Firecrawl search pricing: 2 credits per 10 results, plus scrapes

Firecrawl's Search endpoint costs 2 credits for every 10 results, rounded up. Requesting 11 results therefore costs 4 credits, while scraping the returned pages adds their individual processing costs.

For a search returning 10 results:

Search only: 2 credits.

Search and scrape all 10 pages as Markdown: 2 + 10 = 12 credits.

Search and extract JSON from all 10 pages: 2 + (10 × 5) = 52 credits.

At the base rate, Hobby supports 2,500 searches, Standard 50,000, Growth 250,000, and Scale 500,000 monthly. These figures assume 10 results per search without scraping and use the same credit balance as other endpoints.

Search rate limits range from 10 requests per minute on Free to 10,000 on Scale. Zero Data Retention search has separate Enterprise pricing, as explained in Firecrawl's billing documentation.

This pricing structure matters for AI agents that repeatedly search for information and retrieve relevant pages.

What Firecrawl costs per page and per month

The best way to estimate Firecrawl's monthly cost is to calculate how many credits your workload requires, then compare that to the included allowances and additional credit costs.

Cost per 1,000 pages by plan

Assuming you use each plan's full monthly allowance for basic scraping at 1 credit per page, here's the calculated cost per 1,000 pages:

Hobby . $3.80 monthly, or $3.20 with annual billing.

. $3.80 monthly, or $3.20 with annual billing. Standard . $0.99 monthly, or $0.83 annually.

. $0.99 monthly, or $0.83 annually. Growth . $0.80 monthly, or approximately $0.67 annually.

. $0.80 monthly, or approximately $0.67 annually. Scale. Approximately $0.75 monthly, or $0.60 annually.

Pay-as-you-go credits cost more. A $5 top-up buys 1,000 credits on Hobby, 2,000 on Standard, 2,500 on Growth, and 5,000 on Scale.

Standard offers a substantial reduction in per-credit costs compared with Hobby. Above Standard, the differences shrink, and higher tiers also offer greater concurrency and request limits.

When pay-as-you-go beats upgrading

Using Firecrawl's month-to-month pricing, these are the points where topping up costs approximately the same as upgrading:

Hobby to Standard . At 21,000 credits, Hobby costs $19 plus $80 in top-ups, totaling $99, the same as Standard.

. At 21,000 credits, Hobby costs $19 plus $80 in top-ups, totaling $99, the same as Standard. Standard to Growth . At 220,000 credits, Standard costs $99 plus $300 in top-ups, for a total of $399, the same as Growth.

. At 220,000 credits, Standard costs $99 plus $300 in top-ups, for a total of $399, the same as Growth. Growth to Scale. At 675,000 credits, Growth costs $399 plus $350 in top-ups, totaling $749, the same as Scale.

Below these points, topping up can be cheaper. Annual billing lowers the break-even thresholds because subscription prices decrease while top-up rates remain unchanged.

Three example workloads

1. Refreshing a documentation website

Suppose you refresh a 3,000-page website weekly for a RAG knowledge base. At 1 credit per page, 4 refreshes consume 12,000 credits.

Hobby includes 5,000 credits, leaving 7,000. Seven $5 top-ups bring the monthly cost to $54, compared with Standard's $99. A month with 5 refreshes would cost $69.

2. Running an AI research agent

An agent makes 1,000 searches daily, requests 10 results, and scrapes the top 3 pages to Markdown.

Each search consumes 5 credits: 2 for searching and 3 for scraping. Over 30 days, that's 150,000 credits. Standard covers 100,000, while 25 top-ups cover the remaining 50,000, bringing the monthly total to $224.

3. Extracting structured product information

Extracting JSON from 20,000 product pages costs 20,000 × 5 = 100,000 credits, exactly Standard's allowance of $99 per month.

Adding PII redaction raises the rate to 9 credits per page, or 180,000 credits. The additional 80,000 credits require 40 top-ups, increasing the monthly total to $299.

These examples use Firecrawl's published rates and assume successful processing without additional chargeable operations.

Is Firecrawl free?

Yes, the Firecrawl free tier provides 1,000 credits every month without requiring a credit card. Unused credits expire at the monthly reset, and free accounts cannot purchase pay-as-you-go top-ups.

The plan includes 2 concurrent browsers, with limits of 10 requests per minute for Scrape, Map, and Search, and 2 per minute for Crawl, Agent, and Interact. Once credits run out, additional requests return HTTP 402 until the next reset.

Firecrawl also offers keyless access for supported operations through its MCP server, CLI, and SDKs, with separate usage limits. It introduced keyless access in June 2026.

Developers can also run self-hosted Firecrawl without cloud credits, although they must manage their own infrastructure, proxies, and any required language models.

Billing rules that change your Firecrawl bill

Beyond credit costs, Firecrawl has several billing conditions worth checking before selecting a plan.

Pay-as-you-go . Paid plans automatically purchase credits in $5 increments when the balance runs out. You can set a monthly spending limit or disable top-ups entirely.

. Paid plans automatically purchase credits in $5 increments when the balance runs out. You can set a monthly spending limit or disable top-ups entirely. Overage headroom . Firecrawl temporarily allows 1,500 credits on Hobby, 30,000 on Standard, 150,000 on Growth, and 600,000 on Scale while top-ups are processed. This usage is still billable.

. Firecrawl temporarily allows 1,500 credits on Hobby, 30,000 on Standard, 150,000 on Growth, and 600,000 on Scale while top-ups are processed. This usage is still billable. Credit expiration . Purchased credits remain until used but expire when the subscription is canceled. Included plan credits generally reset monthly.

. Purchased credits remain until used but expire when the subscription is canceled. Included plan credits generally reset monthly. Plan changes . Upgrades take effect immediately at the full new price, restart the billing cycle, and carry unused credits forward. Downgrades apply at renewal.

. Upgrades take effect immediately at the full new price, restart the billing cycle, and carry unused credits forward. Downgrades apply at renewal. Per-key limits . Teams can cap individual API keys by day, week, or month to control spending.

. Teams can cap individual API keys by day, week, or month to control spending. Firecrawl rate limits . These vary by plan and endpoint. Scrape, Search, and Map range from 10 to 10,000 requests per minute, while Crawl and Agent have lower limits. Browser concurrency is managed separately.

. These vary by plan and endpoint. Scrape, Search, and Map range from 10 to 10,000 requests per minute, while Crawl and Agent have lower limits. Browser is managed separately. Cloud billing. Firecrawl is also available through AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace.

What changed in Firecrawl pricing in 2026?

Firecrawl introduced several pricing and product changes during 2026 that older reviews may not reflect.

September 4, 2026 . Firecrawl's current pricing schedule took effect, including the listed plan rates, monthly free credits, and $5 pay-as-you-go top-ups. This is the effective pricing date, not necessarily when each feature launched.

. Firecrawl's current pricing schedule took effect, including the listed plan rates, monthly free credits, and $5 pay-as-you-go top-ups. This is the effective pricing date, not necessarily when each feature launched. August 17, 2026 . Firecrawl removed the additional 5-credit Enhanced Mode surcharge , making enhanced proxy requests available at the standard rate.

. Firecrawl removed the additional 5-credit , making enhanced proxy requests available at the standard rate. June 24, 2026 . Firecrawl v2.11 introduced automatic PII redaction and deterministic JSON extraction, among other updates.

. introduced automatic PII redaction and deterministic JSON extraction, among other updates. June 16, 2026 . Firecrawl launched keyless access , allowing developers to search, scrape, and interact with websites without an API key.

. Firecrawl , allowing developers to search, scrape, and interact with websites without an API key. May 8, 2026 . Firecrawl introduced Question and Highlights formats , offering more targeted extraction from webpages.

. Firecrawl , offering more targeted extraction from webpages. April 30, 2026. Firecrawl launched Lockdown Mode , allowing cached scraping without outbound requests and with zero data retention by default.

These changes affect how Firecrawl handles protected websites, structured extraction, and credit usage.

Before you pick a plan, price your own workload

Before choosing a credit-based API, calculate the cost of your actual usage. Estimate how many pages you'll scrape, how many searches you'll run, and which operations require additional processing. Then compare the monthly cost at different usage levels.

You can use the same approach with Decodo's Web Data API, which supports scraping, searching, crawling, and website mapping through a single API. It also supports JavaScript rendering and LLM-ready output. Explore our API pricing page to evaluate your workload.

Bottom line

Firecrawl's pricing depends on more than your monthly page count. JSON extraction, additional processing, and scraped search results can significantly increase credit usage. For smaller overages, pay-as-you-go top-ups may also cost less than upgrading to a higher plan. Before subscribing, estimate your monthly credit usage, compare plan allowances and top-up costs, and set a spending limit to avoid unexpected charges.