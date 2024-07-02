How to Build a Crybaby Bot: Complete Automation Guide for Pop Mart Collectors
Crybaby drops sell out in minutes, leaving collectors empty-handed against reseller bots. Building an automated Crybaby bot gives genuine collectors a fighting chance by handling rapid checkouts, monitoring stock levels, and competing with professional resellers targeting these coveted blind box figurines. Ready to finally get that beautiful Crybaby figurine?
Zilvinas Tamulis
Sep 16, 2025
7 min read
Crybaby drops sell out in minutes, leaving collectors empty-handed against reseller bots. Building an automated Crybaby bot gives genuine collectors a fighting chance by handling rapid checkouts, monitoring stock levels, and competing with professional resellers targeting these coveted blind box figurines. Ready to finally get that beautiful Crybaby figurine?
What makes Crybaby worth automating
Crybaby stands apart in Pop Mart's extensive catalog as more than just another designer toy. Created by artist Molly Yllom, this character embodies complex emotions that resonate deeply with collectors who connect with its message about mental health and emotional expression.
The character has spawned multiple highly sought-after series, including "Crying Again", "Tears Factory", "Crying for Love", and special collaborations with brands like The Powerpuff Girls. Each series features 6 to 12 different designs, with secret editions appearing roughly once every 72 to 288 boxes, depending on the series.
What makes Crybaby particularly challenging to collect manually is the emotional investment fans have in these figures. These aren't impulse purchases but meaningful additions to collections, creating intense demand that far exceeds supply and makes automated purchasing essential for success.
Why manual purchasing fails for Crybaby
Building a bot becomes necessary when you understand the technical obstacles facing manual collectors during Crybaby releases.
Pop Mart's website implements sophisticated anti-bot measures, including CAPTCHAs, IP rate limiting, and geographic restrictions. During high-demand drops, server overload causes pages to load slowly or fail entirely, making manual navigation nearly impossible.
The blind box format amplifies competition, as buyers are unsure which figure they'll receive. Many collectors purchase multiple boxes, hoping for specific designs or secret editions, which multiplies demand and accelerates sellout times to mere minutes or seconds.
Professional resellers deploy automated purchasing systems that process transactions in milliseconds. Individual collectors using traditional browsers simply cannot match this speed, making bot development the only viable solution for securing desired figures.
Essential components for your Crybaby bot
Obtaining a Crybaby figure during limited Pop Mart drops requires assembling several essential technical components that work together.
Python forms the backbone of your automation setup, providing the programming foundation needed to execute your acquisition scripts. This versatile language provides the flexibility to handle Pop Mart's complex website architecture and respond to sudden changes in stock availability.
Playwright serves as your browser automation powerhouse, enabling your script to navigate Pop Mart's website with human-like precision. This tool seamlessly manages JavaScript-heavy pages, clicks buttons, and navigates like a real user would, and guides your purchase without manual intervention.
Chrome or Firefox browser drivers create the execution environment for Playwright. Version compatibility between your browser and driver ensures smooth operation during critical purchasing moments.
Residential proxies offer crucial protection by rotating IP addresses from real household devices. This prevents detection systems from flagging your activity and maintains access during high-traffic release periods.
A Pop Mart account is required to purchase certain products. Maintaining multiple active accounts significantly improves your success probability, as each account provides an independent pathway to secure limited releases when competition intensifies.
Analyzing Pop Mart's checkout process
Understanding Pop Mart's website architecture is essential for building a reliable Crybaby bot that can navigate the purchasing process efficiently.
Product pages follow consistent URL patterns, including collection identifiers and product codes. Crybaby products typically appear under "/us/products/[product number]/CRYBABY…" paths, making them easily targetable for automated monitoring and analysis.
Stock status changes trigger different page behaviors that your bot must recognize. "Add to Bag" buttons become disabled when items are unavailable, while live products show active purchase options with real-time inventory updates.
Anti-bot measures appear at various stages, requiring your automation to handle CAPTCHAs, verify user sessions, and maintain consistent browsing patterns that appear human-like to security systems.
Building the core bot architecture
To maximize your chances of success, you'll need a reliable bot that handles the Crybaby purchasing process automatically.
Step 1: Prepare your environment
First, make sure your system is ready by installing Python and the necessary libraries:
- Install Python. Download the latest version from the official Python page. During setup, ensure that you add it to your system's PATH so that you can run scripts easily.
- Install Playwright. Use the pip command in your terminal to install Playwright, and then run the additional command to download the required browser binaries.
pip install playwrightpython -m playwright install
Pick a scheduler. Since your script will need to execute certain actions at set times, you’ll need a reliable way to schedule tasks. APScheduler is a solid choice for this:
pip install apscheduler
Step 2: Set up a project directory
Create a new folder to house your project, including your scripts and any output files. It’s also wise to keep things tidy and isolated by using a virtual environment. Open your terminal and navigate to your new folder:
cd path/to/your/project
The bot will consist of several files. You can either create them all up front or as you progress through the steps. For clarity, here’s how your project structure should look:
popmart-bot (folder)- data (folder)- products.json- job-scheduler.py- main.py- popmart-scraper.py- purchase-bot.py
Step 3: Build the main script
Start by creating an entry point for your bot. Make a file named main.py and add the following code:
import subprocessimport timefrom apscheduler.schedulers.blocking import BlockingSchedulerfrom datetime import datetime, timedelta# Maximum number of retries for scraperMAX_RETRIES = 5RETRY_DELAY = 10# Scheduled time for daily scraper runHOUR = 6MINUTE = 0scheduler = BlockingScheduler()def run_daily_scraper():# This function runs the popmart-scraper.py script and schedules job-scheduler.py to run shortly after.print(f"\nRunning popmart-scraper at {datetime.now().strftime('%H:%M:%S')}")for attempt in range(1, MAX_RETRIES + 1):print(f"Attempt {attempt} to run scraper...")try:subprocess.run(["python3", "popmart-scraper.py"], check=True)print("New arrival scraper launched successfully.")# Schedule job-scheduler to run shortly afterrun_time = datetime.now() + timedelta(seconds=5)scheduler.add_job(run_job_scheduler, trigger='date', run_date=run_time)print(f"The job-scheduler.py will run at {run_time.strftime('%H:%M:%S')}")return # Exit early on successexcept subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:print(f"Scraper failed (attempt {attempt}) with exit code {e.returncode}")if attempt < MAX_RETRIES:print(f"Retrying in {RETRY_DELAY} seconds...")time.sleep(RETRY_DELAY)print("All attempts to run the scraper failed. Check popmart-scraper.py for issues.")def run_job_scheduler():print(f"\nRunning job-scheduler.py")try:subprocess.run(["python3", "job-scheduler.py"], check=True)except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:print(f"Job scheduler failed with exit code {e.returncode}")print("Please check job-scheduler.py for issues.")if __name__ == "__main__":print("main.py started...")run_daily_scraper() # run once immediately on startup# Schedule scraper to run daily at configured timescheduler.add_job(run_daily_scraper, 'cron', hour=HOUR, minute=MINUTE)print(f"Daily scraper has been scheduled to run at {HOUR:02d}:{MINUTE:02d} every day.")try:scheduler.start()except (KeyboardInterrupt, SystemExit):scheduler.shutdown()print("Scheduler stopped.")
Here’s what happens in the script:
- Runs the web scraper. popmart-scraper.py is executed immediately when main.py starts.
- Schedules automatic job processing. Once the scraper finishes successfully, it triggers job-scheduler.py to handle the scraped data.
- Implements retry logic. If popmart-scraper.py fails, the script waits 10 seconds between attempts, retrying up to 5 times before giving up.
- Sets up daily scraping. The script schedules popmart-scraper.py to run automatically every day at a specified time using a cron-style scheduler.
Step 4: Scrape the New Arrivals page
Next in the workflow is popmart-scraper.py. Here's what it contains:
import asyncioimport jsonimport osfrom playwright.async_api import async_playwrightimport sysTARGET_KEYWORDS = ["CRYBABY", "Crybaby"]BASE_URL = "https://www.popmart.com"OUTPUT_FILE = os.path.join("data", "products.json")# Proxy config (replace with your credentials)PROXY_SERVER = "http://us.decodo.com:10001"PROXY_USERNAME = "username"PROXY_PASSWORD = "password"async def scrape_popmart():print("New arrivals scraping started...")try:async with async_playwright() as p:browser = await p.chromium.launch(headless=True,proxy={"server": PROXY_SERVER})context = await browser.new_context(proxy={"server": PROXY_SERVER,"username": PROXY_USERNAME,"password": PROXY_PASSWORD})page = await context.new_page()await page.goto("https://www.popmart.com/us/new-arrivals", timeout=30000)await page.wait_for_selector("div.index_title__jgc2z")# Try to close location popup if presenttry:await page.wait_for_selector("div.index_siteCountry___tWaj", timeout=15000)popup_selector = "div.index_siteCountry___tWaj"# Wait briefly (2 seconds) for popup to appear without failing if it doesn'tawait page.wait_for_selector(popup_selector, timeout=2000)await page.click(popup_selector)print("Closed location pop-up.")except Exception:# Popup not present -- continue normallyprint("No location pop-up detected.")# Close policy acceptance pop-up if present (after country pop-up)try:policy_selector = "div.policy_acceptBtn__ZNU71"# Wait until it's visibleawait page.wait_for_selector(policy_selector, timeout=8000, state="visible")# Get the elementpolicy_btn = await page.query_selector(policy_selector)if policy_btn:await asyncio.sleep(1) # slight buffer for JS readinessawait policy_btn.click()print("Clicked policy ACCEPT div.")else:print("Could not find the policy ACCEPT div.")except Exception as e:print(f"Policy ACCEPT pop-up not detected or failed to click: {e}")results = []sections = await page.query_selector_all("div.index_title__jgc2z")for section in sections:release_date = (await section.text_content()).strip()# Get sibling product list containersibling = await section.evaluate_handle("el => el.nextElementSibling")product_cards = await sibling.query_selector_all("div.index_productCardCalendarContainer__B96oH")for card in product_cards:# Product titletitle_elem = await card.query_selector("div.index_title__9DEwH span")title = await title_elem.text_content() if title_elem else ""if not any(keyword.lower() in title.lower() for keyword in TARGET_KEYWORDS):continue# Release timetime_elem = await card.query_selector("div.index_time__EyE6b")time_text = await time_elem.text_content() if time_elem else "N/A"# Product URLa_elem = await card.query_selector("a[href^='/us']")href = await a_elem.get_attribute("href") if a_elem else Nonefull_url = f"{BASE_URL}{href}" if href else "N/A"# Build entryresult = {"title": title.strip(),"release_date": release_date.strip(), # Raw text like "Upcoming JUL 11""release_time": time_text.strip(), # Raw text like "09:00""url": full_url}results.append(result)await browser.close()# Save to JSONos.makedirs("data", exist_ok=True)with open(OUTPUT_FILE, "w", encoding="utf-8") as f:json.dump(results, f, indent=2, ensure_ascii=False)print(f"Scraped {len(results)} matching products. Saved to {OUTPUT_FILE}")except Exception as e:print(f"Error during scraping: {e}")sys.exit(1) # Exit with error code 1 on failureif __name__ == "__main__":asyncio.run(scrape_popmart())
The script navigates to the New Arrivals page and collects information on product release schedules. It saves product names, release dates, times, and URLs to data/products.json.
Additionally, it:
- Handles website popups and navigation. Automatically detects and closes location selection and policy acceptance pop-ups.
- Uses a proxy server for web requests. All browser traffic is routed through a proxy with authentication, which helps bypass restrictions or rate limits. In this example, Decodo’s residential proxies are utilized for reliable and secure scraping.
- Filters products by keywords. Only products with titles containing "CRYBABY" or "Crybaby" are collected, ignoring the rest.
Step 5: Configure a job scheduler
The job-scheduler.py script is the core of automating your scraping tasks:
import jsonfrom datetime import datetimefrom apscheduler.schedulers.background import BackgroundSchedulerimport subprocessimport osimport timeDATA_FILE = os.path.join("data", "products.json")MAX_RETRIES = 5RETRY_DELAY = 10def parse_release_datetime(date_str, time_str):# Convert strings like "Upcoming JUL 11" and "09:00" into a datetime object. Assumes the current year.try:# Remove unwanted keywordsfor keyword in ["Upcoming", "In Stock"]:date_str = date_str.replace(keyword, "").strip()full_date_str = f"{date_str} {datetime.now().year} {time_str}"# Example: "JUL 11 2025 09:00"return datetime.strptime(full_date_str, "%b %d %Y %H:%M")except Exception as e:print(f"Failed to parse datetime from '{date_str} {time_str}': {e}")return Nonedef launch_purchase_bot(product):# Launch purchase-bot.py with retry logicurl = product.get("url")title = product.get("title")for attempt in range(MAX_RETRIES + 1): # +1 for initial attemptprint(f"Launching purchase bot for '{title}' (attempt {attempt + 1}/{MAX_RETRIES + 1}) at {datetime.now().strftime('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S')}")try:# Run the purchase bot and wait for it to completeresult = subprocess.run(["python3", "purchase-bot.py", url],capture_output=True,text=True,timeout=300 # 5 minute timeout)if result.returncode == 0:print(f"✅ Purchase bot succeeded for '{title}' on attempt {attempt + 1}")return # Success - exit the retry loopelse:print(f"Purchase bot failed for '{title}' on attempt {attempt + 1}")print(f"Return code: {result.returncode}")print(f"STDOUT: {result.stdout}")print(f"STDERR: {result.stderr}")except subprocess.TimeoutExpired:print(f"⏰ Purchase bot timed out for '{title}' on attempt {attempt + 1}")except Exception as e:print(f"💥 Exception running purchase bot for '{title}' on attempt {attempt + 1}: {e}")# If this wasn't the last attempt, wait before retryingif attempt < MAX_RETRIES:print(f"⏳ Waiting {RETRY_DELAY} seconds before retry...")time.sleep(RETRY_DELAY)print(f"All {MAX_RETRIES + 1} attempts failed for '{title}'.")def schedule_all_jobs_from_json(json_path):scheduler = BackgroundScheduler()job_count = 0with open(json_path, "r", encoding="utf-8") as f:products = json.load(f)for product in products:run_time = parse_release_datetime(product["release_date"], product["release_time"])if not run_time:continueif run_time < datetime.now():continuescheduler.add_job(launch_purchase_bot, "date", run_date=run_time, args=[product])print(f"🧸 Scheduled '{product['title']}' for {run_time}")job_count += 1if job_count == 0:print("No upcoming valid jobs found in JSON. Nothing scheduled.")returnscheduler.start()print("Scheduler started. Jobs will run at their scheduled times.")try:# Keep the scheduler alivewhile True:passexcept (KeyboardInterrupt, SystemExit):scheduler.shutdown()print("Scheduler stopped.")if __name__ == "__main__":schedule_all_jobs_from_json(DATA_FILE)
The script reads data from products.json, parses it, and schedules the bot to run at each product’s release time.
Step 6: Automate the purchase
The last script handles the most important part – automatically adding your Crybaby to the shopping cart.
import sysimport asynciofrom playwright.async_api import async_playwright# Proxy config (replace with your credentials)PROXY_SERVER = "http://us.decodo.com:10001"PROXY_USERNAME = "username"PROXY_PASSWORD = "password"async def run(url):try:async with async_playwright() as p:browser = await p.chromium.launch(headless=False, # Visible browser for purchaseproxy={"server": PROXY_SERVER})context = await browser.new_context( # Create a new incognito contextproxy={"server": PROXY_SERVER,"username": PROXY_USERNAME,"password": PROXY_PASSWORD})page = await browser.new_page()await page.goto(url)# Try to close location popup if presenttry:await page.wait_for_selector("div.index_siteCountry___tWaj", timeout=15000)popup_selector = "div.index_siteCountry___tWaj"# Wait briefly (2 seconds) for popup to appear without failing if it doesn'tawait page.wait_for_selector(popup_selector, timeout=2000)await page.click(popup_selector)print("Closed location pop-up.")except Exception:# Popup not present -- continue normallyprint("No location pop-up detected.")# Close policy acceptance pop-up if present (after country pop-up)try:policy_selector = "div.policy_acceptBtn__ZNU71"# Wait until it's visibleawait page.wait_for_selector(policy_selector, timeout=8000, state="visible")# Get the elementpolicy_btn = await page.query_selector(policy_selector)if policy_btn:await asyncio.sleep(1) # slight buffer for JS readinessawait policy_btn.click()print("Clicked policy ACCEPT div.")else:print("Could not find the policy ACCEPT div.")except Exception as e:print(f"Policy ACCEPT pop-up not detected or failed to click: {e}")# Wait for ADD TO BAG button and click itadd_to_bag_selector = "div.index_usBtn__2KlEx.index_red__kx6Ql.index_btnFull__F7k90"# Wait and click button safelytry:await page.wait_for_selector(add_to_bag_selector, timeout=15000) # 15 seconds timeoutawait page.click(add_to_bag_selector)print("Clicked 'ADD TO BAG' button.")except Exception as e:print(f"Failed to find or click 'ADD TO BAG' button: {e}")await browser.close()return 1 # Return error codeawait asyncio.sleep(3) # Give it time to process# Go to the shopping cart pagetry:await page.goto("https://www.popmart.com/us/largeShoppingCart")print("Navigated to shopping cart.")# Click the checkbox to select all itemsawait page.click("div.index_checkbox__w_166")# Keep the browser open to allow manual checkoutprint("Browser will stay open for manual checkout. Close it when done.")#await asyncio.Future() # Keeps script running indefinitely until manually closedawait page.wait_for_event("close", timeout=0) # Wait until user closes the visible browser tabexcept Exception as e:print(f"Failed during checkout preparation: {e}")return 1 # Return error codefinally:await context.close() # Clean up incognito sessionawait browser.close() # Fully shut down Playwrightreturn 0 # Successexcept Exception as e:print(f"Fatal error in purchase bot: {e}")return 1 # Return error codeif __name__ == "__main__":if len(sys.argv) < 2:print("Usage: python3 purchase-bot.py <product_url>")sys.exit(1)product_url = sys.argv[1]exit_code = asyncio.run(run(product_url))sys.exit(exit_code)
The script visits each product URL at its release time, clicks the ADD TO BAG button, and then opens the shopping cart. The browser remains open, allowing you to log in and complete the purchase manually.
Step 7: Launch the bot
To start the Crybaby scraper bot, run main.py from your terminal:
python main.py
Advanced bot strategies for competitive drops
Sophisticated Crybaby collecting requires advanced techniques that provide an edge over basic automation systems.
Multi-account coordination enables purchasing from several accounts simultaneously, increasing chances of securing limited quantities. Account management systems handle authentication and checkout across multiple user profiles.
Predictive purchasing utilizes machine learning models to identify optimal buying moments by analyzing historical data and current market conditions. These systems can trigger purchases before obvious availability signals appear.
Inventory forecasting analyzes restock patterns and supply chain information to predict when sold-out items are likely to return. Advanced bots can position themselves to capitalize on restock opportunities that manual users may miss entirely.
Community intelligence gathering monitors collector forums, social media, and trading communities for insider information about upcoming releases and market trends.
Testing and deployment strategies
Reliable Crybaby bot operation requires thorough testing and careful deployment to ensure success during actual drops.
Sandbox testing validates bot functionality using non-competitive products and off-peak periods. Testing checkout processes with low-value items helps prevent costly errors during major releases.
Performance optimization identifies bottlenecks in bot response times and resource usage. Competitive drops demand maximum efficiency from every system component.
Monitoring and alerting systems track bot performance and notify operators of failures or unusual conditions. Real-time oversight enables quick intervention when problems arise.
Backup system preparation ensures redundant capabilities in the event that primary bot systems experience failures. Multiple deployment environments prevent single points of failure during critical operations.
Bottom line
Building a Crybaby bot transforms frustrating manual collecting into a systematic competitive advantage. The combination of intelligent monitoring and advanced anti-detection measures creates a robust system capable of securing limited-edition figures in today's hyper-competitive market.
Success requires careful attention to technical details, thorough testing, and continuous optimization as Pop Mart evolves their anti-bot measures. However, the investment in proper bot development pays dividends by consistently securing figures that manual collectors can only dream of obtaining.
Your next step is to implement these automation strategies and build the technical foundation that transforms sellout frustration into collecting success. The Crybaby community continues growing, but with a well-built bot, you can stay ahead of the competition and secure those emotionally resonant figures that make this hobby so rewarding.
Try residential proxies for free
Start your 3-day free trial and run your automation tools without CAPTCHAs, IP bans, or geo-restrictions.
About the author
Zilvinas Tamulis
Technical Copywriter
A technical writer with over 4 years of experience, Žilvinas blends his studies in Multimedia & Computer Design with practical expertise in creating user manuals, guides, and technical documentation. His work includes developing web projects used by hundreds daily, drawing from hands-on experience with JavaScript, PHP, and Python.
Connect with Žilvinas via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.