Complete Pokémon Card Bot Setup Guide (2026)
Pokémon card drops in 2026 are basically a shiny encounter with a 1 in 4096 spawn rate – except everyone else has a master ball and you're still throwing regular ones, letting opportunities escape you. Limited releases sell out in seconds, scalpers run automated lineups, and manual shoppers don't stand a chance. This guide gives you the full setup: the right bot, the right proxies, and the tricks to catch 'em all.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Mar 13, 2026
9 min read
TL;DR
- Pokémon card drops sell out in seconds – manual purchasing can't compete with automated bots
- PSA-graded rare cards sell for hundreds to hundreds of thousands of dollars, making retail-price drops genuinely worth chasing
- Stellar AIO is the most capable off-the-shelf bot for Pokémon Center drops, with native multi-site support and active maintenance
- Residential and ISP proxies, like those from Decodo, are essential to avoid IP bans during high-traffic drops
- Custom bots need proxy rotation, browser fingerprint spoofing, and CAPTCHA bypass logic to survive modern retail anti-bot systems
- Decodo's Web Scraping API handles all anti-detection infrastructure in a single endpoint, so custom builds can focus on checkout logic
- Scaling means separate proxy pools per site, multiple accounts with distinct profiles, and automated admin overhead, not just running more tasks
What are Pokémon cards?
Pokémon started as a pair of Game Boy games in 1996, designed around the simple idea of catching and collecting creatures. The Trading Card Game (TCG) followed a year later, published by Media Factory in Japan and brought west by Wizards of the Coast in 1998. Each card represents a Pokémon, trainer, or energy type from the franchise. The game built a competitive scene fast. What began as a children's card game quietly grew into one of the most recognizable IPs on the planet, with over 43 billion cards printed to date.
The popularity never really faded – it just went dormant for a while before exploding again around 2020, fueled by nostalgia, YouTubers opening vintage packs on camera, and a pandemic's worth of people rediscovering childhood hobbies. Today, the Pokémon TCG sits alongside Magic: The Gathering as one of the most actively traded card games in the world, with new sets dropping regularly and a collector base that spans kids, adults, and serious investors alike.
Why are Pokémon cards a good investment?
Rare and first-edition cards have become legitimate collectibles with price tags to match. A PSA 10-graded Base Set Charizard has sold for over $300,000 at auction, and even mid-tier holographic cards from the late 90s routinely fetch hundreds of dollars in good condition. The grading market has turned collecting into something closer to art investment than a hobby, with platforms like PSA and Beckett processing millions of submissions a year.
Modern sets aren't far behind. Special illustration rares, full-art cards, and limited print runs from recent sets like Prismatic Evolutions have driven secondary market prices well above retail the moment they sell out. For buyers who can secure cards at retail price, the margin is often immediate and significant, which is exactly why drops are so competitive and why having the right tooling matters.
Where to buy Pokémon cards?
The main retail channels are Pokémon Center (the official store), major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, and specialty hobby shops. Online, you're looking at the Pokémon Center website, Amazon, and hobby-focused platforms like Troll and Toad or TCGPlayer for singles. Secondary market platforms like TCGplayer and eBay handle most of the resale volume, where prices reflect actual demand rather than retail MSRP.
The problem is availability. Official drops on Pokémon Center tend to happen with little warning, sell out in under a minute for high-demand sets, and enforce purchase limits. Retailers like Target restock inconsistently, and in-store supply gets cleared quickly by dedicated resellers. New sets release every few months, but the window to grab anything at retail is brutally short – which is why timing, automation, and a solid technical setup are the difference between landing a box and refreshing an empty cart.
How to get Pokémon cards easily
Manual purchasing during a hyped drop is essentially bringing a level 1 Magikarp to a raid battle, where everyone else has a fully-evolved Gyarados. A bot is a better choice for finding and purchasing cards, as it handles the full checkout flow, monitoring stock, adding to cart, filling in shipping and payment details, and completing the order in the time it takes you to type your email address. The speed advantage alone is significant, but the real edge is consistency: a bot doesn't misclick, doesn't get the wrong card (if configured properly!), and can run across multiple tabs or accounts simultaneously.
How to choose the best bot software
Building your own bot is technically possible, but it's also a reliable way to spend two weekends debugging JavaScript and still miss the next drop. Retail sites actively update their checkout flows, add new anti-bot measures, and change their cart logic often enough that maintaining a homegrown solution becomes a part-time job. The better move is using established software that already has the infrastructure, updates, and community support built in.
The three names that come up most consistently in the Pokémon card bot space are Stellar AIO, BotBro, and Nike Shoe Bot. Let's check them out in more detail.
Stellar AIO
Stellar AIO is widely considered the go-to option for Pokémon Center and TCG-focused drops. It supports a broad range of retail sites, but its Pokémon Center module is particularly well-maintained, with regular updates that keep pace with site changes and new anti-bot measures. The interface is clean enough that setup doesn't require a manual, and the task configuration is flexible. You can run keyword-based monitoring or target specific product URLs depending on how much advance notice you have on a drop.
BotBro
BotBro is a strong all-rounder that covers a wide range of retail targets beyond just Pokémon, making it a practical choice if you're botting across multiple product categories. Its Pokémon Center support is solid, and the proxy and account management features are well-thought-out for running multiple tasks in parallel.
Nike Shoe Bot
Nike Shoe Bot started exactly where the name suggests, but has grown into a general retail bot with a reputation for reliability and longevity. It's one of the older tools in the space and has built up a track record of staying functional through repeated site updates and anti-bot countermeasures. It's not as Pokémon-specific as Stellar AIO, but for shoppers already in the sneaker-botting world looking to branch into TCG drops, it's a natural and well-supported extension of a setup they already have running.
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Step-by-step guide to setting up a Pokémon card bot with Stellar AIO
Here's how to get Stellar AIO running and ready for a drop, from scratch.
- Create a profile. Open Stellar AIO and navigate to the Profiles tab. Create a new profile with your shipping address and payment details – this is what fills in the checkout form automatically during a drop, so make sure everything is accurate. Typos in your address or card number will cost you the order at the worst possible moment.
- Set up proxies. Go to the Proxies tab and add your proxy list. You'll find your proxy credentials and endpoint details in your Decodo dashboard. Residential and ISP proxies are the recommended choice here, as they're far less likely to get flagged than datacenter alternatives. Paste them in using Stellar AIO's supported format, and run a proxy test to confirm they're live before drop day. Full details on the Proxies tab are in Stellar AIO's official documentation.
- Set up CAPTCHA harvesters. Head to the Captchas tab and configure at least two CAPTCHA harvesters. Pokémon Center will throw captcha challenges during high-traffic drops, and having more than one harvester means you're not stuck waiting on a single solve while inventory disappears.
- Join a cook group. This one's less technical but arguably as important as anything else on this list. Cook groups are paid communities that provide real-time drop intelligence – early links, PIDs (product IDs), restock alerts, and proxy recommendations. Stellar AIO has a list of vetted cook groups here.
- Create your tasks. Go to the Tasks tab and create a new task. Select Pokémon Center as your site and set the mode to Guest. Assign the profile you created in step 1 and the proxy group from step 2. Enter the product URL or PID if you have it ahead of time, and add any coupon codes if applicable. The recommended range is 5 to 20 tasks per profile. Running more increases your chances of getting through, but going overboard with a thin proxy pool will hurt more than it helps.
- Run it on your local machine. Stellar AIO is best run on a local PC rather than a remote server. Residential proxies already handle the IP diversity, and there's no meaningful advantage to adding a VPS into the mix; it introduces latency you don't want during a fast drop.
- Follow notifications and act. Your cook group sends a notification – the Pokémon Center queue is up. You jump on your PC, launch your tasks, and start solving CAPTCHAs manually through the harvester while the bot works through the queue. The cook group may push a PID or updated product link mid-drop as things go live – you update the tasks quickly and let them run. It's not entirely hands-off, but your bot is doing the heavy lifting on speed and checkout while you handle the small bits of real-time decision-making.
For a more in-depth setup guide, see the official documentation.
Anti-detection best practices
If you're building your own Pokémon card bot rather than using an off-the-shelf solution, anti-detection is the part that will make or break you. Existing tools like Stellar AIO have years of anti-detection work baked in already, but if you're rolling your own, you're inheriting that problem from scratch. Retail sites have gotten serious about bot mitigation, and naively hammering a product page with repeated requests from the same IP is a guaranteed ban before the drop even starts.
Proxy rotation
The first and most fundamental layer is proxy rotation. Every request your bot makes should come from a different IP, or at least a pool of IPs that doesn't match obvious bot behavior. Residential proxies are the gold standard here because they're tied to real ISP addresses, making them far harder to flag than datacenter proxies. Decodo's residential proxy network gives you access to a large pool of real IPs with granular location targeting, which is particularly useful when Pokémon Center or other retailers restrict purchases by region. Rotating proxies per session or even per request keeps your traffic looking like it's coming from different households rather than one very enthusiastic server.
Browser fingerprinting
IP rotation alone isn't enough. Modern bot detection layers like PerimeterX and Akamai look beyond the IP and analyze browser fingerprints, such as your user agent string, screen resolution, installed fonts, WebGL renderer, and even how your mouse moves. A headless Chromium instance with default settings is practically waving a flag. If you're using Puppeteer or Playwright for your bot, you'll want to apply fingerprint spoofing through libraries like puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth and randomize attributes across sessions so no two requests look identical. The goal is to make each session look like a plausible human on a slightly different machine.
CAPTCHA bypassing
CAPTCHAs are the last line of defense, and they're appearing more frequently on high-traffic drop pages. Even high-end tools such as Stellar AIO leave the solving part to the user, or even employ AI to attempt them for you. You'll need to use CAPTCHA solving services, or ensure that your bot doesn't even trigger them.
If managing proxy rotation, fingerprint spoofing, and CAPTCHA handling separately sounds like a lot – it is. Decodo's Web Scraping API abstracts all of it into a single endpoint. You send a request, it handles the proxy selection, header management, JavaScript rendering, and bypass logic on its end, and returns the page content. For a custom bot, that means you can focus on the checkout logic rather than the cat-and-mouse chase with bot detection.
Multi-site strategies
Pokémon card drops rarely happen on just one platform at a time. A new set might hit Pokémon Center, Target, Amazon, and a handful of regional hobby stores within the same hour.
Using Stellar AIO across multiple sites
Stellar AIO handles multi-site monitoring natively. Within the Tasks panel, you can create separate task groups for each target site: Pokémon Center, Target, Walmart, each with its own proxy pool, account set, and product monitors running simultaneously. The key is assigning dedicated proxy pools per site rather than sharing one list across all tasks. Different sites have different bot detection sensitivities, and cross-contaminating your proxy pool means a ban on one site can cascade into flagged IPs on another. Keep them cleanly separated, run each task group independently, and let the bot manage the parallelism.
Building multi-site monitoring into custom code
If you're coding your own solution, the cleanest approach is an async task runner that polls multiple product endpoints concurrently. In Python, asyncio with aiohttp lets you fire off requests to several sites in parallel without blocking on each one. Each site gets polled on the same cycle, and when stock is detected, you can branch into site-specific checkout logic. Pair this with Decodo's proxy rotation to ensure each polling request comes from a clean IP, and you've got a lightweight but functional multi-site watcher without needing a full bot framework.
Timing and drop calendars
Multi-site monitoring is most effective when you know where to look and when. Communities like Reddit's r/PokemonTCG and dedicated Discord servers often surface drop times hours in advance. Building a simple notification layer into your monitor, such as a Slack webhook or a Telegram bot message when stock is detected, means you don't have to babysit the terminal and can respond fast when something goes live.
Scaling your setup
Getting one successful drop is satisfying. Building a setup that holds up across every drop is where things get serious. Here's what scaling actually looks like in practice:
- Run multiple accounts in parallel, each with its own distinct profile. Identical shipping details across accounts are a pattern retailers pick up on fast.
- Keep backup accounts ready. A ban mid-drop shouldn't mean game over.
- Match your proxy pool to your task count. Decodo's residential and ISP plans scale on demand, so you're not paying for capacity you don't need outside of major drops.
- Separate proxy pools per site. Cross-site contamination is still a problem at scale.
- Distribute across multiple machines or VMs once a single machine becomes a bottleneck. Let residential proxies handle the IP layer regardless of where the machine lives.
- Automate the admin overhead. Proxy health checks, account rotation, and batch task updates are key to maintaining a healthy scraper. At scale, doing this manually is where the time actually goes.
- Know your ceiling. A lean, well-maintained setup with clean proxies and good cook group intel beats a bloated one every time.
Victory Road
Pokémon cards are no longer just a childhood nostalgia trip; they're a legitimate collectible market where the right card at the right time can be worth serious money, and the competition to secure them at retail reflects exactly that. You now have everything you need to get in the game: the right bot software, a proper proxy setup, anti-detection strategies that actually hold up, and a scaling framework that grows with your ambition. Go out there and catch 'em all.
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About the author
Zilvinas Tamulis
Technical Copywriter
A technical writer with over 4 years of experience, Žilvinas blends his studies in Multimedia & Computer Design with practical expertise in creating user manuals, guides, and technical documentation. His work includes developing web projects used by hundreds daily, drawing from hands-on experience with JavaScript, PHP, and Python.
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