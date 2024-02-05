TL;DR

Wrap risky code in try and handle failures in except , so a single runtime error doesn't crash your entire script.

and handle failures in , so a single runtime error doesn't crash your entire script. Catch the narrowest exception type first. A broad handler hides unrelated bugs behind one response.

Use else for logic that runs only on success, and finally for cleanup that runs regardless of the outcome.

for logic that runs only on success, and for cleanup that runs regardless of the outcome. Use raise to signal an invalid state or re-raise a caught exception after logging, so failures stay visible instead of being silently swallowed.

How try and except blocks work

Any Python line that depends on something unpredictable can raise an exception. Files, networks, user input, and external APIs all fall into that category. When an exception goes unhandled, the current program terminates.

try and except address that directly. You place the risky code inside a try block; if it raises an exception, Python immediately exits the block and runs the matching except clause instead. If nothing goes wrong, except is skipped entirely.

Let’s show how that works in practice using a simple HTTP request. The URL below points to a test endpoint that delays its response by 10 seconds. With a 3-second timeout set, we should hit a Timeout exception:

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/delay/10" , timeout = 3 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "url" ] )

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/delay/10" , timeout = 3 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "url" ] )

If the request goes beyond 3 seconds, the Timeout exception stops everything at once - the print() function never runs as a result. Any logic after this block is skipped, too.

Now add try and except to the same request:

import requests try : response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/delay/10" , timeout = 3 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "url" ] ) except requests . exceptions . Timeout : print ( "Request timed out – skipping this URL" )

import requests try : response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/delay/10" , timeout = 3 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "url" ] ) except requests . exceptions . Timeout : print ( "Request timed out – skipping this URL" )

The request can still fail, but the script can now recover gracefully. Python leaves the try block as soon as requests.get() raises Timeout and moves to except. That means the remaining lines inside the try block are skipped. On a successful request, Python ignores except and continues with the rest of the script.

try/except goes beyond crash prevention; it follows a Pythonic philosophy for handling uncertainties: the EAFP (Easier to Ask Forgiveness than Permission). Instead of checking every condition before a request, you make the request and handle the failure if it happens.

The alternative is LBYL (Look Before You Leap), which relies on if/else guard clauses. But it’s a more verbose and often less reliable approach, since conditions don't always hold. The millisecond between checking and acting is enough for a file to disappear, a connection to drop, a field to go missing.

Catching specific exceptions

When a request fails, it could be the network, the response body, or a missing field. Without a named exception type, one handler catches all 3 and your script keeps running with no indication of which step broke.

Specifying the exception type fixes that. The handler only fires for that specific failure; everything else surfaces as an unhandled error.

Python has built-in types for common failures, including ValueError, TypeError, KeyError, IndexError, FileNotFoundError, and more. Third-party libraries define theirs as well, requests.exceptions.Timeout from earlier is a good example.

To read the actual error message, alias the exception to a variable using as e. You can then print or log it:

except requests . exceptions . Timeout as e : print ( f"Request timed out: { e } " )

except requests . exceptions . Timeout as e : print ( f"Request timed out: { e } " )

That works when you're handling one failure mode. But a request can break in more than one way, and a single handler can't distinguish between them:

import requests import json url = "https://httpbin.org/json" try : response = requests . get ( url , timeout = 5 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "slideshow" ] [ "title" ] ) except requests . exceptions . Timeout : print ( f"Request timed out: { url } " ) except json . JSONDecodeError as e : print ( f"Response wasn't valid JSON: { e } " ) except KeyError as e : print ( f"Expected key missing: { e } " )

import requests import json url = "https://httpbin.org/json" try : response = requests . get ( url , timeout = 5 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "slideshow" ] [ "title" ] ) except requests . exceptions . Timeout : print ( f"Request timed out: { url } " ) except json . JSONDecodeError as e : print ( f"Response wasn't valid JSON: { e } " ) except KeyError as e : print ( f"Expected key missing: { e } " )

The example above shows 2 things: how Python chooses an except block and why broad handlers are risky.

When you stack multiple except blocks, Python doesn't evaluate all of them. It reads from top to bottom and stops at the first match. That's why requests.exceptions.Timeout, json.JSONDecodeError, and KeyError can each lead to a different response.

Put a broad clause like except Exception first, and Python sends every matching runtime error there instead of reaching the more specific handlers below. That doesn't make except Exception wrong on its own. It means broad handlers belong at the end, after the narrow ones.

Bare except creates a different problem. It doesn't just catch runtime errors, it also catches KeyboardInterrupt and SystemExit, which can make a script harder to stop. If you need a broad fallback, except Exception is the safer choice because it still leaves those signals alone.

Catching multiple exceptions

Not every exception needs its own except block. Sometimes, 2 exceptions lead to the same response; as such, one handler is enough. For instance, a scraped price field might be missing entirely (KeyError) or present but non-numeric (ValueError). Either way, the product is unusable. Without a way to group them, you end up here:

try : price = float ( product [ "price" ] ) except KeyError : print ( "Skipping product — bad price field" ) continue except ValueError : print ( "Skipping product — bad price field" ) continue

try : price = float ( product [ "price" ] ) except KeyError : print ( "Skipping product — bad price field" ) continue except ValueError : print ( "Skipping product — bad price field" ) continue

Both exceptions lead to the same message, so separate handlers only repeat the same code. To catch multiple exceptions, you pass them as a tuple:

try : price = float ( product [ "price" ] ) except ( KeyError , ValueError ) as e : print ( f"Skipping product — bad price field: { e } " ) continue

try : price = float ( product [ "price" ] ) except ( KeyError , ValueError ) as e : print ( f"Skipping product — bad price field: { e } " ) continue

What makes this different from except Exception is intent. You've made a deliberate call that these failures share a response, rather than collapsing everything into one broad net.

Here's the rule of thumb: use grouped handling when multiple exceptions lead to the same action, and separate handlers when each exception needs a different action.

The else clause: separating success from failure handling

If you've used try/except before, in Python or any other language, your instinct is probably to put everything that should run on success at the bottom of the try block. And that works. So why does else exist?

Because "it works" hides a real problem.

When success logic sits inside a try block, any exception it raises is handed to your except handlers. A bug in your parsing code can look like a network failure, since both end up in the same handler. else lets you separate the two concerns.

The else block only runs when the try block completes without raising any exception. Think of else as a success-only block. If any except clause fires, the else block is skipped entirely. Here’s how that looks against a real page:

import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup url = "https://books.toscrape.com" try : response = requests . get ( url , timeout = 5 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) except requests . exceptions . RequestException as e : print ( f"Request failed: { e } " ) else : soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "html.parser" ) title = soup . find ( "h1" ) . text print ( f"Page title: { title } " )

import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup url = "https://books.toscrape.com" try : response = requests . get ( url , timeout = 5 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) except requests . exceptions . RequestException as e : print ( f"Request failed: { e } " ) else : soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "html.parser" ) title = soup . find ( "h1" ) . text print ( f"Page title: { title } " )

The try block makes the request to Books to Scrape, except handles the request failures, and else runs only on success. If Beautiful Soup raises an error there, it surfaces as its own exception instead of getting absorbed by the connection error handler.

The finally clause: running cleanup code

The finally block always runs at the end. It doesn't matter whether try succeeded, except ran, or Python is still raising an error. Unlike else, which only runs on success, and except, which runs on failure, finally does not depend on the outcome at all.

That makes it the right place for one thing: cleanup. Closing file handles, database connections, browser sessions – anything that needs to happen regardless of the result.

To put finally to work, here's a Playwright example that ensures the browser session always closes:

from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( ) try : page = browser . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) title = page . title ( ) print ( title ) except Exception as e : print ( f"Scrape failed: { e } " ) finally : browser . close ( )

from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( ) try : page = browser . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) title = page . title ( ) print ( title ) except Exception as e : print ( f"Scrape failed: { e } " ) finally : browser . close ( )

Whether the scrape succeeds, throws, or crashes entirely, Playwright shuts the browser down. Without finally here, a mid-scrape failure leaves the browser process running, and piled-up orphaned instances drain memory really fast.

One thing to avoid: don't put return statements or business logic inside finally. A return inside finally silently suppresses any exception that was propagating – the kind of bug that wastes an entire day before you finally think to check finally.

Now that you have all 4 clauses in place, here's a quick reference table on how they divide the work: