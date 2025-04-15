Target Scraper API
Collect real-time Target product data with our Target scraper API. Get pricing, inventory, reviews, minus IP blocks and CAPTCHAs. Get data in HTML, JSON, or table, and scale your eCommerce business fast.
125M+
IPs worldwide
100%
success rate
∞
requests
100+
ready-made templates
7-day
free trial
Be ahead of the Target product scraping game
Extract data from Target
eCommerce Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s why you can perform Target product data scraping in an instant. Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Product details
- Pricing data
- Inventory status
- Customer reviews
- Promotions and deals
What is a Target scraper?
A Target scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Target website. With our Target scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML, JSON, or CSV format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
Built-in scraper and parser
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Target product data with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Target scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"url": "https://www.target.com/c/top-deals/-/N-4xw74","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Target scraper API is full of awesomeness
Scrape Target data with ease using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Flexible output options
Select from HTML, JSON, or parsed table results to suit your specific scraping needs.
100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Target queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose when you need the data – collect real-time results now or schedule scraping tasks for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and CAPTCHAs.
Easy integration
Integrate our APIs into your workflows with straightforward quick start guides and code examples.
Proxy integration
Leave CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions behind with 125M+ IPs under the scraping API hood.
API Playground
Send your first test request using our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.
Free trial
Test drive our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right Target scraping solution for you
Explore our Target scraper API and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.
Core
Advanced
Success rate
100%
100%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Advanced geo-targeting
US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO
Worldwide
Requests per second
30+
Unlimited
API playground
Proxy management
Pre-build scraper
Anti-bot bypassing
Task scheduling
Premium proxy pool
Ready-made templates
JavaScript rendering
Explore our plans for any Target scraping demand
Start collecting real-time data from Target and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Trusted by:
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Dec 19, 2023
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API
A widely available internet leaves the door open for people to find information about everything. For example, everyone can check a business's online presence before trusting it. So, everything that could be found online about your brand helps your potential audience evaluate if you’re legit.
Statistics only prove that – 9 out of 10 online shoppers admit that reviews influence their buying decisions. It stands to reason – checking unbiased opinions helps avoid low-value products and potential scams. And who wants that? So, for businesses analyzing their customers’ reviews becomes a not-to-miss-out factor.
However, reviews are just one part of the game. Brand reputation management consists of various elements that form the customers' perception of the company. If it’s still a gray area for you, this blog post could be your starting point.
Ella Moore
Jun 20, 2022
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
Nowadays, web scraping is essential for any business interested in gaining a competitive edge. It allows quick and efficient data extraction from a variety of sources and acts as an integral step toward advanced business and marketing strategies.
If done responsibly, web scraping rarely leads to any issues. But if you don’t follow data scraping best practices, you become more likely to get blocked. Thus, we’re here to share with you practical ways to avoid blocks while scraping Google.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
8 min read
What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?
SERP (Search Engine Results Page) analysis involves examining search engine results for specific keywords to understand website rankings. It helps identify the content, format, and optimization strategies used by top-ranking pages and uncovers opportunities for improving rankings. In this blog post, we’re exploring what SERP analysis is, how to conduct it, and how it can help you.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
7 min read
How to Use Google Trends for SEO
For many SEO masters out there, it’s no surprise that using Google Trends for keyword research is a common practice. But, as it turns out, it goes way beyond just keyword research – there’re quite a few ways you can hire it to boost your SEO efforts.
So, let’s take a closer look at how Google Trends work. We’ll show you how savvy SEO managers use Google Trends to boost their rankings. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
9 min read
How to Scrape Amazon Prices
Amazon is the ultimate shopping platform, serving as a vast database of current, competitive pricing information. For anyone looking to track eCommerce prices, explore trends, or gain insights for competitive analysis, scraping Amazon prices is a powerful way to gather such data. In this guide on how to scrape Amazon prices, we’ll dive into the essential methods and tools available to help you gather pricing data and keep an eye on the latest deals and price changes.
Dominykas Niaura
Nov 15, 2024
8 min read
America’s Top 5 eCommerce Platforms with Most Frequent Price Changes
Nowadays, the price of your favorite product could change at any moment – a few dollars more expensive or, if you're lucky, cheaper by the minute. For savvy shoppers and businesses alike, tracking these changes can offer a competitive edge. In the highly challenging landscape of American eCommerce, some platforms stand out for their dynamic pricing strategies, adjusting costs so frequently it feels like a game of cat and mouse.
This time, our experts explored the eCommerce Dynamic Pricing Index even further, and we’re about to uncover the top 5 eCommerce platforms in the United States and Canada, where prices never sit still. Also, we’re analyzing the purpose of dynamic pricing for eCommerce websites and how businesses and shoppers benefit from this practice.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 23, 2024
6 min read
How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
Since there are over 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, understanding how to scrape products from eCommerce websites can give you a competitive edge and help you find relevant data to drive your business forward. In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 fundamental steps to scraping eCommerce sites and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 02, 2024
4 min read
How to Scrape Amazon ASIN
Imagine you want to collect ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) for all the products that appear on Amazon after searching for a specific item. This can be incredibly useful for tasks like market research, competitor analysis, or managing your own product listings. With our Amazon scraper, you can easily gather these ASINs directly from the search results, making the data collection process quick and efficient. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use our ready-made Amazon scraper to extract ASINs and explain how this information can benefit your business.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 03, 2024
7 min read
What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices
Web scraping is a powerful tool driving innovation across industries, and its full potential continues to unfold with each day. In this guide, we'll cover the fundamentals of web scraping – from basic concepts and techniques to practical applications and challenges. We’ll share best practices and explore emerging trends to help you stay ahead in this dynamic field.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 29, 2025
10 min read
Frequently asked questions
Do you provide dedicated support for Target scraping?
Yes, we offer dedicated support for Target scraping, including 24/7 tech support for fast troubleshooting of any potential issues you might face when collecting publicly available data. Users with bigger subscriptions also get a dedicated account manager who offers technical guidance, implementation support, and tips on scaling your scraping operations efficiently.
Do I need coding skills to use the Target scraper API?
No, you don’t necessarily need coding skills to use our Web Scraping API. You can conveniently collect data using our pre-made scraping templates for various Target queries. With a single request, you can get data from various Target product and search pages. For more advanced use cases, basic coding knowledge (e.g., Python or JavaScript) can help with customization and automation.
We also offer detailed documentation, quick start guides, and code examples, making it easy for non-developers to follow along. And if you face any challenges while scraping Target, our 24/7 tech support is available via LiveChat.
Is using a Target scraper legal?
Scraping publicly available data from Target is legal, especially when used responsibly and in compliance with applicable laws and website terms. We encourage consulting legal counsel for compliance in specific jurisdictions.
Can I schedule recurring Target data extractions?
Yes, our Web Scraping API supports task scheduling, allowing you to automate data extractions. You can configure scraping jobs to run daily, weekly, or at custom intervals, keeping your data consistently up to date. This feature is handy for ongoing price monitoring or inventory tracking.
Can I customize what data fields I extract from Target?
Absolutely! The Target scraper API allows you to define exactly what data fields to extract, including product names, SKUs, prices, images, descriptions, availability, and ratings. This means you can tailor your extraction to your unique business needs without collecting unnecessary information.
How reliable is Decodo’s Target scraper API?
Decodo’s Target scraper API is built for enterprise-grade reliability, with a guaranteed 99.99% uptime and 100% success rate. Our platform offers built-in error handling, smart retries, and dynamic IP rotation, ensuring consistent and accurate data delivery.
What are the main use cases for Target data scraping?
Target data can be leveraged for price monitoring, competitive intelligence, inventory and stock analysis, brand and MAP compliance monitoring, market research, trend analysis, and eCommerce automation.
How much does it cost to use the Target scraper API?
The best part about our Web Scraping API – you can get started with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests! Our pricing is usage-based and highly flexible, depending on your needs, with charges applied only to successful requests. There are multiple pricing tiers designed to suit different needs, from small-scale projects to daily data collection for eCommerce growth. Each plan includes a set number of monthly credits. Custom pricing is available by contacting our sales team.
How does Decodo’s Target scraper API compare to other Target scrapers?
Decodo’s Target scraper API stands out for its reliability, scalability, and ease of use. Unlike many open-source or ad-hoc scrapers, Decodo offers advanced features such as proxy rotation, CAPTCHA handling, rate limiting, and error retries, all backed by our 24/7 technical support. Our platform also includes monitoring dashboards, scheduling, and flexible data export formats.
Could my Target scraping requests get blocked?
While Target does employ anti-bot measures, our Target scraper API is equipped with advanced anti-blocking techniques, including rotating proxies, human-like request behavior, and retry logic. These features significantly reduce the chance of blocks or IP bans. That said, no scraping solution can guarantee 100% avoidance of blocks, but we continuously update our systems to stay ahead of detection.
Do I need to set up my own proxies to scrape Target?
No, you don’t need to set up your own proxies when using the Target scraper API. Our infrastructure includes built-in proxy management with IP rotation and geotargeting capabilities. This removes the complexity of managing proxy providers and dealing with blocked IPs. It’s all handled automatically to ensure stable and uninterrupted scraping sessions.
How long does it take to get set up?
Getting started with the Target scraper API typically takes less than 10 minutes. After signing up, you’ll receive API credentials and can also leverage our pre-made templates for Target. For more complex setups, our tech support can guide you through the process via live chat.
Can I extract historical price data from Target?
The Target scraper API primarily retrieves live, real-time data from the Target website. However, users can build historical datasets over time by scheduling and storing recurring data extractions.
What are the common challenges faced in DIY web scraping?
DIY web scraping often struggles with dynamic content rendered by JavaScript, which can make it difficult to extract data using traditional HTML parsers. Many websites, including Target, load data asynchronously, requiring more advanced tools to interact with and render full pages.
Rate limiting is another issue with DIY web scrapers, where sites restrict the number of requests per time period, limiting your scraper’s capabilities. IP blocking and the use of anti-bot measures, such as CAPTCHAs, are common roadblocks, especially when scraping at scale. Additionally, frequent changes in website structure can break scrapers, requiring constant maintenance and updates.
What are the key differences between DIY and API approaches for web scraping?
DIY web scraping offers more control, letting you customize data extraction using tools like Python, BeautifulSoup, or Scrapy, but it also requires solid coding knowledge. You’ll need to handle everything from IP rotation and CAPTCHA solving to maintaining code as websites change.
In contrast, API-based web scraping eliminates the complexity, offering ease of use with ready-to-integrate endpoints that deliver clean data. APIs are generally more stable, reliable, and scalable, saving time and reducing development effort.
How do I identify DOM selectors on Target.com?
To find DOM selectors on the Target website, use browser Developer Tools – right-click on a page element and select Inspect. This reveals the HTML structure, allowing you to locate specific tags and attributes relevant to the data you want.
CSS selectors like classes, IDs, or element paths can then be used to target those elements in your scraper. Keep in mind that some content may load dynamically, so checking the network tab can help identify where data is fetched.
What are the initial steps for setting up a web scraping project?
Start by selecting your development environment, typically Python or Node.js, depending on your preference and project needs.
Then, you’ll need to install the necessary software and libraries. For Python, this might include BeautifulSoup, Requests, or Scrapy. And for Node.js, Puppeteer or Cheerio are common choices.
Define your target data and build a small prototype to test basic functionality and selectors. Consider using ready-made scrapers or APIs to save time, especially for complex or dynamic websites.
Finally, you’ll need to set up automated error handling and IP rotation to avoid rate limiting and IP bans.
Target Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option