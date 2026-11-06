#2 Oxylabs – best for enterprise control

Oxylabs rotating residential proxies advertise 175M+ IPs across 195 locations, unlimited concurrent sessions, detailed filters, and sessions that can stay sticky for up to 24 hours. The minimum subscription is $30/month for 5GB ($6/GB). VAT may apply. Trials require contact with the provider.

Oxylabs led the 2026 residential test with 3.24M unique IPs and a 99.93% success rate. That makes it a strong choice when coverage and infrastructure depth matter more than a low entry bill. The tradeoff is enterprise friction: pricing starts higher, and advanced filters may trigger KYC. If that enterprise profile is heavier than your project needs, compare the current Oxylabs alternatives.

Pros : the strongest observed unique-IP result and infrastructure success rate in the shared benchmark.

: the strongest observed unique-IP result and infrastructure success rate in the shared benchmark. Cons: a $30 monthly minimum and account checks make casual testing less direct.

#3 SOAX – best rotation flexibility

SOAX pricing uses a platform plan plus location-tiered network charges. The Sandbox has a $0 minimum monthly commitment, but it includes no credits, so live rotating residential traffic requires a paid top-up. Builder starts at $200/month plus VAT and includes 200 prepaid credits. Residential and mobile traffic share one rate structure, with targeting depth increasing on higher plans.

SOAX supports per-request rotation, sticky sessions up to 60 minutes, strict sessions, customizable inactivity thresholds, and look-alike rotation. That control is valuable when one project mixes stateless collection with multi-step flows. Its 99.78% independent success rate was strong, but its 1.67M observed unique IPs trailed the top 2. Review the SOAX alternatives if you need a lower-priced entry point or simpler pricing.

Pros : unusually detailed session and targeting controls.

: unusually detailed session and targeting controls. Cons: the credit, plan, and geo-tier model takes more work to forecast than flat per-GB pricing.

#4 Webshare – best free entry

Webshare rotating residential proxies use an 80M+ pool in 195 countries and start with a promotional 1GB plan at $3.50/month. Its separate permanent free tier provides 10 datacenter proxies and 1GB of monthly traffic. Those datacenter IPs work through Webshare's Rotating Proxy Endpoint, so the offer just tests rotation, not the entire 80M+ rotating residential pool.

Webshare returned 1.75M unique residential IPs with a 99.28% success rate in the 2026 benchmark. The self-service dashboard and transparent tiers make it approachable. The catch is product scope: there's no mobile network, and shared plans can be affected by fair-use or thread conditions.

Pros : the lowest-friction permanent free entry among the 9 providers.

: the lowest-friction permanent free entry among the 9 providers. Cons: the free tier tests a rotating datacenter endpoint, not the paid rotating residential network.

#5 Bright Data – best enterprise platform

Bright Data rotating residential proxies include 400M+ monthly IPs, 195-country coverage, user-controlled rotation, and a proxy manager. Current Pay As You Go pricing is $4/GB with code RESIGB50, against an $8/GB standard rate, with no monthly commitment. Residential and mobile access requires a compliance review.

The monthly IP figure isn't directly comparable with a point-in-time or daily pool count. Bright Data also didn't participate in Proxyway's 2026 benchmark, so there's no matching independent result in this methodology. Buyers who need policy controls and a broader data platform may still value it. Compare Bright Data alternatives if you need simpler self-service pricing or independently benchmarked performance.

Pros : extensive controls and a broad enterprise data stack.

: extensive controls and a broad enterprise data stack. Cons: no comparable 2026 benchmark result, plus more complex pricing and onboarding.

#6 IPRoyal – best long sticky sessions

IPRoyal rotating residential proxies advertise 64M+ IPs, per-request rotation, sticky sessions up to 7 days, unlimited concurrent sessions, and traffic that doesn't expire. The minimum subscription is $7/month for 1GB. Pay As You Go starts at $7.35 for 1GB with no monthly commitment.

Long session controls suit workflows that need continuity, but an exit can still disappear because residential devices go offline. In independent testing, IPRoyal returned 2.33M unique IPs, yet its 96.11% infrastructure success rate was the lowest of the 9 ranked providers that were tested. Compare IPRoyal alternatives if benchmark reliability matters more than 7-day sticky sessions.

Pros : up to 7-day sticky sessions and non-expiring traffic.

: up to 7-day sticky sessions and non-expiring traffic. Cons: weaker 2026 infrastructure reliability than the other tested providers in this ranking.

#7 Rayobyte – best PAYG flexibility

Rayobyte rotating residential proxies start with a $3.50 one-time purchase for 1GB Pay-as-you-go and have no monthly commitment. Plans include a 40M+ pool, unlimited threads, granular targeting, per-request rotation, and sticky sessions. New users can test 50MB before buying.

Pay-as-you-go bandwidth doesn't expire, and recurring subscriptions are also available. Rayobyte sells rotating datacenter, ISP, and mobile products too. Its residential network averaged 1.86s in Proxyway's 2026 test, the slowest result in this 9-provider set. That makes a target-specific trial essential.

Pros : transparent Pay As You Go pricing and unlimited residential threads.

: transparent Pay As You Go pricing and unlimited residential threads. Cons: slower independent residential response time than the other tested providers here.

#8 DataImpulse – best budget residential traffic

DataImpulse rotating residential proxies cost $1/GB, start with a $5 one-time purchase for 5GB, have no monthly commitment, and don't expire. The provider advertises 90M+ IPs, 195-country coverage, automatic and sticky sessions, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and free country targeting.

The 99.74% independent success rate was strong for the price. However, the test observed 1.54M unique IPs across 3.6M requests, or 42.7% of requests. A current Proxyway review reports 2,000 threads per plan. We cite it for that figure only, since its pricing differs from DataImpulse's own page. The official product page doesn't state an account-level concurrency ceiling. Confirm the limit before a high-parallelism deployment.

Pros : low entry cost and non-expiring traffic.

: low entry cost and non-expiring traffic. Cons: less observed IP variety than most tested providers and no official account-level concurrency figure.

#9 Byteful – best tested speed

Byteful rotating residential proxies advertise 35M+ IPs, unlimited concurrent sessions, automatic rotation, sticky sessions up to 24 hours, and traffic that doesn't expire. Its Pay As You Go rotating proxy pricing starts with a 1GB purchase for $3.25 and has no monthly commitment.

Byteful produced the fastest average response time in Proxyway's 2026 residential test at 0.41s, alongside a 99.69% success rate and 1.91M unique IPs. Its smaller advertised pool is the obvious tradeoff. Its product page advertises a 1GB residential trial, while its general pricing FAQ says no free trial, so verify the offer in the dashboard.

Pros : fastest average residential response time in the shared benchmark.

: fastest average residential response time in the shared benchmark. Cons: a smaller advertised pool and inconsistent trial wording across current pages.

Pricing models and cost considerations

Rotating residential and mobile plans usually charge per GB. The bill rises with HTML size, images, retries, and upload traffic. Datacenter and ISP products may charge per IP, proxy port, or monthly bundle instead. A third model charges for concurrent threads or ports while making bandwidth unmetered.

Where the crossover lands

Compare a $3.50/GB plan with a $50/month 5-port plan. The sticker-price break-even point is 14.3GB, because $50 ÷ $3.50/GB ≈ 14.3GB. At 10GB, metered traffic costs $35, so it is cheaper than the flat plan. At 20GB, it costs $70, so the flat plan is cheaper.

That calculation is only a first pass. The port plan may cap concurrency, offer a different IP type, cover fewer locations, or perform worse on your targets. For example, some proxy providers price residential gateways by port, while most ranked residential pools use per-GB billing. Normalize the proxy type and calculate the cost per successful request before calling either option cheaper.

Hidden costs usually arrive through precise geo-targeting surcharges, minimum monthly commitments, thread caps, expiring traffic, KYC time, or retries against blocked pages. A plan that costs $1/GB but succeeds 70% of the time has an effective traffic cost of about $1.43 per successful GB before retry overhead.

Common use cases for rotating proxies