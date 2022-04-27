Collect Data With Booking Scraper API
Extract hotel listings, rates, availability, guest reviews, and other property data from Booking.com through our Booking scraper API*, skipping logins and partner APIs entirely.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
starter plan
Free
starter plan
Trusted by 135K+ industry experts:
Everything you need to know about Booking scraper API
What is Booking scraper API?
Booking scraper API is an all-in-one data collection tool that pulls public info about hotels and accommodations from Booking.com. The API delivers data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, or PNG with XHR support, and can be plugged straight into your pipelines for analytics, price monitoring, and market research.
Does Booking.com have an API?
Booking.com offers several official APIs for approved travel industry distributors, property management systems, and metasearch providers.
The catch is you need a formal partnership agreement to use them. Also, the APIs aren't designed for extracting data – they're limited to booking management only.
Our Booking scraper API gives you access to the same publicly visible data available to any user, no partnership or login required.
How does Booking scraper API work?
Here's how you can start sending data requests in minutes:
- Sign up for a Decodo account and choose between a free or paid plan depending on your project needs.
- Copy your authentication token and other necessary credentials from the Web Scraping API dashboard into your data collection pipelines.
- Test your scraper by sending a request for a specific hotel URL or search query to Booking.com.
Make sure you enable JavaScript rendering and pick the output format – HTML, JSON, Markdown, or PNG, with XHR also available.
What can you extract from Booking.com?
Our Booking scraper API tackles these data points:
- Hotel names, addresses, and property descriptions
- Pricing and rates across date ranges and room types
- Accommodation availability status
- Guest review scores and individual review text
- Star ratings and property category classifications
- Amenities lists and property features
- Check-in and check-out policies
- Cancellation terms and pricing conditions
- Property images and media URLs
- Nearby landmarks and location data
Why use Decodo's Booking.com scraper instead of building your own?
Booking.com API
Own scraper
Decodo Booking scraper API
Access model
Partner agreement required
Manual setup
Instant access via authentication token
Free tier
Partners only
Not available
Up to 2K free requests
Pricing
Partner-negotiated
Infrastructure costs
Pay per successful request
JS rendering
Not available
Manual setup
Automatic
Anti-bot handling
Not available
Manual setup
Built-in
Output
JSON (partners only)
HTML only, unless manually configured
HTML, JSON, Markdown, or PNG, with XHR support
Maintenance
Managed by Booking.com
Your responsibility
Managed by Decodo
Uptime
Partner SLA
No guarantee
99.99%
Why choose Booking scraper API
99.99% uptime
Leverage reliable infrastructure to collect hotel data without unexpected interruptions.
125M+ ethically sourced IPs
Handle Booking.com's access hurdles at scale with a large pool of IPs that emulates natural traffic.
195+ locations
Collect region-specific pricing and availability with ASN-level precision across the entire Booking.com platform.
Flexible pay per success billing
Pay only for successful requests, and let your cost scale with the features each request actually uses.
Multiple output formats
Plug our API straight into your tool stack with output formats it already supports, including HTML, JSON, Markdown, PNG, and XHR.
Quick setup
Save time on configuring your hotel scrapers with ready-made templates, quick start guides, and plug-and-play integrations.
24/7 tech support
Resolve issues in minutes with our extensive documentation, our Discord community, or direct help from our tech support.
Free plan available
Try out Booking scraper API before you commit with up to 2K free requests each month.
How experts use our Booking scraper API
Monitoring hotel rates and pricing trends across destinations
Revenue managers use our API to extract property rates and star ratings to spot pricing patterns, seasonal shifts, and demand cycles. They compare rates across properties in the same destination to gauge competitive positioning and rate parity, then feed live pricing data into revenue management and market intelligence systems.
Tracking competitor hotel listings and reviews
Hospitality teams scrape hotel ratings and reviews to watch how these scores move with pricing changes and to spot service gaps flagged in negative reviews. They then benchmark their own property against similar hotels in the same market.
Building hotel pricing comparison platforms
Travel tech devs leverage Booking scraper API to collect accommodation data across multiple platforms using the same credentials and output format. Data from platforms like Booking.com, Expedia, and Tripadvisor is used to build cross-platform comparison datasets that catch rate disparities, measure OTA commission impact, and power price comparison tools.
Feeding Booking.com data into AI models
AI and data teams use our API to pull large property datasets from Booking.com to train travel recommendation models, demand forecasting systems, and dynamic pricing engines. Being able to plug the API straight into their pipelines cuts down on management time and resources.
Monitoring availability and identifying last-minute deal patterns
Revenue teams track real-time availability across target properties, catching last-minute rate drops, restricted availability windows, and promotional pricing events. They rely on webhook delivery to receive availability updates automatically and feed time-sensitive rate signals into revenue and yield management workflows.
Give our Booking scraper API a spin
What to know before you start using Booking scraper API
Can I extract Booking.com data without writing code?
Yes. Simply paste the target property URL into our dashboard and submit your request. You'll immediately get your results in your chosen format without having to write a single line of code.
How do I connect the Booking scraper API to my data pipeline via API?
First, sign up for an account to get your Booking scraper API authentication token and other credentials from the dashboard. Then, copy them straight into your tool stack. Lastly, test it out by sending a request.
Is there a free plan for Booking scraper API?
Yes. Once you've signed up for a Decodo account, you can start your free plan to get up to 2k requests per month. Use it to test how your workflows perform powered by Decodo before committing to a plan, no credit card required.
How is our Booking scraper API priced?
With Booking scraper API, you only pay for successful scrapes, and each request is priced flexibly depending on the features you actually use. Simple targets will cost you less, but you'll still be able to configure for tougher targets too.
You can start for free with up to 2K monthly requests and upgrade as your projects grow.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
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Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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A key to our work
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Frequently asked questions
Does Booking.com offer a free API for hotel data?
Booking.com has APIs, but they're built for booking management only. On top of that, these APIs are available only through direct partnership with Booking.com. To collect publicly visible data available to any user on the platform without partnerships or logins, use our Booking scraper API.
How much does Booking.com API access cost?
Booking.com's API pricing isn't publicly listed and requires a formal partnership application. Access is also limited to travel agencies, OTAs, and property management system providers.
How do I extract hotel prices from Booking.com?
You can set up a price monitor in minutes with our Booking scraper API:
- Sign up for an account and choose between a free or paid plan.
- Copy your authentication token and other credentials from the dashboard into your data collection tool stack.
- Configure your scraper to look for specific pricing details. If needed, enable extra functionality like JavaScript rendering (you don't need to code it, only to enable it).
- Test your scraper by submitting a request.
It's even faster to send requests via our intuitive dashboard by simply pasting a hotel URL, configuring your request parameters, and clicking Send request.
Is scraping Booking.com legal?
You can collect publicly available data from Booking.com. However, always read and respect the site's terms of service and talk to a legal expert before any scraping.
How do I scrape Expedia and Tripadvisor alongside Booking.com?
You can use the same Booking scraping API credentials to scrape Booking.com, Expedia, and Tripadvisor simultaneously. Simply set up your pipelines to tackle all three platforms and our API will handle IP management, JavaScript rendering, and CAPTCHA bypassing for you.
Does Decodo offer scrapers for other travel platforms?
Decodo's Web Scraping API works with publicly accessible travel and hospitality platforms such as Airbnb, Expedia, Tripadvisor, and more. For common workflows across the travel vertical, see our travel price comparison.
Start Extracting Booking.com Hotel Data Today
Collect hotel data from Booking.com through our Booking scraper API and skip their API entirely.
14-day money-back option