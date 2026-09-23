#2 Oxylabs

Oxylabs mobile proxies cover 20M+ IPs in 140+ countries. Targeting is available on a continent, country, state, city, coordinates, and ASN level. The service supports HTTP(S), HTTP/3, and SOCKS5, lists unlimited concurrent sessions, rotates on each request, and can hold a sticky session for up to 24 hours.

The smallest public plan costs $30 for 4 GB, or $7.50/GB. Lower per-GB rates appear only with larger commitments. If that enterprise profile is heavier than your project needs, compare the current Oxylabs alternatives.

Advantage – deep geo controls, long sticky sessions, and strong enterprise support.

– deep geo controls, long sticky sessions, and strong enterprise support. Limitation – the entry plan is one of the most expensive in this comparison.

#3 SOAX

SOAX claims it has 33M+ mobile IPs across 195+ geo-locations on 3G, 4G, LTE, and 5G networks. It supports country, region, city, and ISP targeting, per-request rotation, custom refresh settings, and sticky sessions up to 60 minutes. Plans also share access across proxy products, which helps teams that switch between mobile and residential traffic.

SOAX’s paid plans start at $200/month plus VAT. Mobile and residential traffic share rates that vary by location tier. On the Builder plan, traffic costs $3/GB for Tier 1, $2.25/GB for Tier 2, and $1.20/GB for Tier 3 locations. The Sandbox plan has no plan fee but includes no credits, so proxy use requires paid top-ups. Review the SOAX alternatives if you need a lower paid entry point or simpler location-based pricing.

Advantage – large advertised pool, broad geographic targeting, and flexible session controls.

– large advertised pool, broad geographic targeting, and flexible session controls. Limitation – the entry-level subscription costs $200/month plus VAT. Sandbox has no plan fee, but testing still requires paid traffic credits.

#4 IPRoyal

IPRoyal sells both rotating, bandwidth-priced access and dedicated mobile proxies. Its pool includes 4.5M+ IPs with 3G, 4G, LTE, and 5G support. Rotating plans start at $6.80/GB for 2 GB, while dedicated plans start at $10.11 for 24 hours. HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 are supported.

Dedicated plans provide stable, single-customer ports with custom rotation, but the provider currently sets a 30 GB daily limit per dedicated proxy. That makes the plan less than truly unmetered at a heavy scale. See IPRoyal alternatives if you prefer pure per-GB pooling.

Advantage – one provider covers both rotating traffic and dedicated mobile ports.

– one provider covers both rotating traffic and dedicated mobile ports. Limitation – the mixed pricing models complicate comparison, and dedicated ports carry a daily traffic limit.

#5 DataImpulse

DataImpulse has the best entry price for a plan in this ranking: $5 for 2.5 GB at $2/GB. It advertises 16M+ 3G, 4G, LTE, and 5G IPs across 195 countries. Traffic doesn't expire, and sessions can rotate or remain sticky for up to 120 minutes.

While country targeting is included, city, state, ZIP, and ASN controls are available as paid add-ons, so the $2 rate isn't the final cost for every workflow. You can compare it with other proxy providers before committing to advanced targeting.

Advantage – low starting spend, non-expiring traffic, and a broad advertised mobile pool.

– low starting spend, non-expiring traffic, and a broad advertised mobile pool. Limitation – precise sub-country and ASN targeting can add cost beyond the headline rate.

#6 Proxidize

Proxidize now offers managed 4G and 5G mobile proxies alongside its builder products. The managed pool supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, country, city, and ASN targeting, per-request rotation, and sticky sessions up to 4 hours. This is a managed service, not just the self-hosted hardware model described in older comparisons.

Plans cost $2/GB but start at 25 GB, or $50. Proxidize doesn't publish a mobile pool count, requires KYC, and offers a conditional 30-day money-back guarantee rather than a standard trial. Compare the wider field of proxy providers if public pool size matters to your projects.

Advantage – long sticky sessions and precise targeting at a flat published per-GB rate.

– long sticky sessions and precise targeting at a flat published per-GB rate. Limitation – the 25 GB minimum and undisclosed pool size make small-scale comparison harder.

#7 Proxy-Seller

Proxy-Seller sells shared and dedicated 4G, LTE, and 5G access by IP. Plans start at $10 per IP for one week, with carrier and location selection across 20 countries. You can rotate manually or every 5 or 30 minutes and connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.

The provider markets bandwidth as unlimited, but subject to the carrier's fair-use policy, so heavy users should ask for the applicable threshold in writing. It doesn't disclose a pool size or offer a standard mobile trial, although enterprise buyers can request a proof of concept.

Advantage – dedicated and shared carrier access with simple timed rotation and per-IP pricing.

– dedicated and shared carrier access with simple timed rotation and per-IP pricing. Limitation – coverage is limited to 20 countries, while pool depth and standard trial terms aren't public.

Mobile proxy pricing

Mobile pricing usually follows 2 models. Rotating pools charge for transferred traffic, while dedicated ones charge per IP, port, day, or month.

Current public examples span $2/GB at DataImpulse and Proxidize, $6.80/GB on IPRoyal’s smallest rotating plan, and $7.50/GB on Oxylabs’ starter tier. SOAX now uses monthly credit plans: Builder costs $200/month plus VAT and charges $3/GB for Tier 1, $2.25/GB for Tier 2, and $1.20/GB for Tier 3 locations. Dedicated access starts around $10.11/day at IPRoyal and shared access starts at $10/IP/week at Proxy-Seller. Terms and limits differ, so these units aren’t directly interchangeable.

Dataimpulse's market analysis notes that dedicated ports can beat per-GB pricing when one port moves a few hundred GB per month. Divide the monthly port cost by its usable monthly traffic, then compare that effective per-GB rate with your rotating plan, and include carrier fair-use limits and failed-request traffic to know if this is worth the cost.

Cheap mobile proxies

The cheapest mobile proxies are the ones with the lowest cost per successful request on your target. Start with a small purchase, disable images and other unnecessary assets where appropriate, compress responses, and measure retry traffic. A low sticker price loses its advantage when thin local inventory or short sessions create repeated failures.

Best use cases for mobile proxies

Mobile IPs cost more because they're shared behind carrier NAT, so a target sees the same traffic pattern a real phone would produce. What you do with that depends on whether your workflow needs to hold a session or just needs to look legitimate once. Here's where each approach pays off.

Social media management . Use one sticky session per authorized Instagram or TikTok account and keep its country and carrier consistent. Rotate only between accounts or after a session ends.

. Use one sticky session per authorized Instagram or TikTok account and keep its country and carrier consistent. Rotate only between accounts or after a session ends. Sneaker and retail drops . Use short sticky sessions for carts and checkout flows. Rotate between independent attempts, not during a transaction.

. Use short sticky sessions for carts and checkout flows. Rotate between independent attempts, not during a transaction. Ad verification . Rotate across the required cities and carriers to sample placements, then hold a session long enough to capture the full ad path.

. Rotate across the required cities and carriers to sample placements, then hold a session long enough to capture the full ad path. App testing and mobile-specific content . Use sticky sessions while reproducing a bug. Rotate between carrier, city, or network-generation test cases.

. Use sticky sessions while reproducing a bug. Rotate between carrier, city, or network-generation test cases. Multi-accounting . Assign a stable session to each permitted profile. Don't reuse one identity across unrelated accounts during the same workflow.

. Assign a stable session to each permitted profile. Don't reuse one identity across unrelated accounts during the same workflow. AI and agent crawling. Rotate on stateless mobile-first pages, but keep a sticky session when an agent follows a multi-step flow or maintains cookies.

Legal aspects of mobile proxies

Mobile proxy technology is legal in most jurisdictions, but a lawful tool doesn't make every activity lawful. Review the target's terms, respect technical and contractual limits, and get legal advice for regulated or high-risk use cases.

Sourcing is another big issue. A provider should be able to explain how device owners or network partners consent to participation and how they are compensated. Decodo's ethical sourcing statement says exit-node users must be informed, rewarded, and provide consent.

Lastly, data-protection rules apply independently of proxy use. If you collect personal data covered by the GDPR, the European Commission's processing principles require a lawful basis, purpose limitation, data minimization, security, and accountability. Even though a proxy changes the network path, it doesn't remove those duties.

Getting started with mobile proxies

Follow 5 steps before you buy mobile proxies at scale.

Pick the network type. Start with 4G unless your test specifically needs 5G throughput, latency, or carrier coverage. Confirm carrier and geo coverage. Ask for active inventory in the exact countries, cities, and carriers your workflow needs. Choose the rotation model. Use rotating sessions for stateless work, sticky sessions for multi-step flows, and dedicated ports when you need exclusive capacity. Test on your target. Use a trial or small paid plan and measure complete results, blocks, CAPTCHAs, latency, and cost per success. Scale gradually. Increase traffic while monitoring whether success rate, session stability, and local pool depth hold under concurrency.

Bottom line

Decodo is the best overall option for most teams because it combines broad carrier coverage, precise targeting, flexible sessions, and a lower entry price than enterprise-heavy alternatives. DataImpulse is the clearest budget per-GB choice, while IPRoyal and Proxy-Seller cover dedicated-port workflows. Test 2 finalists against the same target before choosing.

Start Decodo's 3-day mobile proxy trial.