Collect Data With Booking Scraper API

Extract hotel listings, rates, availability, guest reviews, and other property data from Booking.com through our Booking scraper API*, skipping logins and partner APIs entirely.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

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125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

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Everything you need to know about Booking scraper API

Interactive data graph with controls to select different time periods and data types

What is Booking scraper API?

Booking scraper API is an all-in-one data collection tool that pulls public info about hotels and accommodations from Booking.com. The API delivers data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, or PNG with XHR support, and can be plugged straight into your pipelines for analytics, price monitoring, and market research.

Scraper interface with controls to select a target, search URL, and custom parameters before running a scrape.

Does Booking.com have an API?

Booking.com offers several official APIs for approved travel industry distributors, property management systems, and metasearch providers.

The catch is you need a formal partnership agreement to use them. Also, the APIs aren't designed for extracting data – they're limited to booking management only.

Our Booking scraper API gives you access to the same publicly visible data available to any user, no partnership or login required.

Three-step scraper process: configure the target and settings, execute the scrape, and download data in the preferred output format.

How does Booking scraper API work?

Here's how you can start sending data requests in minutes:

  1. Sign up for a Decodo account and choose between a free or paid plan depending on your project needs.
  2. Copy your authentication token and other necessary credentials from the Web Scraping API dashboard into your data collection pipelines.
  3. Test your scraper by sending a request for a specific hotel URL or search query to Booking.com.


Make sure you enable JavaScript rendering and pick the output format – HTML, JSON, Markdown, or PNG, with XHR also available.

Data extraction

What can you extract from Booking.com?

Our Booking scraper API tackles these data points:

  • Hotel names, addresses, and property descriptions
  • Pricing and rates across date ranges and room types
  • Accommodation availability status
  • Guest review scores and individual review text
  • Star ratings and property category classifications
  • Amenities lists and property features
  • Check-in and check-out policies
  • Cancellation terms and pricing conditions
  • Property images and media URLs
  • Nearby landmarks and location data

Why use Decodo's Booking.com scraper instead of building your own?

Booking.com API

Own scraper

Decodo Booking scraper API

Access model

Partner agreement required

Manual setup

Instant access via authentication token

Free tier

Partners only

Not available

Up to 2K free requests

Pricing

Partner-negotiated

Infrastructure costs

Pay per successful request

JS rendering

Not available

Manual setup

Automatic

Anti-bot handling

Not available

Manual setup

Built-in

Output

JSON (partners only)

HTML only, unless manually configured

HTML, JSON, Markdown, or PNG, with XHR support

Maintenance

Managed by Booking.com

Your responsibility

Managed by Decodo

Uptime

Partner SLA

No guarantee

99.99%

Why choose Booking scraper API

99.99% uptime

Leverage reliable infrastructure to collect hotel data without unexpected interruptions.

125M+ ethically sourced IPs

Handle Booking.com's access hurdles at scale with a large pool of IPs that emulates natural traffic.

195+ locations

Collect region-specific pricing and availability with ASN-level precision across the entire Booking.com platform.

Flexible pay per success billing

Pay only for successful requests, and let your cost scale with the features each request actually uses.

Multiple output formats

Plug our API straight into your tool stack with output formats it already supports, including HTML, JSON, Markdown, PNG, and XHR.

Quick setup

Save time on configuring your hotel scrapers with ready-made templates, quick start guides, and plug-and-play integrations.

AI-ready infrastructure

Feed live data into your AI solutions and optimize your booking scraping pipelines with MCP, n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw integrations.

24/7 tech support

Resolve issues in minutes with our extensive documentation, our Discord community, or direct help from our tech support.

Free plan available

Try out Booking scraper API before you commit with up to 2K free requests each month.

How experts use our Booking scraper API

Monitoring hotel rates and pricing trends across destinations

Scraper interface

Revenue managers use our API to extract property rates and star ratings to spot pricing patterns, seasonal shifts, and demand cycles. They compare rates across properties in the same destination to gauge competitive positioning and rate parity, then feed live pricing data into revenue management and market intelligence systems.

Tracking competitor hotel listings and reviews

Scraper interface

Hospitality teams scrape hotel ratings and reviews to watch how these scores move with pricing changes and to spot service gaps flagged in negative reviews. They then benchmark their own property against similar hotels in the same market.

Building hotel pricing comparison platforms

Scraper interface

Travel tech devs leverage Booking scraper API to collect accommodation data across multiple platforms using the same credentials and output format. Data from platforms like Booking.com, Expedia, and Tripadvisor is used to build cross-platform comparison datasets that catch rate disparities, measure OTA commission impact, and power price comparison tools.

Feeding Booking.com data into AI models

Scraper interface

AI and data teams use our API to pull large property datasets from Booking.com to train travel recommendation models, demand forecasting systems, and dynamic pricing engines. Being able to plug the API straight into their pipelines cuts down on management time and resources.

Monitoring availability and identifying last-minute deal patterns

Scraper interface

Revenue teams track real-time availability across target properties, catching last-minute rate drops, restricted availability windows, and promotional pricing events. They rely on webhook delivery to receive availability updates automatically and feed time-sensitive rate signals into revenue and yield management workflows.

Give our Booking scraper API a spin

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

What to know before you start using Booking scraper API

Can I extract Booking.com data without writing code?

Hexagon containing three connected squares with a wavy line extending from it.

Yes. Simply paste the target property URL into our dashboard and submit your request. You'll immediately get your results in your chosen format without having to write a single line of code.

How do I connect the Booking scraper API to my data pipeline via API?

Hexagon containing three connected squares with a wavy line extending from it.

First, sign up for an account to get your Booking scraper API authentication token and other credentials from the dashboard. Then, copy them straight into your tool stack. Lastly, test it out by sending a request.

Is there a free plan for Booking scraper API?

Hexagon containing three connected squares with a wavy line extending from it.

Yes. Once you've signed up for a Decodo account, you can start your free plan to get up to 2k requests per month. Use it to test how your workflows perform powered by Decodo before committing to a plan, no credit card required.

How is our Booking scraper API priced?

Tag icon inside a wavy circle.

With Booking scraper API, you only pay for successful scrapes, and each request is priced flexibly depending on the features you actually use. Simple targets will cost you less, but you'll still be able to configure for tougher targets too.

You can start for free with up to 2K monthly requests and upgrade as your projects grow.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Here's what users say about Decodo

Join 135K+ users and industry's best who power their data collection projects with Decodo.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Does Booking.com offer a free API for hotel data?

Booking.com has APIs, but they're built for booking management only. On top of that, these APIs are available only through direct partnership with Booking.com. To collect publicly visible data available to any user on the platform without partnerships or logins, use our Booking scraper API.

How much does Booking.com API access cost?

Booking.com's API pricing isn't publicly listed and requires a formal partnership application. Access is also limited to travel agencies, OTAs, and property management system providers.

How do I extract hotel prices from Booking.com?

You can set up a price monitor in minutes with our Booking scraper API:

  1. Sign up for an account and choose between a free or paid plan.
  2. Copy your authentication token and other credentials from the dashboard into your data collection tool stack.
  3. Configure your scraper to look for specific pricing details. If needed, enable extra functionality like JavaScript rendering (you don't need to code it, only to enable it).
  4. Test your scraper by submitting a request.

It's even faster to send requests via our intuitive dashboard by simply pasting a hotel URL, configuring your request parameters, and clicking Send request.

Is scraping Booking.com legal?

You can collect publicly available data from Booking.com. However, always read and respect the site's terms of service and talk to a legal expert before any scraping.

How do I scrape Expedia and Tripadvisor alongside Booking.com?

You can use the same Booking scraping API credentials to scrape Booking.com, Expedia, and Tripadvisor simultaneously. Simply set up your pipelines to tackle all three platforms and our API will handle IP management, JavaScript rendering, and CAPTCHA bypassing for you.

Does Decodo offer scrapers for other travel platforms?

Decodo's Web Scraping API works with publicly accessible travel and hospitality platforms such as Airbnb, Expedia, Tripadvisor, and more. For common workflows across the travel vertical, see our travel price comparison.

Start Extracting Booking.com Hotel Data Today

Collect hotel data from Booking.com through our Booking scraper API and skip their API entirely.

Start scraping for free

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