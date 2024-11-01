Buy Argentina Proxy Servers

Join the proxy arena with our 893 105 residential IPs from Argentina! 

Choose geographic targeting for Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario… You name it.

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14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

#1

response time

Go restriction-free with Argentinian proxies

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Trusted IPs for every use case

Our residential proxies will let you connect to any website with an Argentinian IP address. And the target website won’t even notice that you’re only virtually in Argentina.

There’s no alternative to Argentinian proxies if you’re trying to scrape local data, research the market, work on ad verification, automate social media accounts, or something else. So you better get yourself an Argentinian residential proxy solution and do your business undetected.

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Residential Argentina proxy network

All IP addresses in our residential Argentina proxy pool come from real desktop or mobile devices – real people from Argentina. We offer Argentinian IPs in such major cities as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, and others. Trust that these IP addresses don’t share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag. 

Payments can be made once a month at the beginning of every billing cycle, or you can choose the usage-based Pay As You Go option. In the latter case, you can use residential proxies without committing to a subscription.

Just kick it with Decodo Argentina proxies

Simply the best

Decodo is annually recognized as one of the top proxy providers available. Our trustworthiness is backed up by myriad online reviews we’ve received over the years from users all around the world. Rest assured that we provide the service we promise.

Painless setup

Our residential proxies are easy to set up and use. You can find the necessary information on installing and using the software in our documentation. Thanks to our step-by-step guides with screenshots, using proxies is a cakewalk!

Sonic fast

Decodo proxies won’t waste your time. We’re proud to say that the average response time of our residential proxies is the best in the market – less than half a second. Oh, and with an industry-leading 99.92% success rate!

14-day money-back

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).

Residential proxies are full of awesomeness

Unlimited connections and threads

115M+ rotating IPs

195+ locations

Easy proxy setup

Real mobile and desktop devices IPs

<0.5s avg response time

Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions

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Traffic usage statistics

Why free Argentinian proxies are not to be trusted

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Free proxies may harvest and leak your data. Furthermore, such proxies have a low success rate, are slow and easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, we recommend avoiding free Argentina proxies at all costs.

Instead, why not enjoy a reputable, secure, and fast proxy solution that also provides 24/7 customer support? Decodo Argentina proxy network offers the best bang for your buck – if you're feeling wary about the quality of paid proxies, you may want to test our residential IPs with a 3-day free trial.

How residential proxies work

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

3 GB

$3.75

/GB

Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10 GB

$3.5

/GB

Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

25 GB

POPULAR

$3.25

/GB

Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

$3

/GB

Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

$2.75

/GB

Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Pay as you go

$4

/GB

Total:$4+ VAT

Buy now

With each residential proxy plan, you access:

115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

Rotating and sticky session options

<0.5s avg. response time

99.92% success rate

99.99% uptime

Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
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Techradar
Yahoo news

Frequently asked questions

What is a residential proxy?

In general, a proxy is an intermediary server that allows the user to browse the internet privately under a different IP address than the user originally has. A residential proxy allows the user to get an IP address of a real household device located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the core benefit is high anonymity and low block rate. Read more about the topic in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy Network.

Can I anonymously use multiple residential proxies?

Yes, you can use multiple residential proxies by keeping the same gateway address but changing the port numbers. As for anonymity, you will not be tracked, and your private data will not be seen or used by third parties.

How to get an Argentinian IP?

You can use our residential proxies to get an IP address from Argentina. With the Decodo residential IP pool, you can pick a place and enjoy city-level targeting. Argentinian IPs are easy to set up, and we’ve got detailed instructions in our documentation.

Is it legal to use Argentina proxies and proxies in Argentina?

Yes, it’s legal to use Argentina proxies. You can use proxies for scraping, ad verification, SEO, multi-accounting, bot automation, etc. However, proxies will not protect one from detection if they commit a crime online. Before scraping a website, make sure to read the Terms of Service and robots.txt. And we do have some boundaries regarding certain websites.

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