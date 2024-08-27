Because your competitors already are. Backlink intelligence isn't just about knowing who links to you – it's about understanding why they link to your rivals, which content earns links in your niche, and where untapped link-building opportunities exist.

With structured backlink data at hand, your SEO team can make decisions based on actual patterns rather than guesswork. You can identify which domains are worth targeting for outreach, audit your profile for risky links before Google does, and reverse-engineer what's driving competitor rankings.

For digital marketing agencies, SEO teams, and data intelligence companies, this kind of analysis at scale requires more than a browser tab – it requires infrastructure that can pull web data reliably, bypass access restrictions, and keep up with the pace of the web. That's exactly where Decodo's residential proxies and Web Scraping API come in, giving you the data pipeline to turn backlink research into a repeatable, scalable workflow.