Only our self-service products have a refund option.

Please note that self-service clients may only be eligible for a refund if they meet all of these requirements:

Only the first purchase can be refunded;

You haven’t used a 3-day free trial;

A request for refund is submitted within 14 (fourteen) calendar days of the date of the first transaction for the services;

You haven't used more than 20% of the traffic/results of your regular residential proxies plan or 10% of the traffic/results of your Enterprise plan;

Your account isn't suspended for a breach of our Self-Service Subscription Agreement;

You have not charged back or otherwise reversed fees paid for the services.

Each of our plan creates a flexible monthly subscription. If you feel like canceling or upgrading your subscription, you can freely do so in the next billing cycle. The plan you’ve already paid for is yours until the end of the billing cycle.

For new users on a 3-day free trial for our residential proxies, cancellation is available in the Billing section of the dashboard.

If you need help, contact us via LiveChat or visit our FAQ page.