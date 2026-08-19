TL;DR

Residential proxies are the best choice for most verification workflows, while mobile proxies work well for verifying campaigns served in mobile apps and websites.

When selecting a proxy, prioritize precise geo-targeting, diverse IP pools, responsible IP sourcing, session control, and reliable performance.

Decodo is currently the strongest overall choice for most ad verification teams.

A short trial or pay-as-you-go plan shrinks the risk of committing to a service that looks good on paper, but performs poorly against the required sites and locations.

Role of proxies in ad verification

Advertisers need ad verification to see how their campaign looks from the perspective of their target audience, but trying to do this from their own network is usually unsuccessful. IP is one of the signals publishers and networks use to decide which ads to serve, so a known advertiser’s request (as well as the subsequent result) can be notably different from that of an ordinary user. Therefore, it's very difficult to determine if an ad is actually reaching the intended audience.

Proxies solve this by routing verification requests through real IP addresses in the advertisers’ target locations. This makes the request look like it’s coming from the market that’s being tested, not an advertiser checking their own campaign. In fact, the same advertiser can inspect their campaign from multiple geographic perspectives.

A key part of this process is the small code snippets called verification tags. This HTML markup deploys alongside an ad to collect information about its placement, content, traffic, and other information, and then reports it all back to the advertising agency or verification provider.

Proxies are also a key tool when verification looks into an ad's redirect chain. An ad could point to a legitimate URL at first, but then it can send users through one (or even several) redirects before reaching that URL. This often happens when malicious advertising exploits these chains to redirect users to unrelated or potentially harmful pages. Yet, only genuine users can see this. A proxy can follow the chain from a user’s perspective to see where it actually goes, instead of just checking the original URL.

To make the distinction clear: the tag provides all the data about what happens when the ad loads, while the proxy provides the network and geographic location from which it can observe what’s happening when that ad loads. The proxy isn’t the verification system, but it provides a realistic network vantage point for it.

How does ad verification work?

Ad verification looks for several types of fraud that work to exploit different parts of the advertising ecosystem. Generally, it will check to see if an ad is reaching humans, if interactions are legitimate, and if ads appear where the advertiser wants them to.

Fake traffic and bot-driven impressions

An impression or a website visit doesn’t automatically mean a real person is behind it. Bots and other automated systems can load pages, view ads, generate traffic at scale, and raise impression counts. All this can easily make it seem a campaign has reached a larger audience than it did.

Verification systems analyze both the traffic and behavioral signals, searching for known, non-human patterns. This way, it can find automated requests in comparison to genuine interactions.

Click fraud

Various automated bots or click farms can repeatedly click on the same ads, particularly on pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns. However, the advertiser might still have to pay for those clicks anyway. This means that the fraud eats up a large chunk of the campaign budget and doesn’t even provide any valuable performance data.

Verification systems work to identify click patterns that aren’t consistent with interactions by legitimate users.

Pixel stuffing

It’s not uncommon for an ad to be rendered inside a very small area, for example, a 1×1-pixel container, or even hidden behind another element. However, even though actual users can’t see it, it’s still counted as an impression.

Verification checks where and how the ad is placed to make sure that a reported impression indeed means actual visibility.

Domain and placement spoofing

Advertisers pay a high sum to have their campaign appear on reputable publishers, but there can be quite a discrepancy between the reported placement and the reality. Domain and placement spoofing make an ad appear as though it was displayed on a legitimate, high-value website. Yet, it was served on an unrelated, low-quality, possibly even fraudulent page.

Verification ensures that the ad is served on the actual page where it was reported.

Geo-fraud

Advertising campaigns assign different values to impressions from different locations, so geographic accuracy is vital. However, location signals can be manipulated or falsified, with impressions appearing as if coming from a more valuable market.

Verification systems complete tests to verify that the reported geographic location matches the user's actual network location.

Best proxy types for ad verification

For most ad verification work, residential proxies are the best choice by far. They route requests through real IP addresses, so that the verification traffic looks like requests from genuine users. Publishers, ad networks, and even fraudsters can’t easily distinguish these proxy IPs from ordinary user traffic, making residential proxies perfect for checking how ads are actually delivered.

Mobile proxies are good for verifying campaigns served in mobile apps or on mobile-only websites. These carry the highest trust scores because mobile IPs are dynamically shared among many real users. The downside is they come at a higher price point. It’s best to leave them for when mobile network verification is truly needed.

ISP proxies (also known as static residential proxies) are a middle ground between residential and datacenter IPs. They combine the trust of a residential proxy with the speed of a datacenter one, serving as a great option for data and automation workflows that demand IP consistency. While it works well to verify ads, geo-location isn’t as granular as it is with residential proxies.

Datacenter proxies are generally unsuitable for ad verification. At most, they can potentially be useful only for low-stakes, non-adversarial checks. These proxies use IP addresses hosted in data centers, so they’re easier for publishers and ad networks to identify. Once datacenter IP ranges are known, they get blocked much more often and treated with greater suspicion because of their use in fraud and monitoring.