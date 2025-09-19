If you've used n8n for web scraping workflows, the canvas will feel familiar. However, n8n is a general‑purpose automation tool that connects to hundreds of SaaS apps, while Dify is purpose-built for LLM orchestration. Its nodes, variables, and debug traces are designed around prompt inputs, model outputs, and token costs.

If you want to compare Dify with a more code-first setup, check out our guide to end-to-end AI workflows with LangChain and Web Scraping API.

Why use web scraping in Dify?

Any team looking into web scraping in Dify probably already knows the basics of scraping. So naturally, what matters is not the scraping itself, but what Dify adds around it. Compared to a standalone script, Dify gives teams a more structured, flexible, and reusable way to work with scraped data.

Key benefits include:

Faster iteration . You can change prompts, output schemas, and node logic visually.

. You can change prompts, output schemas, and node logic visually. Easier collaboration . Developers can configure the scraping tool, while PMs, analysts, or content teams can adjust the URL input, prompt, or output schema without writing code.

. Developers can configure the scraping tool, while PMs, analysts, or content teams can adjust the URL input, prompt, or output schema without writing code. Easier debugging . Dify's run history shows scraper calls, LLM outputs, token usage, and failed nodes in one trace. That's easier to inspect than a traditional coding pipeline.

. Dify's run history shows scraper calls, LLM outputs, token usage, and failed nodes in one trace. That's easier to inspect than a traditional coding pipeline. Built-in scheduling and API exposure . A scraper-plus-LLM workflow can run on a schedule or be published as an API endpoint for other apps to call.

. A scraper-plus-LLM workflow can run on a schedule or be published as an API endpoint for other apps to call. Cost transparency. Each run makes it easier to track both scraping usage and LLM token spend in the same workflow view.

If you want to compare this with another AI automation setup, see our guide on AI agent orchestration with n8n and MCP.

Web scraping plugins available in Dify

Dify's Plugin Marketplace offers several plugins capable of handling the scraping layer of your workflow. The best option simply depends on how clean the target page is, its anti-bot capabilities, and how much control you need.

Let's go over a few popular plugins:

Firecrawl plugin . Converts any URL into clean Markdown. A strong default for content-heavy pages and RAG ingestion, but with less control over headers and proxies.

. Converts any URL into clean Markdown. A strong default for content-heavy pages and RAG ingestion, but with less control over headers and proxies. Jina Reader . The fastest setup, with a free tier for quick testing. It works well for public docs and blogs, but not for harder targets. A useful trick is to prefix a URL with r.jina.ai/ to get LLM-ready Markdown. For example, instead of https://www.python.org/events/python-events/ https://r.jina.ai/http://www.python.org/events/python-events/

. The fastest setup, with a free tier for quick testing. It works well for public docs and blogs, but not for harder targets. A useful trick is to prefix a URL with to get LLM-ready Markdown. For example, instead of ScrapeGraph plugin . A more LLM-driven option that can turn URLs into Markdown or structured JSON. For a closer look, read our ScrapeGraph AI review .

. A more LLM-driven option that can turn URLs into Markdown or structured JSON. For a closer look, read our . Custom tool via HTTP Request node. This is the most flexible route. Dify's HTTP Request node lets you call any scraping API directly, including Decodo's Web Scraping API when you need JavaScript rendering, geo-targeting, session control, or automatic proxy rotation.

As a rule of thumb, start with Jina Reader for public content. The moment you hit a 403, a CAPTCHA, or a JavaScript-rendered target, switch to a managed Web Scraping API as a custom tool. For another no-code angle, see no-code web scraper with Playwright MCP.

How to set up web scraping in Dify: step-by-step

Time to build a simple Dify workflow that connects to Decodo's Web Scraping API and passes the scraped page content into an LLM.