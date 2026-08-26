Fellou's documentation claimed 19 out of 20 points, full marks for multi-step task completion. In our testing, it got stuck on complex layouts, looped at times, and couldn't get past CAPTCHAs. That capability drops from 2 to 0 under our adjustment rules, taking Fellou's total from 19 to 17, the number shown in the tables above.

Devin fared worse. Its docs support a full score on multi-step task completion. We tested Devin on 10 real tasks. It completed only 2 without hitting an error, a 20% success rate. We also asked it to fix real issues in a GitHub repository directly, and it couldn't. Separately, Devin was shown fixing bugs and files that didn't actually exist in the referenced repository during its own promotional demo, a sign the demoed task chain was staged. Both findings zero out under our rules, multi-step task completion and confirmation before irreversible actions, dropping Devin's total from 13 to 9.

Comet, Perplexity's browser, claims partial support for transactional actions. In our testing, it reported being unable to connect to booking websites at all. That's a direct miss on the exact task type this capability covers, so the score drops from 1 to 0. We also hit a freezing, laggy sidebar during agentic tasks, which knocked its multi-step task completion score down too. Comet's adjusted total falls from 6 to 4.

Manus tells a split story. Its 0 score on transactional actions held up in our testing. Real attempts at booking a restaurant table and online shopping failed, matching what the documentation never claimed in the first place, so that score doesn't move. But its full score on multi-step task completion didn't hold up. We hit frequent crashes and glitches, with Manus struggling mid-chain on the same everyday tasks its docs describe handling. Its session memory score took a reliability penalty too. Manus falls from 5 to 2.

Browser Use, an open-source automation tool, picked up two separate contradictions plus a reliability finding in our testing. The agent failed outright on a second task when we chained tasks sequentially in the same browser session, directly contradicting the claim of chaining without re-prompting. It also launched blank Chrome windows that never navigated, even on the simplest single-step task. A third failure mode, schema validation errors halting execution mid-task, wasn't even recorded in the run history, reinforcing the same multi-step penalty. Browser Use falls from 14 to 10 points.

None of this erases what the documented scores capture. It adds a second layer on top. Some agentic tools described the capabilities accurately, yet still shipped a product that fails at it under real conditions.

"Even though the documentation looked great for most of the tools, our actual tests told a different story. For anyone evaluating tools by documentation alone, that's a good reminder that free trials exist, and they can help you find a tool that actually maximizes your potential, instead of wasting your time pressing the retry button," Gabriele Vitke noted.

Cross-tab awareness belongs to browser extensions

Cross-tab awareness averaged 0.66 out of 2, one of the lowest scores in the report. The tools that scored full marks were almost all browser native extensions. That list includes Claude for Chrome, ChatGPT Chrome Extension, Chrome Gemini, Sigma Browser, Opera Aria, Opera Neon, and Brave Leo.

Standalone automation platforms scored much lower on this capability. Cloud browser infrastructure did too. Browserbase, Airtop, Devin, and Browser Use each scored 0 or 1. Tabs are a concept built into a desktop browser window. A cloud agent driving a headless browser session often has no equivalent concept to point to. That structural gap is unlikely to close soon. It's baked into how these platforms are built.

Why vendors move slowly on full autonomy

The caution around checkout and confirmation steps isn't overblown. It lines up with active security research on browser agents, and the findings are unsettling. Anthropic published research on prompt injection attacks against Claude for Chrome, showing how a malicious webpage can embed hidden instructions that hijack an agent mid-task. A helpful assistant becomes an attacker's tool, and the user never notices.

OpenAI documented a similar risk for ChatGPT Atlas. Its writeup describes an attacker who hides instructions in an email, with the goal of hijacking an agent into forwarding private documents. That scenario appears in OpenAI's own hardening writeup.

Brave's security team found an even more alarming issue in Perplexity's Comet browser. Hidden text on a webpage triggered the browser to act on its own. In one case, it fetched one-time passwords straight from an inbox. That finding was published in Brave's own security research.

Every webpage an agent visits is a potential trap. A payment form or a submit button is exactly where a hijacked agent can do damage that can't be undone. The low scores on transactional actions and confirmation steps aren't a coincidence. They're the industry admitting, quietly, that it doesn't fully trust its own agents yet.

What this means for anyone choosing an agent

A high total score doesn't tell you which agent will actually save your team time. That's the trap with any leaderboard. It rewards breadth, while most businesses only care about depth in one or two categories. A company automating expense report processing doesn't need a tool that scores well across all ten capabilities. It needs one that nails form filling and session memory, and doesn't crash halfway through a batch of receipts.

Start by mapping your workflow to the categories that actually matter for it:

Back-office data entry and form processing . Weight form filling and reliability under real conditions over anything else.

. Weight form filling and reliability under real conditions over anything else. Scheduling, monitoring, or recurring reports . Weight scheduled tasks alongside confirmation steps, since an agent running unsupervised needs a way to flag problems rather than fail silently.

. Weight scheduled tasks alongside confirmation steps, since an agent running unsupervised needs a way to flag problems rather than fail silently. Procurement or purchasing workflows . Weight transactional actions and confirmation before irreversible actions above all else, given how few tools handle both well.

. Weight transactional actions and confirmation before irreversible actions above all else, given how few tools handle both well. Research or multi-source lookups. Weight cross-tab awareness and multi-step completion, especially if the work spans several open tabs or sites.

"Someone on your team will still have to own what happens when the agent gets it wrong. An agent buying the wrong inventory or emailing the wrong client won't announce itself. And don't assume the most capable-sounding tool is the cheapest one to deploy. A tool that fails and needs constant babysitting costs more in staff time than a narrower tool that does one thing reliably. Match the tool to the job, not to the longest feature list," Gabriele Vitke noted.