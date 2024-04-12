This guide focuses on standalone mode, which is the best starting point for most situations.

Here’s how people typically use it:

To create search indexes that are specific to their field

To build training datasets for machine learning

To monitor large amounts of content across many pages

To track changes in a site's content or structure for competitive insights

Installing and configuring Apache Nutch

Before writing any commands, you'll need to set up your environment correctly. Most problems with setting up Nutch happen because of mistakes here, like using the wrong Java version, not setting environment variables, or missing configuration values. These issues can lead to problems later on.

Prerequisites

Nutch 1.22 works with both JDK 11 and JDK 17. This guide uses JDK 17 because it is the more modern option and is fully supported in version 1.22.

First, check which version you have:

java - version

java - version

If the command returns java: command not found, Java isn't installed. Here's how to install JDK 17 based on your OS:

If you're on a Mac and you don't have Homebrew installed yet, get it first:

/ bin / bash - c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"

/ bin / bash - c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"

Then install JDK 17:

brew install openjdk@ 17

brew install openjdk@ 17

Then tell your system to use it:

echo 'export PATH="/opt/homebrew/opt/openjdk@17/bin:$PATH"' >> ~ / . zshrc source ~ / . zshrc

echo 'export PATH="/opt/homebrew/opt/openjdk@17/bin:$PATH"' >> ~ / . zshrc source ~ / . zshrc

On Linux, use your package manager:

sudo apt install openjdk - 17 - jdk sudo dnf install java - 17 - openjdk

sudo apt install openjdk - 17 - jdk sudo dnf install java - 17 - openjdk

If you use Windows, you need to have WSL 2. Nutch runs on Unix-based environments only. Install WSL 2 first, then follow the Linux steps above inside it

Before you continue, check that the right version is active:

java - version

java - version

Download and unzip Nutch

You can download the binary release directly. There's no need to build it from source.

wget https : // archive . apache . org / dist / nutch / 1.22 / apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz curl - O https : // archive . apache . org / dist / nutch / 1.22 / apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz

wget https : // archive . apache . org / dist / nutch / 1.22 / apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz curl - O https : // archive . apache . org / dist / nutch / 1.22 / apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz

Before unzipping, check that the file isn't damaged or incomplete. This is important because a broken file can lead to problems that you won't discover until later steps.

wget https : // archive . apache . org / dist / nutch / 1.22 / apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz . sha512 sha512sum - - check apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz . sha512

wget https : // archive . apache . org / dist / nutch / 1.22 / apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz . sha512 sha512sum - - check apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz . sha512

You should see:

apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz : OK

apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz : OK

If it says anything other than OK, the file is corrupted. Delete it and re-download:

rm apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz

rm apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz

Once the checksum passes, unzip and navigate into the directory:

tar - xzf apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz cd apache - nutch - 1.22

tar - xzf apache - nutch - 1.22 - bin . tar . gz cd apache - nutch - 1.22

Your directory should now look like this:

apache - nutch - 1.22 / ├── bin / │ ├── nutch │ └── crawl ├── conf / │ ├── nutch - default . xml │ ├── nutch - site . xml │ ├── regex - urlfilter . txt │ └── . . . ├── docs / ├── lib / ├── plugins / │ ├── protocol - http │ ├── parse - html │ └── . . . ├── LICENSE - binary └── NOTICE - binary

apache - nutch - 1.22 / ├── bin / │ ├── nutch │ └── crawl ├── conf / │ ├── nutch - default . xml │ ├── nutch - site . xml │ ├── regex - urlfilter . txt │ └── . . . ├── docs / ├── lib / ├── plugins / │ ├── protocol - http │ ├── parse - html │ └── . . . ├── LICENSE - binary └── NOTICE - binary

Verify the installation

Run this:

bin / nutch

bin / nutch

You should see a list of available Nutch commands. If you see this instead:

Error : JAVA_HOME is not set

Error : JAVA_HOME is not set

Set it explicitly for your current session:

export JAVA_HOME = $ ( / usr / libexec / java_home - v 17 ) export JAVA_HOME = / usr / lib / jvm / java - 17 - openjdk - amd64

export JAVA_HOME = $ ( / usr / libexec / java_home - v 17 ) export JAVA_HOME = / usr / lib / jvm / java - 17 - openjdk - amd64

Don't assume it's set up in your shell profile. Set it up, then run bin/nutch again to check that it works before you move on.

To make this permanent so you don't have to set it every session, add it to your shell profile:

echo 'export JAVA_HOME=$(/usr/libexec/java_home -v 17)' >> ~ / . zshrc source ~ / . zshrc echo 'export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk-amd64' >> ~ / . bashrc source ~ / . bashrc

echo 'export JAVA_HOME=$(/usr/libexec/java_home -v 17)' >> ~ / . zshrc source ~ / . zshrc echo 'export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk-amd64' >> ~ / . bashrc source ~ / . bashrc

Then re-run bin/nutch to confirm it works before continuing.

Key configuration files

Nutch has a system that defaults to standard settings and allows you to make changes. Don't edit the file named nutch-default.xml. Instead, place your custom settings in conf/nutch-site.xml.

To crawl websites, Nutch needs you to identify yourself. Nutch needs this to follow robots.txt rules correctly. Open conf/nutch-site.xml and add this inside the <configuration> tags:

< configuration > < property > < name > http . agent . name < / name > < value > NutchCrawl < / value > < / property > < / configuration >

< configuration > < property > < name > http . agent . name < / name > < value > NutchCrawl < / value > < / property > < / configuration >

The http.agent.name value is what Nutch sends as its HTTP user agent when requesting pages. Websites use this information to identify crawlers and to check their robots.txt rules. If this agent name is blank or generic, it could unintentionally violate those rules, so always set a clear and identifiable name.

There are two other important files to know about:

conf/regex-urlfilter.txt . This file uses regular expressions to decide which URLs Nutch can visit. It helps prevent your crawler from going to unwanted websites.

. This file uses regular expressions to decide which URLs Nutch can visit. It helps prevent your crawler from going to unwanted websites. conf/crawl-urlfilter.txt . This is a secondary filter used by the crawl script to better control which domains are processed.

Both of these files will be explained in detail in the next section.

Understanding the crawl directory

When you start a crawl in Nutch, it creates a structured database in a folder called crawl/. Knowing this layout saves you time when the pipeline is running:

crawl/crawldb/ . This is the main part of the crawl. It keeps track of every URL that Nutch knows about and its current status, like if it has been fetched, is missing, or is waiting.

. This is the main part of the crawl. It keeps track of every URL that Nutch knows about and its current status, like if it has been fetched, is missing, or is waiting. crawl/segments/ . This part contains the data collected from the web. It is divided into time periods for fetching, parsing, and raw content.

. This part contains the data collected from the web. It is divided into time periods for fetching, parsing, and raw content. crawl/linkdb/ . This part shows the links between the pages you have crawled, tracking which pages link to each other. The data is useful for relevance scoring in Solr

You'll frequently refer to these folders throughout the process. Knowing where everything is will make the next steps much easier to understand.

Scoping the crawl: Seed URLs and URL filters

Nutch is an efficient discovery engine. It's designed to find and follow every link it sees. Without proper limits, a single starting website can lead Nutch to thousands of unrelated pages in a short time. Scoping involves guiding Nutch on where to begin and, importantly, where to stop.

This is the section most tutorials rush through, and it's exactly where most first-time Nutch setups go wrong. Skip the URL filter setup, run your first crawl, and you'll end up with thousands of off-domain URLs clogging your crawldb before you've fetched a single page you actually wanted.

Seed URLs

Seed URLs are the entry points for your crawl. Nutch starts here, fetches each page, extracts every link it finds, and adds those links to the URL queue for future rounds.

Make sure you're inside the apache-nutch-1.22 directory first, then create a directory urls/ and a seed.txt file:

mkdir urls echo "https://decodo.com" > urls / seed . txt

mkdir urls echo "https://decodo.com" > urls / seed . txt

Confirm it was created correctly:

cat urls / seed . txt

cat urls / seed . txt

Your directory should now look like this:

apache - nutch - 1.22 / ├── bin / └── urls / └── seed . txt

apache - nutch - 1.22 / ├── bin / └── urls / └── seed . txt

One URL per line. You can add multiple seeds if you want to start from specific sections:

https : // decodo . com https : // decodo . com / blog https : // decodo . com / proxies

https : // decodo . com https : // decodo . com / blog https : // decodo . com / proxies

To run your first crawl round, you'd inject your seed URL and generate a segment:

bin / nutch inject crawl / crawldb urls bin / nutch generate crawl / crawldb crawl / segments - topN 20

bin / nutch inject crawl / crawldb urls bin / nutch generate crawl / crawldb crawl / segments - topN 20

Nutch fetches the page and finds all the links on it, putting them into a queue. One page on decodo.com can have 50 to 100 links. If these links go to other sites like x.com, linkedin.com, or third-party tools, and you haven’t set URL filters, all of them will go into the crawldb. By the second round, you'll be crawling far beyond the site you intended.

URL filtering with conf/regex-urlfilter.txt

The regex-urlfilter.txt file tells Nutch which websites to crawl and which to ignore. The rules are processed from top to bottom. The first match is the one that counts. A rule with a + means to allow it, while a rule with a - means to block it.

Open the file:

nano conf / regex - urlfilter . txt

nano conf / regex - urlfilter . txt

At the bottom, you'll see this default catch-all rule:

+ .

+ .

This allows every URL without restrictions. To focus on specific crawls, this needs to be removed.

To focus on a single domain, replace the default catch-all with these two rules:

+ . + ^ https? : // decodo\ . com - .

+ . + ^ https? : // decodo\ . com - .

The first rule allows any URL that starts with https://decodo.com. The second rule blocks everything else. The order of these rules is important; if you swap them, nothing will get crawled.

Adding path-level restrictions:

Want to crawl only Decodo's blog?

+ ^ https? : // decodo\ . com / blog / - .

+ ^ https? : // decodo\ . com / blog / - .

Want to crawl both the blog and the proxies section?

+ ^ https? : // decodo\ . com / blog / + ^ https? : // decodo\ . com / proxies / - .

+ ^ https? : // decodo\ . com / blog / + ^ https? : // decodo\ . com / proxies / - .

Rules stack. Add a new + line for each path you want included, always ending with - to reject everything else.

The caveat nobody warns you about

URL filters only apply to future crawl rounds. If you've already run a crawl without any filters, the off-domain URLs (like x.com and linkedin.com) that are linked on Decodo's homepage are already in the crawldb. They will be fetched in the next round, no matter what filters you add now.

The only solution is to delete your crawl directory and start over:

rm - rf crawl /

rm - rf crawl /

Then re-inject your seeds with filters in place before running anything else. It's a tough lesson to learn later: always set your filters before your first crawl.

robots.txt and crawl politeness

Nutch respects robots.txt automatically. It reads the file on the target domain and checks your http.agent.name against any crawl directives before fetching. If your agent is blocked, it will skip those URLs.

You can verify what Decodo allows before you begin crawling:

curl https : // decodo . com / robots . txt