Lightpanda Browser Tutorial: Web Scraping With Proxies

You only need the username and password from this page. The scripts use port 7000 and set the location and session in the username. The dashboard shows the username without the user- prefix. Paste it as shown, and the scripts add the prefix and targeting options:

export DECODO_USERNAME = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" export DECODO_PASSWORD = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD"

Run the Lightpanda Docker image

The lightpanda/browser image runs lightpanda serve by default. To add the proxy flag, pass the full serve command after the image name:

docker run - d - - name lightpanda - p 127.0 .0 .1 : 9222 : 9222 \ - e LIGHTPANDA_DISABLE_TELEMETRY = true lightpanda / browser : 1.0 .1 \ / bin / lightpanda serve - - host 0.0 .0 .0 - - port 9222 \ - - http - proxy "http://user-$DECODO_USERNAME-country-us:$DECODO_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000"

The container already runs the Lightpanda server with the proxy flag. So instead of starting a server with CDPServer, your scripts connect to the container's address. Save this as connect_docker.py:

import json from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . connect_over_cdp ( "http://127.0.0.1:9222" ) page = browser . new_context ( ) . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" ) print ( json . loads ( page . inner_text ( "body" ) ) [ "browser" ] ) browser . close ( )

For the other scripts, replace their CDPServer block with this call. Then move their server flags, such as the proxy URL, into the docker run command. The server also exposes Prometheus metrics at /metrics, so you can monitor page loads and errors.

Connect Playwright to Lightpanda

In a Lightpanda Playwright setup, Playwright is the client, and Lightpanda is the browser underneath. Start a CDPServer and replace launch() with connect_over_cdp(), and most of your code stays standard Playwright scraping code. Save this as connect.py. It loads Decodo's IP checker, which reports the browser it detects:

import json from lightpanda import CDPServer from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with CDPServer ( ) as server , sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . connect_over_cdp ( server . ws_endpoint ) page = browser . new_context ( ) . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" ) print ( json . loads ( page . inner_text ( "body" ) ) [ "browser" ] ) browser . close ( )

Run the script with uv run connect.py to use the project's packages.

It prints:

{ 'name' : 'Lightpanda' , 'version' : '1.0' }

Call connect_over_cdp() again for each browser context you need, because each connection holds only 1 context. By default, a Lightpanda 1.0.1 server accepts up to 16 connections. For asyncio code, the package also has AsyncCDPServer, which works with Playwright's async_playwright().

How to set up a Lightpanda proxy

Lightpanda takes the proxy as a startup flag, --http-proxy, and sends every request from that process through it. Without a proxy, every request uses your server's IP. Sites can rate-limit that IP, and you only see content for your location.

Save this as rotating_ip.py. It uses the rotating endpoint with US targeting and checks the exit IP twice:

import json import os from urllib . parse import quote from lightpanda import CDPServer from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright USER = f"user- { os . environ [ 'DECODO_USERNAME' ] } -country-us" PROXY_PASS = quote ( os . environ [ "DECODO_PASSWORD" ] , safe = "" ) PROXY_URL = f"http:// { USER } : { PROXY_PASS } @gate.decodo.com:7000" with CDPServer ( args = [ "--http-proxy" , PROXY_URL ] ) as server , sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . connect_over_cdp ( server . ws_endpoint ) page = browser . new_context ( ) . new_page ( ) for _ in range ( 2 ) : page . goto ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" ) info = json . loads ( page . inner_text ( "body" ) ) print ( info [ "proxy" ] [ "ip" ] , info [ "country" ] [ "code" ] ) browser . close ( )

Both page loads in 1 run used the same IP, because Lightpanda reuses its proxy connection for the same hostname. The first run printed:

97.221 . x . x US 97.221 . x . x US

Running it again started a new process and got a new US IP:

184.180 . x . x US 184.180 . x . x US

Lightpanda also sends its own usage telemetry through this proxy by default. To keep it off your proxy traffic, export LIGHTPANDA_DISABLE_TELEMETRY=true in your shell. The Docker command already passes it with -e.

Lightpanda's proxy guide also shows a per-context proxy. For HTTPS pages in 1.0.1, use the startup flag, because the per-context option returns CouldntConnect. A wrong password returns the same error. To find the cause, check your credentials with curl, which prints your exit IP when they work:

curl - U "user-$DECODO_USERNAME-country-us:$DECODO_PASSWORD" \ - x gate . decodo . com : 7000 https : // ip . decodo . com / json

Rotate IPs or keep sticky sessions

The rotating endpoint gives every new connection a new IP from the pool. Lightpanda opens 1 connection per hostname, so 1 page load can use several IPs. Sites can link a cookie to 1 IP, so paginated results and multi-page flows work best on a sticky session.

A session ID in the username keeps the same IP for up to sessionduration minutes. The custom sticky sessions page lists the durations you can set. This username requests a US IP and a 10-minute session:

user - YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME - country - us - session - scrape1 - sessionduration - 10

With a sticky username, every connection from that page load uses the same IP.

All CDP connections to 1 server share its proxy username. To get a new IP for the same site, start a new process. For sticky sessions, run 1 process or container per session. A process starts in about 58ms and uses 17MB when idle on an Apple Silicon Mac.

Running 1 process per session still used less memory than Chrome. On a Nike listing, 8 Lightpanda processes together used about 600MB, compared with about 1.9GB for Chrome with 8 contexts. Total CPU time on the same Mac was about 5 seconds for Lightpanda and 8 to 9 seconds for Chrome. Chrome's figure counts some shared memory twice, so the real gap is smaller.

Save this as sticky_sessions.py. It runs 4 sticky sessions in parallel:

import json import os from concurrent . futures import ThreadPoolExecutor from urllib . parse import quote from lightpanda import CDPServer from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright PROXY_USER = os . environ [ "DECODO_USERNAME" ] PROXY_PASS = quote ( os . environ [ "DECODO_PASSWORD" ] , safe = "" ) def exit_ip ( session_id ) : user = f"user- { PROXY_USER } -country-us-session- { session_id } -sessionduration-10" args = [ "--http-proxy" , f"http:// { user } : { PROXY_PASS } @gate.decodo.com:7000" ] with CDPServer ( args = args ) as server , sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . connect_over_cdp ( server . ws_endpoint ) page = browser . new_context ( ) . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" ) info = json . loads ( page . inner_text ( "body" ) ) browser . close ( ) return session_id , info [ "proxy" ] [ "ip" ] , info [ "city" ] [ "name" ] with ThreadPoolExecutor ( max_workers = 4 ) as pool : for result in pool . map ( exit_ip , [ "scrape1" , "scrape2" , "scrape3" , "scrape4" ] ) : print ( result )

Within the session duration, rerunning with the same session IDs returned the same IPs. One run printed: