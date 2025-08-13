Fashion categories showed the most movement. Men's apparel had dropped from $91 in September to $56 in February as retailers ran seasonal clearance, then snapped back 45% to $81 in March. The year-over-year context is critical – in 2025, men's apparel moved from $60 in February to $65 in March, a normal 8.3% spring repricing as new collections arrive. The 2026 jump of 45% is more than five times the seasonal baseline. Women's apparel rose 18.4% (from $36 to $43) versus a 2025 norm of 5.0% ($40 to $42), and footwear climbed 18.9% (from $59 to $71) against a typical 3.1% ($64 to $66). Supply chain factors are clearly amplifying the seasonal markup far beyond normal levels.

Grocery prices showed modest but consistent upward movement. Fresh produce climbed from $7.18 in February to $7.56 in March (+5.3%), while the 2025 trajectory went from $6.90 down to $6.75 (-2.2%). Household essentials crept up 5.1% from $14.44 to $15.18, against a 2025 decline from $13.90 to $13.75 (-1.1%). These are small absolute numbers, but for budget-conscious shoppers, a 5% increase on everyday essentials adds up over a monthly grocery bill.

In Europe, overall price stability hides some significant category-level changes. Fashion saw a much bigger spring repricing than usual, and grocery essentials moved upward after declining last year. For now, Europe’s cautious pricing approach is keeping things steady, but the year-over-year data shows that even this market is beginning to feel the cost pressures from the conflict. The real question is how long retailers can maintain current prices before passing increases on to consumers.

What this means for shoppers and businesses

The data tells different stories depending on whether you’re buying or selling, and the right response depends on which product categories matter most to your wallet or your business.

For shoppers: timing and category matter

The clearest signal in the data is the divide between essential and discretionary goods. Pantry staples, household essentials, and meat are all trending upward, and the year-over-year comparison confirms that these increases have no seasonal precedent. For non-perishable essentials, the math favors buying sooner rather than later. A 26% increase in Asian pantry goods in 10 days suggests that supply chain cost pressure is still working its way through the system, and prices may not have peaked yet.

"If you're stocking up on pantry staples or household basics, now is probably the right time. These aren't categories that are going to quietly correct themselves while shipping routes are still disrupted," says Gabriele Vitke, Senior Product Marketing Manager and dynamic pricing expert.

Big-ticket items tell a different story. Home appliances ($511 in North America, up from $368 in February), computing accessories ($1,178, up from $1,024), and furniture ($858, up from $779) are all elevated well above both their February levels and their year-ago baselines. These categories have historically corrected downward quickly once supply disruptions resolve, and the current premiums largely reflect logistics costs rather than permanent input price increases. For shoppers who can wait, monitoring these categories over the coming weeks is likely to pay off.

Discretionary goods remain a bright spot. Women's apparel continues to fall in Asia, and competitive pressure across platforms is still driving promotional activity in fashion, beauty, and accessories.

For businesses: the playbook depends on your supply chain

The most actionable insight in this dataset is the tight correlation between supply chain geography and price sensitivity. Categories with direct exposure to Gulf shipping routes and Middle Eastern logistics, such as appliances, electronics, and imported food, moved dramatically. Categories with primarily domestic supply chains, such as frozen foods, dairy, and pantry staples in North America, barely budged. The first step for any eCommerce business is mapping which product lines have the highest exposure to affected trade corridors and prioritizing those for pricing review.

The speed of movement matters as much as the direction. North American home appliances jumped 39% in 10 days. Businesses running periodic manual price checks on a weekly or biweekly cadence would have missed the inflection point entirely, leaving them either overpriced relative to competitors who adjusted faster or underpriced relative to their own rising costs. Automated price monitoring across geographies and competitors is the only way to keep pace with this kind of volatility.

Regional differences create both risk and opportunity. The same product category can behave very differently across continents. Home appliances surged 39% in North America but actually rose only 18.5% in Asia and stayed nearly flat in Europe. Businesses operating across multiple markets should resist the urge to apply blanket price increases and instead calibrate responses to the specific conditions in each region. The data also suggests that retailers who can source from less-affected supply chains, European appliance brands sourcing from Eastern Europe versus Asian-manufactured goods transiting the Gulf, for example, may gain a temporary competitive advantage.

"The businesses most at risk right now are the ones treating this like a normal market cycle. Your supply chain exposure tells you almost everything about where your pricing is vulnerable. If you haven't mapped that yet, that's the first conversation to have internally," says Vitke.

Finally, the year-over-year data provides a framework for distinguishing temporary spikes from structural shifts. Categories where the 2026 increase is many multiples of the 2025 seasonal norm (men's apparel in Europe: 45% versus 8%) are likely experiencing logistics-driven premiums that will partially unwind. Categories where the direction has reversed entirely (fresh produce declining 2.2% in 2025 and rising 5.3% in 2026) may signal a more persistent shift in input costs, particularly if energy prices remain elevated. Tracking both the current trend and the year-ago baseline gives pricing teams the context to make better decisions about which increases to match and which to absorb.

Bottom line

The US-Iran conflict produced measurable eCommerce price increases within its first 10 days, concentrated in supply-chain-dependent categories. North American home appliances jumped 39%, computing accessories rose 15%, and meat climbed to its highest level in six months. Asian pantry staples surged 26% after months of decline. European prices stayed stable at the aggregate level, though fashion bounced 19 to 45% off seasonal lows and fresh produce crept up 5%.

The year-over-year comparison removes any doubt about whether these movements are seasonal. In every region, the categories that spiked in March 2026 were declining or flat in the same window in 2025. The conflict is the most plausible explanation for the deviation.

These are early-stage numbers covering just 10 days of active conflict. If disruptions to Gulf shipping and Middle Eastern logistics persist, the upward pressure will likely spread to more categories and deepen in the ones already affected. Businesses that track these movements in real time, and shoppers who time their purchases strategically, will be best positioned to navigate what comes next.