Crybaby drops sell out in minutes, leaving collectors empty-handed against reseller bots. Building an automated Crybaby bot gives genuine collectors a fighting chance by handling rapid checkouts, monitoring stock levels, and competing with professional resellers targeting these coveted blind box figurines. Ready to finally get that beautiful Crybaby figurine?

What makes Crybaby worth automating

Crybaby stands apart in Pop Mart's extensive catalog as more than just another designer toy. Created by artist Molly Yllom, this character embodies complex emotions that resonate deeply with collectors who connect with its message about mental health and emotional expression.

The character has spawned multiple highly sought-after series, including "Crying Again", "Tears Factory", "Crying for Love", and special collaborations with brands like The Powerpuff Girls. Each series features 6 to 12 different designs, with secret editions appearing roughly once every 72 to 288 boxes, depending on the series.

What makes Crybaby particularly challenging to collect manually is the emotional investment fans have in these figures. These aren't impulse purchases but meaningful additions to collections, creating intense demand that far exceeds supply and makes automated purchasing essential for success.

Why manual purchasing fails for Crybaby

Building a bot becomes necessary when you understand the technical obstacles facing manual collectors during Crybaby releases.

Pop Mart's website implements sophisticated anti-bot measures, including CAPTCHAs, IP rate limiting, and geographic restrictions. During high-demand drops, server overload causes pages to load slowly or fail entirely, making manual navigation nearly impossible.

The blind box format amplifies competition, as buyers are unsure which figure they'll receive. Many collectors purchase multiple boxes, hoping for specific designs or secret editions, which multiplies demand and accelerates sellout times to mere minutes or seconds.

Professional resellers deploy automated purchasing systems that process transactions in milliseconds. Individual collectors using traditional browsers simply cannot match this speed, making bot development the only viable solution for securing desired figures.

Essential components for your Crybaby bot

Obtaining a Crybaby figure during limited Pop Mart drops requires assembling several essential technical components that work together.

Python forms the backbone of your automation setup, providing the programming foundation needed to execute your acquisition scripts. This versatile language provides the flexibility to handle Pop Mart's complex website architecture and respond to sudden changes in stock availability.

Playwright serves as your browser automation powerhouse, enabling your script to navigate Pop Mart's website with human-like precision. This tool seamlessly manages JavaScript-heavy pages, clicks buttons, and navigates like a real user would, and guides your purchase without manual intervention.

Chrome or Firefox browser drivers create the execution environment for Playwright. Version compatibility between your browser and driver ensures smooth operation during critical purchasing moments.

Residential proxies offer crucial protection by rotating IP addresses from real household devices. This prevents detection systems from flagging your activity and maintains access during high-traffic release periods.

A Pop Mart account is required to purchase certain products. Maintaining multiple active accounts significantly improves your success probability, as each account provides an independent pathway to secure limited releases when competition intensifies.

Analyzing Pop Mart's checkout process

Understanding Pop Mart's website architecture is essential for building a reliable Crybaby bot that can navigate the purchasing process efficiently.

Product pages follow consistent URL patterns, including collection identifiers and product codes. Crybaby products typically appear under "/us/products/[product number]/CRYBABY…" paths, making them easily targetable for automated monitoring and analysis.

Stock status changes trigger different page behaviors that your bot must recognize. "Add to Bag" buttons become disabled when items are unavailable, while live products show active purchase options with real-time inventory updates.

Anti-bot measures appear at various stages, requiring your automation to handle CAPTCHAs, verify user sessions, and maintain consistent browsing patterns that appear human-like to security systems.

Building the core bot architecture

To maximize your chances of success, you'll need a reliable bot that handles the Crybaby purchasing process automatically.

Step 1: Prepare your environment

First, make sure your system is ready by installing Python and the necessary libraries: