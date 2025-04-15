Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)
Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an AI framework that combines information retrieval and natural language generation. It retrieves relevant data from external sources and integrates it into AI-generated responses, enhancing context and accuracy.
Also known as: Retrieval-enhanced generation.
Comparisons
- RAG vs. NLG: RAG retrieves information dynamically, while NLG generates text from predefined data.
- RAG vs. Chatbot: RAG-powered systems can reference external databases, unlike static chatbots.
Pros
- Contextual responses: Enhances text generation with real-time data.
- Versatility: Suitable for applications like customer support and content creation.
- Accuracy: Reduces errors by retrieving factual information.
Cons
- Complexity: Requires integration with external data sources.
- Latency: Real-time retrieval can increase response times.
Example
A legal document assistant uses RAG to generate responses to legal queries by retrieving information from legal databases and presenting concise, AI-generated summaries.