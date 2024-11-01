Buy Argentina Proxy Servers
Join the proxy arena with our 893 105 residential IPs from Argentina!
Choose geographic targeting for Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario… You name it.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
99.99%
uptime
#1
response time
Go restriction-free with Argentinian proxies
Trusted IPs for every use case
Our residential proxies will let you connect to any website with an Argentinian IP address. And the target website won’t even notice that you’re only virtually in Argentina.
There’s no alternative to Argentinian proxies if you’re trying to scrape local data, research the market, work on ad verification, automate social media accounts, or something else. So you better get yourself an Argentinian residential proxy solution and do your business undetected.
Residential Argentina proxy network
All IP addresses in our residential Argentina proxy pool come from real desktop or mobile devices – real people from Argentina. We offer Argentinian IPs in such major cities as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, and others. Trust that these IP addresses don’t share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag.
Payments can be made once a month at the beginning of every billing cycle, or you can choose the usage-based Pay As You Go option. In the latter case, you can use residential proxies without committing to a subscription.
Just kick it with Decodo Argentina proxies
Simply the best
Decodo is annually recognized as one of the top proxy providers available. Our trustworthiness is backed up by myriad online reviews we’ve received over the years from users all around the world. Rest assured that we provide the service we promise.
Painless setup
Our residential proxies are easy to set up and use. You can find the necessary information on installing and using the software in our documentation. Thanks to our step-by-step guides with screenshots, using proxies is a cakewalk!
Sonic fast
Decodo proxies won’t waste your time. We’re proud to say that the average response time of our residential proxies is the best in the market – less than half a second. Oh, and with an industry-leading 99.92% success rate!
14-day money-back
Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).
Residential proxies are full of awesomeness
Unlimited connections and threads
115M+ rotating IPs
195+ locations
Easy proxy setup
Real mobile and desktop devices IPs
<0.5s avg response time
Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions
Traffic usage statistics
Why free Argentinian proxies are not to be trusted
Free proxies may harvest and leak your data. Furthermore, such proxies have a low success rate, are slow and easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, we recommend avoiding free Argentina proxies at all costs.
Instead, why not enjoy a reputable, secure, and fast proxy solution that also provides 24/7 customer support? Decodo Argentina proxy network offers the best bang for your buck – if you're feeling wary about the quality of paid proxies, you may want to test our residential IPs with a 3-day free trial.
How residential proxies work
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$3.5
/GB
Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$3.25
/GB
Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$3
/GB
Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly
Pay as you go
$4
/GB
Total:$4+ VAT
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.5s avg. response time
99.92% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a residential proxy?
In general, a proxy is an intermediary server that allows the user to browse the internet privately under a different IP address than the user originally has. A residential proxy allows the user to get an IP address of a real household device located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the core benefit is high anonymity and low block rate. Read more about the topic in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy Network.
Can I anonymously use multiple residential proxies?
Yes, you can use multiple residential proxies by keeping the same gateway address but changing the port numbers. As for anonymity, you will not be tracked, and your private data will not be seen or used by third parties.
How to get an Argentinian IP?
You can use our residential proxies to get an IP address from Argentina. With the Decodo residential IP pool, you can pick a place and enjoy city-level targeting. Argentinian IPs are easy to set up, and we’ve got detailed instructions in our documentation.
Is it legal to use Argentina proxies and proxies in Argentina?
Yes, it’s legal to use Argentina proxies. You can use proxies for scraping, ad verification, SEO, multi-accounting, bot automation, etc. However, proxies will not protect one from detection if they commit a crime online. Before scraping a website, make sure to read the Terms of Service and robots.txt. And we do have some boundaries regarding certain websites.