You'll need to fetch each sub-sitemap and extract the URLs from each one. (See Method 4 for a Python script that handles this automatically.)

Quick sitemap parsing (no code required)

If you just need to grab URLs from a sitemap without writing code, several free tools can help:

Screaming Frog has a dedicated sitemap mode (covered in Method 2).

Google Sheets – use IMPORTXML() function: = IMPORTXML ( "https://example.com/sitemap.xml" , "//loc" ) = IMPORTXML ( "https://example.com/sitemap.xml" , "//loc" )

Note: this formula times out on large sitemaps (2,000+ URLs) and fails on sites with anti-bot protection like Cloudflare.

The limitation of sitemaps: they only contain what the site owner has chosen to include. Sitemaps are often outdated, incomplete, or missing pages that exist but were never added. That's why you'll often need to combine sitemap parsing with actual crawling.

If you want to find all pages on a website without writing a single line of code, dedicated crawling tools are your best bet. They systematically follow every link on a site and build a URL inventory.

However, crawlers can't find "orphan pages", pages with no internal links pointing to them. To discover orphan pages, cross-reference with Google Search Console, Analytics data, or parse your server access logs for Googlebot activity.

Screaming Frog SEO Spider

Screaming Frog is one of the most widely adopted industry standards for website crawling. It's a desktop application that works on Windows, Mac, and Linux.