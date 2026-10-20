Tavily Alternatives: 7 Agentic Search APIs Compared

2. Exa

Best for: Semantic search across large document collections.

What it is: Exa is a search API built on its own embeddings-based index, so it finds results by meaning, not only by keyword match. Its endpoints include search, page contents, answers, and longer research tasks for agents.

How it compares to Tavily: Exa is stronger at open-ended discovery and less suited to general page fetching. Like Tavily, it returns LLM-ready content. Exa serves page text from its own cache by default, and its max_age_hours setting controls when it fetches the live page.

What it costs: Search costs $7 per 1K requests with the default auto type, $4 with instant, and $15 with deep-reasoning. Page contents add $1 per 1K pages for each content type, and the free plan gives $10 in credits a month.

Switch to this when: Your agent needs to find the right documents, such as "find companies building X," not read a page it already knows.

3. Firecrawl

Best for: Structured data extraction from known sites.

What it is: Firecrawl is an API for scraping, crawling, mapping, and searching, with schema-based structured output and an agent endpoint. It renders JavaScript pages and offers a LangChain package, a LlamaIndex reader, and an MCP server.

How it compares to Tavily: Where Tavily answers a question from the web, Firecrawl converts a known site into clean data. Its schema extraction and framework adapters are well developed. Its focus is extraction quality rather than access to heavily protected sites, so test your hardest URLs before you choose it.

Firecrawl also caches scrapes by default. For prices and other fast-changing pages, set maxAge to 0.

What it costs: Firecrawl bills in credits, and a scrape, a crawled page, or a map costs 1 credit. A search costs 2 credits per 10 results, plus 1 credit for each result it scrapes. The free plan gives 1K credits a month, and the Hobby plan costs $19 a month for 5K credits.

Switch to this when: You need structured data extraction from known sites, and those sites aren't heavily protected.

4. Perplexity Search API and Agent API

Best for: Cited answers inside your product.

What it is: Perplexity's Search API returns ranked results with extracted page text, and the Agent API returns an AI-generated answer with citations. The Agent API replaced Sonar Chat Completions.

How it compares to Tavily: With the Agent API, Perplexity does more of the reasoning, so your pipeline does less work but controls less of what enters your context window. The Search API is the closer Tavily equivalent.

What it costs: The Search API costs $5 per 1K requests, or $1 per 1K in its Fast Search mode. The Agent API bills model tokens plus tool fees, such as $1 to $2.50 per 1K web searches. At high volume, that bill grows with answer length and search count, unlike a fixed credit cost per call.

Switch to this when: You want a cited answer in your product, and you accept that Perplexity handles search and answer generation.

5. Brave Search API

Best for: Search on an independent index with a privacy focus.

What it is. Brave Search API has web, news, image, video, and place endpoints, plus an LLM Context endpoint that returns page chunks for models.

How it compares to Tavily: Unlike Tavily's search, Brave's web endpoint returns standard search results, so you add cleaning and chunking yourself or use the LLM Context endpoint. Storing results long-term, for example to fine-tune a model, needs a plan that includes storage rights.

What it costs: Search costs $5 per 1K requests. Accounts get $5 in free credits a month, and Brave requires a credit card for identity checks.

Switch to this when: An independent index, a single per-request price, or privacy matters more than LLM-ready output. Its original LangChain tool was in the deprecated langchain-community package, so check whether a maintained one exists.

6. Linkup

Best for: Teams that need a European vendor or data residency.

What it is: Linkup is a French search API that focuses on fast responses, with search depths from flash to deep. It returns raw results, an answer with sources, or JSON in a schema you define.

How it compares to Tavily: Linkup does a similar job to Tavily, and it differs in jurisdiction and contract terms. Queries can run in any of its regions by default. Guaranteed processing in one region is an enterprise option.

What it costs: Standard search costs $5 per 1K requests, and deep search costs $50 to $55 per 1K. New accounts with a work email get $20 in credits, reset to $20 each month for eligible accounts.

Switch to this when: Your procurement or compliance team needs a European vendor, or data residency written into the contract.

7. Serper.dev

Best for: Low-cost Google result links for your own extraction stack.

What it is: Serper is a minimal Google results API. It returns Google search engine results pages (SERPs) as structured JSON for web, news, images, maps, shopping, and other result types.

How it compares to Tavily: Serper returns raw results, and your pipeline handles content cleaning, answer generation, and formatting for agents. Its per-query price is among the lowest in this list for search results alone, and its original LangChain wrapper was in the deprecated langchain-community package.

What it costs: Credit packs cost from $1.00 per 1K queries on the smallest pack to $0.30 on the largest. Credits expire after 6 months, and new accounts get 2.5K free queries.

Switch to this when: You already run your own extraction and cleaning stack and only need result links at a low cost. Include the engineering time for that stack in your budget.

To collect parsed Google results at scale, use the Google Search Scraper API. Our guide to AI data collection tools lists more options in this category.

Tavily alternatives compared