Gabriele Verbickaite
Product Marketing Manager
Gabriele connects strategy, storytelling, and data to help products find their people. With over a decade of experience across SaaS, B2B, and biotech, she’s led rebrands, built go-to-market strategies, and turned complex tech into something clear and genuinely useful.
Holding a Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of London, she brings both strategic insight and creative curiosity to every project. Gabriele started out in digital communications and grew into product marketing, drawn to the mix of psychology, creativity, and problem-solving the role demands. Her work is guided by the belief that great marketing isn’t just about reach - it’s about relevance.
When she’s not shaping narratives or mapping product strategies, you’ll find her traveling or practicing the art of piercing - a craft that balances precision, empathy, and trust. Gabriele is passionate about making technology approachable - and making marketing feel like a conversation, not a campaign.
Connect with Gabriele via LinkedIn.