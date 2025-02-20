Proxy server definition

A proxy server is an intermediary gateway that sits between your device and the internet. In simple terms, when you try to visit a website, your request goes to the proxy first, and the proxy visits the website for you.

Proxy servers matter because the internet does not show everyone the same content. A streaming service might work perfectly in one country but block viewers in another. In other cases, an eCommerce site may display different prices depending on where you’re browsing from.

This happens because the web is heavily dependent on where a request is coming from. And that’s exactly the problem proxy servers are designed to solve.

For example, if you're in the UK and want to see how a website looks to users in the US, the proxy makes that request using a US IP address. The website thinks the visitor is in the US, sends back the US version of the page, and the proxy passes it back to you.

The proxy basically handles both the outgoing request and the incoming response, creating a buffer between you and the sites you access. This setup provides several advantages:

Masks your IP address

Lets you appear to browse from different locations

Bypasses regional restrictions

Reduces the risk of being blocked or rate-limited when making multiple requests

Because of this, proxies are widely used by businesses running web scraping operations, marketers verifying ads across regions, researchers gathering competitive intelligence, and anyone who needs reliable, scalable access to online data.

How a proxy server works

Request flow, explained simply

At its core, a proxy server sits between you and the website you’re trying to reach. Instead of connecting directly, your request passes through the proxy first, which then forwards it to the destination and returns the response back to you.

The request flow looks like this: Client → proxy → target website → proxy → client

From the website’s point of view, it's communicating with the proxy, not with your device.

This is where IP masking comes in. The website sees the proxy’s IP address instead of your real one. What proxies don't automatically hide is everything else. If your request includes login credentials, cookies, or identifiable headers, those can still be used to recognize you.

In other words, proxies hide where a request is coming from, but they don't remove identity or authentication data unless you manage that separately.

Forward proxy vs. reverse proxy

Most of the time, when people talk about proxies for scraping, automation, or accessing content, they are referring to forward proxies.

A forward proxy sits on the client side and routes outbound requests to websites. This is the type used to change IP addresses, access region-specific content, or distribute requests across many connections.

A reverse proxy works in the opposite direction. It sits in front of a website or application and handles incoming traffic on behalf of that server. Reverse proxies are used for things like load balancing, caching, and protecting backend infrastructure. They are part of how websites are built and operated, not a tool for accessing other sites.

Proxy server types by IP source

Not all proxies are created equal. The type of IP address a proxy uses determines how websites perceive your traffic, how likely you are to get blocked, and what you'll pay for the service. Here are the primary types:

Datacenter proxies

Datacenter proxies use IP addresses from cloud hosting providers and data centers. These IPs are not tied to real households or consumer internet connections, instead, they come from server infrastructure built for speed and scale.

Because of this, datacenter proxies are the fastest option and usually the most affordable. They work well when you need to process large volumes of requests quickly or when you’re scraping public-facing sites that do not have aggressive bot detection.

The tradeoff is visibility. Since these IPs come from known data center ranges, some websites actively flag or restrict them. On platforms with stricter anti-bot systems, datacenter proxies may be blocked more easily. They are best suited to lower-risk targets or workflows where occasional blocks are acceptable.

Residential proxies

Residential proxies use IP addresses assigned by real ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to actual households. From a website's perspective, traffic from a residential proxy looks identical to traffic from a regular home user.

This makes residential proxies much harder to detect and block. They are commonly used for accessing platforms with stricter defenses, such as major eCommerce sites, social media networks, and search engines.

Residential proxies cost more than datacenter proxies because maintaining a large, diverse pool of real-user IPs requires more infrastructure. For high-stakes scraping or monitoring workflows, that higher cost is often offset by fewer blocks and more consistent access.

ISP proxies

ISP proxies (also called static residential proxies) combine the best of both worlds. They're IP addresses provided by ISPs, just like residential proxies, but they're static, meaning they don't rotate.

That makes ISP proxies useful for workflows that require long-lived connections, such as account management, automation scripts, or platforms that flag frequent IP changes as suspicious.

Mobile proxies

Mobile proxies use IP addresses from real mobile devices connected to cellular networks like 3G, 4G, and 5G. These IPs are assigned by mobile carriers rather than fixed-line ISPs.

Mobile IPs are generally the hardest to block. Many mobile carriers use network address translation, meaning multiple real users share the same IP. Because of this, websites tend to treat mobile traffic more cautiously, as blocking a single mobile IP can affect many legitimate users at once.

The downside is cost. Mobile proxies are the most expensive option due to the complexity of sourcing and maintaining real mobile IPs. However, for certain targets, they are sometimes the only option that works reliably.