TL;DR

Concurrency manages multiple tasks by rapidly switching between them, whereas parallelism uses multiple processors to execute tasks simultaneously. Choosing the right model depends on your resources and the program's workload (I/O-bound, CPU-bound, or both).

Why concurrency vs. parallelism matters

When your program completes processes one after the other, it spends a bulk of its time idle: waiting for network responses, disk writes, etc. For small-scale projects, this inefficiency can be negligible. However, it becomes a bottleneck as you scale.

Concurrency and parallelism are critical aspects of modern computing; therefore, understanding the difference between them isn't limited to software developers. It's equally important to data engineers and anyone building automated systems. A project that misunderstands these concepts risks directly impacting system architecture, resource management, and overall infrastructure cost.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in web scraping and data pipelines. Scrapers mostly handle thousands of network requests, which are I/O (Input/Output) bound, meaning that the program's performance relies on external resources, such as waiting for HTTP responses. Similarly, data pipelines involve transformation, processing, and storage, which are a mix of I/O-bound and CPU-bound tasks. Knowing the difference between concurrency and parallelism, and when to use either or both, is the difference between efficiently scraping 10,000 URLs and crawling to a halt.

What is concurrency?

Concurrency is the ability to handle multiple tasks during overlapping time periods – not necessarily at the same instant.

Think of it as a librarian with a truckload of books to shelve across 3 aisles. He/she places a fixed number of books on aisle 1, then does the same to aisle 2, then aisle 3, and repeats this workflow till the end. Each aisle makes progress at overlapping time periods, even though only one aisle receives books at any given time.

The same applies to a concurrent single-CPU core. It interleaves between tasks, working on a slice of each one, and then moving to the next when a task blocks or the operating system schedules a different task. This process, also known as rapid context switching, occurs thousands of times per second, giving the illusion that processes are running simultaneously, but in reality, only one task runs at any given time.

Threading and asynchronous programming are two common approaches to initiating concurrency. While both mechanisms aim to manage and execute tasks efficiently, they differ in implementation and use case.

Threads are the smallest unit of a process that can run independently. They allow for multiple sequence executions within that process. A simple way to think of it is as a kitchen with multiple chefs. The kitchen is the process, and the chefs are the executable entity. All the chefs share the same resources (the same pot, counter, ingredients, etc.). Each chef takes turns cooking the same meal, and the meal finishes faster because multiple "threads are running concurrently."

Asynchronous programming is a model that uses non-blocking operations, event loops, and callback functions to pause long-running tasks (such as network requests) while continuing other work, rather than blocking and waiting. Returning to the kitchen-chef analogy, instead of hiring multiple chefs, one hardworking chef can chop vegetables, put water on the stove, and then proceed to prep the sauce all at the same time, rather than stand idle, waiting. When water boils, the chef goes back and continues.

In a nutshell, concurrency is effectively managing independently executable entities or processes at once. However, as the number of processes increases, the time it takes to regain CPU access also increases, and this affects performance.

What is parallelism?

Parallelism is the actual simultaneous execution of tasks across multiple processing units. Unlike concurrency, where a single core alternates between tasks, parallelism involves individual cores handling different tasks independently at the same time.

If concurrency is 1 librarian shelving books on 3 aisles, parallelism is 3 librarians, one per aisle, performing the same operation simultaneously. Parallelism equals more hardware requirements.

In large computations, parallel programming can split a single task into independent subtasks. The goal isn't merely to run multiple tasks at the same time but also to maximise throughput and computational speed.

A modern computing environment, which includes multicore processors, GPU computing, and distributed systems, enables parallelism at scale. However, more hardware doesn't always result in better performance. For example, adding more librarians only helps if you also include more carts to move the books to respective aisles or more library ladders to reach the top shelf. Each worker must be completely independent for parallelism to be effective.

Key differences between concurrency and parallelism

Both concurrency and parallelism aim to improve performance. However, they do so differently and must be used for the right types of tasks for positive results. Here's a breakdown of the key differences between the two.

Conceptual differences

Rob Pike, one of the creators of the Go programming language, gave an almost perfect conceptual distinction between the two mechanisms. In his talk, "Concurrency Is Not Parallelism," he described concurrency as dealing with a lot of things at once, and parallelism as actually executing multiple things simultaneously.

From his definition, you can see that both concepts are related but distinctive in their approaches. Concurrency is about structure – designing a program to handle multiple tasks at once. Each task makes progress in overlapping time periods, but isn't executed simultaneously. Parallelism, on the other hand, is about execution – running multiple processes, which may or may not be related, at the same time, across multiple processing units.

Hardware requirements

While concurrency isn't limited to single-core systems, it only requires a single processing unit. On the other hand, parallelism requires hardware with multiple cores. Some cases may even involve machines with more than one processor or distributed systems, which allows you to split computational workloads across different machines.

Task handling

Concurrency handles tasks by rapidly context-switching between them in overlapping time periods, and only one task actually runs at a time. In parallelism, processes run simultaneously and don't alternate between tasks, since each runs independently on separate processing units.

Primary use cases

Concurrency is most effective for I/O-bound and high-latency operations, such as network requests, database calls, and file operations, where programs depend on external resources.

Since parallelism executes multiple tasks at the same time, it's ideal for CPU-bound tasks where the program's performance depends on the processor's speed rather than I/O responses. High-CPU-usage tasks, such as data processing, mathematical computation, image analysis, and so on, can improve performance with parallelism.

Debugging complexity

Both concurrent and parallel programs introduce higher levels of debugging complexity compared to sequential programs. When multiple unit processes interact, especially through shared state, as is the case in both mechanisms, execution order is no longer predictable. The program's behavior, instead, depends on timing and operating system scheduling. This can introduce race conditions and synchronization challenges as multiple threads can access shared resources.

In concurrent systems, common issues such as deadlocks, livelocks, and starvation often arise from uncoordinated communication among processes or tasks. Deadlocks occur when multiple threads wait indefinitely for each other to release processing resources. Starvation occurs when some threads never get a chance to run because other threads "monopolize" resources. In a livelock, every thread is working but not making any progress.

Since parallel systems execute tasks simultaneously on separate cores, multiple threads can access shared memory at the same time. This can lead to data races, where threads can read and modify data inconsistently because there's no synchronization that mandates order between processes.