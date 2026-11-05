Firecrawl Pricing in 2026: Plans, Credits, and What You Pay
Firecrawl pricing uses a credit-based model, with 1,000 free credits monthly and paid plans starting at $19 per month. Each API operation consumes credits, but the amount varies depending on whether you're scraping pages, searching the web, or extracting structured data. This guide covers Firecrawl's plans, credit costs, billing rules, and what different workloads actually cost.
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Last updated: Nov 05, 2026
9 min read
TL;DR
- Firecrawl offers 1,000 free credits monthly. Paid Hobby, Standard, Growth, and Scale plans start at $19, $99, $399, and $749 per month, with discounts for annual billing.
- Basic scraping costs 1 credit per page, while JSON extraction and certain add-ons increase the total to 5 credits or more.
- Firecrawl Search costs 2 credits per 10 results, with additional credits charged for each result you scrape.
- Paid plans support $5 pay-as-you-go top-ups, while Enhanced Mode has carried no additional surcharge since August 17, 2026.
Firecrawl pricing plans in 2026
Firecrawl offers 1 free plan, 4 self-serve paid plans, and custom Enterprise pricing. Each plan includes a monthly credit allowance, with higher tiers offering more concurrent browsers, faster request rates, and additional support.
Firecrawl pricing as of October 29, 2026:
Plan
Monthly billing
Annual billing (monthly equivalent)
Credits/month
Concurrent browsers
Extra credits per $5
Free
$0
$0
1,000
2
Not available
Hobby
$19
$16
5,000
5
1,000
Standard
$99
$83
100,000
25
2,000
Growth
$399
$333
500,000
50
2,500
Scale
$749
$599
1,000,000
100
5,000
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Source: Firecrawl's official pricing page. Prices are in USD, excluding applicable taxes.
Annual prices are monthly equivalents, billed upfront. For example, Standard costs $990 annually, but credits still reset every month.
At 1 credit per page, Free covers 1,000 scraped pages and Standard covers 100,000. Alternatively, they cover 500 and 50,000 searches, respectively. Both operations share the same credit balance.
Concurrent browsers determine how many pages Firecrawl can process at once using headless browsers. Additional jobs wait in a queue when the limit is reached, subject to the plan's queue capacity.
Firecrawl credits pricing: What each request costs
Firecrawl charges credits based on the endpoint and any additional processing requested. Features such as JSON extraction, PII redaction, and PDF parsing add to the base cost, and multiple add-ons can apply to the same page.
Firecrawl credit costs as of October 29, 2026:
Endpoint or option
Credit cost
Billing unit
Scrape
1
Per page
Crawl
1
Per page crawled
Map
1
Per call
Search
2
Per 10 results, rounded up
Monitor
1 standard; 7 with deterministic extraction
Per page checked
Interact without prompt
2
Per browser minute
Interact with prompt
7
Per browser minute
Agent (preview)
5 free daily runs, then usage-based pricing
Per run
JSON extraction
+4
Per page
Question, highlights, audio, or video format
+4
Per page
PII redaction
+4
Per page
Prompt injection check
+4
Per page
PDF parsing
+1
Per PDF page
Zero Data Retention
+1
Per page
Enhanced Mode proxy
+0
Per page
Sources: Firecrawl billing documentation and pricing page. Interact has a 1-minute minimum, and Zero Data Retention adds 2 credits per browser minute.
For example, scraping a page into JSON costs 5 credits: 1 for the scrape and 4 for extraction. Adding Zero Data Retention increases the total to 6 credits, while combining JSON extraction with PII redaction costs 9. These charges also apply to pages retrieved through Search or a crawl.
Enhanced Mode, which helps access sites behind Cloudflare and similar bot protection, no longer carries an additional charge. Firecrawl removed its 5-credit surcharge on August 17, 2026, and automatic escalated retries also incur no separate fee.
Some targets have different rates. X/Twitter requests cost 30 credits, or 34 with JSON extraction, while LinkedIn profile and company data cost 5–40 credits depending on the provider.
When does Firecrawl charge credits?
Firecrawl generally charges when it returns a document, including pages that respond with HTTP 403 or 404 errors. Requests that return no document usually cost nothing, although security scans and certain cache operations are exceptions.
For Crawl, credits are deducted as pages finish processing. Jobs without an explicit page limit default to 10,000 pages, so setting a limit helps prevent unexpected usage.
Need a simpler way to collect web data?
Decodo's Web Data API brings searching, scraping, crawling, and website mapping into a single API.
Firecrawl search pricing: 2 credits per 10 results, plus scrapes
Firecrawl's Search endpoint costs 2 credits for every 10 results, rounded up. Requesting 11 results therefore costs 4 credits, while scraping the returned pages adds their individual processing costs.
For a search returning 10 results:
- Search only: 2 credits.
- Search and scrape all 10 pages as Markdown: 2 + 10 = 12 credits.
- Search and extract JSON from all 10 pages: 2 + (10 × 5) = 52 credits.
At the base rate, Hobby supports 2,500 searches, Standard 50,000, Growth 250,000, and Scale 500,000 monthly. These figures assume 10 results per search without scraping and use the same credit balance as other endpoints.
Search rate limits range from 10 requests per minute on Free to 10,000 on Scale. Zero Data Retention search has separate Enterprise pricing, as explained in Firecrawl's billing documentation.
This pricing structure matters for AI agents that repeatedly search for information and retrieve relevant pages.
What Firecrawl costs per page and per month
The best way to estimate Firecrawl's monthly cost is to calculate how many credits your workload requires, then compare that to the included allowances and additional credit costs.
Cost per 1,000 pages by plan
Assuming you use each plan's full monthly allowance for basic scraping at 1 credit per page, here's the calculated cost per 1,000 pages:
- Hobby. $3.80 monthly, or $3.20 with annual billing.
- Standard. $0.99 monthly, or $0.83 annually.
- Growth. $0.80 monthly, or approximately $0.67 annually.
- Scale. Approximately $0.75 monthly, or $0.60 annually.
Pay-as-you-go credits cost more. A $5 top-up buys 1,000 credits on Hobby, 2,000 on Standard, 2,500 on Growth, and 5,000 on Scale.
Standard offers a substantial reduction in per-credit costs compared with Hobby. Above Standard, the differences shrink, and higher tiers also offer greater concurrency and request limits.
When pay-as-you-go beats upgrading
Using Firecrawl's month-to-month pricing, these are the points where topping up costs approximately the same as upgrading:
- Hobby to Standard. At 21,000 credits, Hobby costs $19 plus $80 in top-ups, totaling $99, the same as Standard.
- Standard to Growth. At 220,000 credits, Standard costs $99 plus $300 in top-ups, for a total of $399, the same as Growth.
- Growth to Scale. At 675,000 credits, Growth costs $399 plus $350 in top-ups, totaling $749, the same as Scale.
Below these points, topping up can be cheaper. Annual billing lowers the break-even thresholds because subscription prices decrease while top-up rates remain unchanged.
Three example workloads
1. Refreshing a documentation website
Suppose you refresh a 3,000-page website weekly for a RAG knowledge base. At 1 credit per page, 4 refreshes consume 12,000 credits.
Hobby includes 5,000 credits, leaving 7,000. Seven $5 top-ups bring the monthly cost to $54, compared with Standard's $99. A month with 5 refreshes would cost $69.
2. Running an AI research agent
An agent makes 1,000 searches daily, requests 10 results, and scrapes the top 3 pages to Markdown.
Each search consumes 5 credits: 2 for searching and 3 for scraping. Over 30 days, that's 150,000 credits. Standard covers 100,000, while 25 top-ups cover the remaining 50,000, bringing the monthly total to $224.
3. Extracting structured product information
Extracting JSON from 20,000 product pages costs 20,000 × 5 = 100,000 credits, exactly Standard's allowance of $99 per month.
Adding PII redaction raises the rate to 9 credits per page, or 180,000 credits. The additional 80,000 credits require 40 top-ups, increasing the monthly total to $299.
These examples use Firecrawl's published rates and assume successful processing without additional chargeable operations.
Is Firecrawl free?
Yes, the Firecrawl free tier provides 1,000 credits every month without requiring a credit card. Unused credits expire at the monthly reset, and free accounts cannot purchase pay-as-you-go top-ups.
The plan includes 2 concurrent browsers, with limits of 10 requests per minute for Scrape, Map, and Search, and 2 per minute for Crawl, Agent, and Interact. Once credits run out, additional requests return HTTP 402 until the next reset.
Firecrawl also offers keyless access for supported operations through its MCP server, CLI, and SDKs, with separate usage limits. It introduced keyless access in June 2026.
Developers can also run self-hosted Firecrawl without cloud credits, although they must manage their own infrastructure, proxies, and any required language models.
Billing rules that change your Firecrawl bill
Beyond credit costs, Firecrawl has several billing conditions worth checking before selecting a plan.
- Pay-as-you-go. Paid plans automatically purchase credits in $5 increments when the balance runs out. You can set a monthly spending limit or disable top-ups entirely.
- Overage headroom. Firecrawl temporarily allows 1,500 credits on Hobby, 30,000 on Standard, 150,000 on Growth, and 600,000 on Scale while top-ups are processed. This usage is still billable.
- Credit expiration. Purchased credits remain until used but expire when the subscription is canceled. Included plan credits generally reset monthly.
- Plan changes. Upgrades take effect immediately at the full new price, restart the billing cycle, and carry unused credits forward. Downgrades apply at renewal.
- Per-key limits. Teams can cap individual API keys by day, week, or month to control spending.
- Firecrawl rate limits. These vary by plan and endpoint. Scrape, Search, and Map range from 10 to 10,000 requests per minute, while Crawl and Agent have lower limits. Browser concurrency is managed separately.
- Cloud billing. Firecrawl is also available through AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace.
What changed in Firecrawl pricing in 2026?
Firecrawl introduced several pricing and product changes during 2026 that older reviews may not reflect.
- September 4, 2026. Firecrawl's current pricing schedule took effect, including the listed plan rates, monthly free credits, and $5 pay-as-you-go top-ups. This is the effective pricing date, not necessarily when each feature launched.
- August 17, 2026. Firecrawl removed the additional 5-credit Enhanced Mode surcharge, making enhanced proxy requests available at the standard rate.
- June 24, 2026. Firecrawl v2.11 introduced automatic PII redaction and deterministic JSON extraction, among other updates.
- June 16, 2026. Firecrawl launched keyless access, allowing developers to search, scrape, and interact with websites without an API key.
- May 8, 2026. Firecrawl introduced Question and Highlights formats, offering more targeted extraction from webpages.
- April 30, 2026. Firecrawl launched Lockdown Mode, allowing cached scraping without outbound requests and with zero data retention by default.
These changes affect how Firecrawl handles protected websites, structured extraction, and credit usage.
Before you pick a plan, price your own workload
Before choosing a credit-based API, calculate the cost of your actual usage. Estimate how many pages you'll scrape, how many searches you'll run, and which operations require additional processing. Then compare the monthly cost at different usage levels.
You can use the same approach with Decodo's Web Data API, which supports scraping, searching, crawling, and website mapping through a single API. It also supports JavaScript rendering and LLM-ready output. Explore our API pricing page to evaluate your workload.
Bottom line
Firecrawl's pricing depends on more than your monthly page count. JSON extraction, additional processing, and scraped search results can significantly increase credit usage. For smaller overages, pay-as-you-go top-ups may also cost less than upgrading to a higher plan. Before subscribing, estimate your monthly credit usage, compare plan allowances and top-up costs, and set a spending limit to avoid unexpected charges.
Ready to automate web data collection?
Search, scrape, crawl, and map websites with Decodo's Web Data API, including support for JavaScript-rendered pages and LLM-ready output.
About the author
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Senior Account Manager
Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.
Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.
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