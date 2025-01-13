For more on handling and storing scraped output, the guide to saving scraped data covers the main storage patterns in depth.

Single-site extraction is a good starting point, but Browser-use's real advantage shows up when a task spans multiple sites and requires the agent to carry state between them

Summarizing content and creating a task card

Task: Visit a public GitHub issues list, summarize the 3 most recent open issues, then log into a project management tool and create a card with the summary.

This is where Browser-use is ahead of traditional scraping most clearly. A CSS-selector script would require separate, site-specific logic for each site – and would break independently whenever either site updates its layout. A Browser-use agent handles both in a single task description.

TASK = """ Objective: Summarize the 3 most recent open issues from a GitHub repo and create a task card. Steps: 1. Navigate to https://github.com/browser-use/browser-use/issues. 2. Verify that issue listings are visible. 3. Extract the title and URL of the 3 most recently opened issues. 4. Write a brief summary for each (1-2 sentences). 5. Navigate to [your project management tool URL]. 6. Log in using the credentials from environment variables TOOL_USERNAME and TOOL_PASSWORD. 7. Create a new card titled "GitHub Issues Summary - [today's date]" with the 3 summaries as the card body. 8. Confirm the card was created successfully before stopping. Error handling: - If login fails, stop execution and log the error. - If fewer than 3 issues are visible, summarize all available issues. """

TASK = """ Objective: Summarize the 3 most recent open issues from a GitHub repo and create a task card. Steps: 1. Navigate to https://github.com/browser-use/browser-use/issues. 2. Verify that issue listings are visible. 3. Extract the title and URL of the 3 most recently opened issues. 4. Write a brief summary for each (1-2 sentences). 5. Navigate to [your project management tool URL]. 6. Log in using the credentials from environment variables TOOL_USERNAME and TOOL_PASSWORD. 7. Create a new card titled "GitHub Issues Summary - [today's date]" with the 3 summaries as the card body. 8. Confirm the card was created successfully before stopping. Error handling: - If login fails, stop execution and log the error. - If fewer than 3 issues are visible, summarize all available issues. """

Note: Store credentials in your .env file and load them with python-dotenv. Never hardcode login details in the task string or script.

The previous 2 use cases run once and return a result. The monitoring pattern below is designed to run repeatedly, checking for a condition and acting on it when it's met.

Stock monitoring and alerting

Task: Check a product page for stock status. If the item is in stock, write a formatted alert to a local file.

TASK = """ Objective: Check stock status for a product and trigger an alert if it's available. Steps: 1. Navigate to http://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/a-light-in-the-attic_1000/index.html. 2. Locate the availability status on the product page. 3. If the status reads "In stock", write the following to a file named alert.txt: ALERT: [Product title] is in stock. Price: [price]. Checked at: [current time]. 4. If the status reads anything other than "In stock", write: "Out of stock. No action taken." Error handling: - If the page fails to load, retry up to 3 times before stopping. """

TASK = """ Objective: Check stock status for a product and trigger an alert if it's available. Steps: 1. Navigate to http://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/a-light-in-the-attic_1000/index.html. 2. Locate the availability status on the product page. 3. If the status reads "In stock", write the following to a file named alert.txt: ALERT: [Product title] is in stock. Price: [price]. Checked at: [current time]. 4. If the status reads anything other than "In stock", write: "Out of stock. No action taken." Error handling: - If the page fails to load, retry up to 3 times before stopping. """

Run this on a schedule using cron or a task scheduler to build a basic restock monitor. The same pattern applies to price tracking – adjust the extracted field and alert condition accordingly. For sites with aggressive bot detection, routing the agent through a residential proxy is the most reliable way to keep sessions running cleanly – more on that in the next section.

For combining Browser-use with traditional extraction logic, the AI web scraping with Python guide covers the overlap in detail.

Managing errors and agent failures

The use cases above assume clean runs. In practice, pages change, networks drop, and agents occasionally misread what's in front of them. Building in error handling from the start is what separates a demo from something you can actually run on a schedule.

Browser-use agents fail for predictable reasons – the LLM misinterprets an element reference, the page structure shifts between the perception step and the action step, or a network timeout cuts the session short. In other cases, the agent simply runs out of its configured maximum steps before finishing the task. Knowing which failure mode you're dealing with makes debugging significantly faster.

Prompt-level error handling

Always include explicit failure instructions in your prompt. Left without them, the agent will improvise – and the improvised behavior is rarely what you want.

Tell the agent what to do when an element isn't found: "if the element is not found, log an error and stop execution."

Add retry instructions for expected transient failures: "if the page fails to load, retry up to 3 times before stopping."

Verify critical actions before moving on: "confirm that the form was submitted successfully before proceeding to the next step."

Code-level error handling

Wrap agent.run() in a try/except block so unexpected exceptions don't crash your process silently.

async def main ( ) : agent = Agent ( task = TASK , llm = ChatOpenAI ( model = "gpt-4o" ) , max_steps = 25 , ) try : result = await agent . run ( ) print ( result ) except Exception as e : print ( f"Agent failed: { e } " )

async def main ( ) : agent = Agent ( task = TASK , llm = ChatOpenAI ( model = "gpt-4o" ) , max_steps = 25 , ) try : result = await agent . run ( ) print ( result ) except Exception as e : print ( f"Agent failed: { e } " )

The max_steps parameter caps how many actions the agent can take before stopping. Set it generously during development, then tighten it once the task is reliable. Without it, a confused agent can run indefinitely.

To prevent hung sessions, set a timeout at the browser context level using BrowserContextConfig.

from browser_use import Browser , BrowserConfig from browser_use . browser . context import BrowserContextConfig browser = Browser ( config = BrowserConfig ( headless = True , ) ) context_config = BrowserContextConfig ( wait_for_network_idle_page_load_time = 30.0 , ) agent = Agent ( task = TASK , llm = ChatOpenAI ( model = "gpt-4o" ) , browser = browser , browser_context = context_config , )

from browser_use import Browser , BrowserConfig from browser_use . browser . context import BrowserContextConfig browser = Browser ( config = BrowserConfig ( headless = True , ) ) context_config = BrowserContextConfig ( wait_for_network_idle_page_load_time = 30.0 , ) agent = Agent ( task = TASK , llm = ChatOpenAI ( model = "gpt-4o" ) , browser = browser , browser_context = context_config , )

Browser-use records the agent's full action history internally. Logging it after a failure gives you a step-by-step trace of what the agent did before things went wrong:

result = await agent . run ( ) print ( agent . history )

result = await agent . run ( ) print ( agent . history )

Practical debugging tips

Run new tasks in headed mode first. Watching the agent navigate in a visible browser window makes it immediately obvious when it clicks the wrong element or gets stuck on a banner. It's the fastest debugging tool available.

Start with a high max_steps value – 50 or more – during development. Once the task completes reliably, reduce it to something tighter. Test prompts incrementally too: verify each step works before adding the next one.

The Python errors and exceptions guide covers exception handling patterns in more depth, and the Python requests retry guide is a useful background for the retry logic pattern.

Using proxies with Browser-use for scalable automation

Solid error handling keeps your agent running cleanly on a single site. Proxies are what keep it running cleanly at scale – across many sessions, against sites that actively look for bot traffic, or when you need results from specific geographic locations.

Running Browser-use locally against a single target site works well for one-off tasks. At scale – multiple sessions, high-frequency monitoring, or sites with active bot detection – running from a single IP will eventually trigger rate limits or blocks. Residential proxies solve this by routing each session through a different IP associated with a real consumer device, which is far less likely to be flagged than a datacenter IP.

Geo-targeted proxies add another dimension: they let you pull region-specific prices, availability, and content that wouldn't be visible from a single fixed location. For retail, travel, and SERP monitoring use cases, this is often essential.

Configuring Decodo residential proxies in Browser-use

Residential proxies work because each IP is tied to a real consumer device – the kind of traffic that looks identical to an ordinary user visiting a site. Datacenter IPs, by contrast, are easy to fingerprint and block in bulk. For Browser-use specifically, where sessions are already designed to mimic human behavior, pairing the agent with Decodo residential proxies closes the last gap (the IP layer) that bot detection systems look for.

Decodo's network covers 195+ countries with ethically-sourced IPs, which matters when your use case requires geo-specific data. Retail prices, travel availability, and SERP results all vary by location – a single fixed IP only ever shows you one version of that data. With Decodo, you target the exact location you need and get the results that a real user in that region would see.

Here's how easy it is to set up Decodo residential proxies: