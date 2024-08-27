Decodo Reviews
Decodo is the new brand name for Smartproxy. Since 2018, thousands of developers have used our infrastructure for reliable web data. On this page, we’ve gathered real user feedback, independent ratings, and performance benchmarks to help you decide if Decodo is right for your stack.
Decodo at a glance
- Average rating on G2: 4.6/5 ⭐ | Trustpilot: 4.2/5 ⭐
- Active users: 135K+ businesses & developers
- Core strength: High-performance residential & mobile proxies
- Legacy brand: Smartproxy (rebrand completed in April 2024)
Why users choose Decodo
Developers rely on our infrastructure to access and extract public web data at scale.
Resilient infrastructure for proxy users
125M+ residential and mobile IPs designed to maintain high success rates and bypass geo-restrictions on complex domains.
Complete scraping suite for data needs
From integrated anti-bot bypassing to JavaScript rendering, we handle headers, rotation, and parsing so you don't have to.
Instant and scalable for everyone
Get started in minutes with a self-service setup and scale from 1GB to enterprise volumes – supported by responsible data practices.
Is Decodo the same as Smartproxy?
The Smartproxy you knew and loved is now Decodo. Same infrastructure, same proxy pools, same award-winning tech support team.
This rebrand reflects our evolution from a proxy-first platform into a complete web data ecosystem.
- What stayed the same: Proxy quality, pricing philosophy, and the team behind it all.
- What improved: Expanded scraping automation, AI-powered data pipelines, and a clearer focus on enterprise-ready solutions.
Honest reviews from our community
We let our users do the talking. Read verified reviews from developers, businesses, and data professionals on the performance, reliability, and support of Decodo.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Decodo solutions: proxies, Web Scraping API, and AI tools
Decodo offers a unified platform that goes beyond proxies, combining IP infrastructure, web scraping tools, and AI-powered solutions designed for scalable data collection and automation.
What is a proxy?
A proxy routes your internet traffic through alternative IPs, helping you bypass geo-blocks, CAPTCHAs, and IP bans for anonymous, unrestricted access to web data.
Residential proxies
From $1.5/GB
Real household IPs that mimic genuine users. Ideal for web scraping, SEO, ad verification, and accessing geo-restricted content. Learn more
Static residential proxies
From $0.27/IP
Fixed ISP-issued IPs that combine residential authenticity with stable, long-term sessions. Great for managing multiple accounts or automation. Learn more
Mobile proxies
From $2.25/GB
Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G networks, perfect for mobile app testing, ad verification, and accessing mobile-only content. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
From $0.02/IP
High-speed IPs from enterprise data centers. Best for fast, high-volume tasks where anonymity is less critical. Learn more
Site Unblocker
From $0.95/1K requests
Advanced proxy solution that automatically bypasses anti-bot systems and CAPTCHAs for seamless access to even the toughest sites.
What is Web Scraping API?
Decodo’s all-in-one Web Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale. No need to juggle multiple tools or manage proxies manually.
Core Scraping API
From $0.01/1K requests
A cost-effective API that handles proxy rotation and anti-bot defenses for you. Extract data from any website quickly and reliably. Learn more
Advanced Scraping API
From $0.95/1K requests
Leverage advanced features like headless browser technology, structured data output, Markdown formatting, and automated scheduling for complex or dynamic sites. Learn more
Video Downloader
From $0.08/GB
Download YouTube videos and audio at scale. Ideal for analysis, archiving, or building AI datasets. Learn more
AI Parser
Free
Instantly transform any website’s HTML into structured data. Just describe what you need and get ready-to-use JSON – no coding required.
MCP Server
Free
Empower your AI agents, LLMs, and automation tools to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data on demand.
Recommended by industry experts
Trusted by the leading voices in web data and automation.
Proxyway
We were impressed by Decodo’s consistently high connection success rate and quick response times across most proxy types.
TechRadar
Decodo is one of the best proxy tools in the business, and for many good reasons, the most significant being its unmatched speed, uptime, and reliability.
Commitment to security and compliance
Decodo’s proxies and Web Scraping API are backed by ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and fully aligned with leading data protection regulations, including GDPR. This internationally recognized standard ensures robust security controls, responsible data handling, and continuous risk management across all our products.
We maintain:
- Transparent and lawful data processing
- Strong access controls and regular security audits
- Ongoing risk assessments and compliance monitoring
- Reliable, scalable services without compromising security
With Decodo, you can trust that your data is protected by industry best practices and that our solutions are built for both compliance and peace of mind.
Frequently asked questions
Is Decodo legit?
Yes. Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) is a founding member of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) and serves Fortune 500 clients. We prioritize ethical sourcing and transparent data practices.
Is there a free trial or money-back guarantee?
Yes, Decodo offers a 3-day free trial on most proxy products and a 14-day money-back guarantee on eligible plans. Please note that the 14-day money-back guarantee doesn’t apply if you’ve used the free trial.
Check our refund policy for more details.
How does Decodo handle blocked proxies or CAPTCHAs?
Decodo uses automatic IP rotation and smart retry logic to minimize blocks and CAPTCHAs. Our residential and mobile proxies maintain some of the highest success rates in the industry, while our Site Unblocker provides seamless CAPTCHA bypassing and automated unblocking for consistent data access.
If a proxy does get blocked, the system automatically rotates to a fresh IP, so your scraping runs smoothly without manual intervention.
Can I use Decodo for streaming or gaming?
Technically, yes, but it's not cost-effective. Proxies are priced by bandwidth, so streaming video or gaming can get expensive quickly. Decodo is best suited for data collection, automation, and research where you need reliable IPs without the bandwidth costs of media consumption. For streaming or gaming, you might want to look into a VPN service instead.
How do I choose between proxy types?
The best proxy type depends on what you’re trying to do. Choose a type based on your specific use case:
- Residential proxies are best for high success rates on protected sites like eCommerce platforms, search engines, and social media. Ideal for price monitoring, SEO data, and ad verification.
- Mobile proxies are perfect for hard-to-detect mobile IPs, especially when managing multiple social media accounts or accessing mobile-only content.
- ISP (static residential) proxies are great for consistent sessions, managing multiple accounts, and traffic-intensive tasks. They offer the speed of datacenter proxies with the authenticity of residential IPs.
- Datacenter proxies are fast and affordable for high-volume scraping where anonymity is less critical, like public websites, directories, or SEO tools.
What payment methods are accepted?
Decodo accepts credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and cryptocurrencies.
Just a heads up – crypto payments are non-refundable, so make sure you're ready to commit before paying with crypto.
Is there a limit to the number of simultaneous connections?
No, most Decodo plans support unlimited concurrent sessions, so you can run as many connections as you need for automation and large-scale scraping. This applies to residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Just make sure your plan has enough bandwidth or IPs to handle your traffic volume.
What happens if I need help or run into issues?
Our 24/7 tech support team is here to help. You can reach us via LiveChat or email at [email protected]. We also have detailed documentation, quick start guides, video tutorials, and a Knowledge Hub to help you troubleshoot and optimize your setup.
