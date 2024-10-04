End-to-End AI Workflows with LangChain and Web Scraping API

import dotenv from "dotenv" ; import { ChatGoogleGenerativeAI } from "@langchain/google-genai" ; import { createReactAgent } from "@langchain/langgraph/prebuilt" ; import { DecodoUniversalTool , DecodoGoogleSearchTool , } from "@decodo/langchain-ts" ; import * as readline from "readline" ; // Load environment variables from . env file dotenv . config ( ) ; // Define an interface for the configuration object interface TrendAnalysisConfig { topic : string ; timeframe? : string ; geoLocation? : string ; articleCount? : number ; } class TrendAnalysisAgent { // The agent executor , which will run the agent logic private agent! : ReturnType < typeof createReactAgent > ; // The interface for reading user input from the command line private readlineInterface : readline . Interface ; constructor ( ) { this . initializeAgent ( ) ; this . readlineInterface = readline . createInterface ( { input : process . stdin , output : process . stdout , } ) ; } / ** * Initializes the agent by setting up the LLM , tools , and credentials . * / private initializeAgent ( ) { const username = process . env . SCRAPER_API_USERNAME ; const password = process . env . SCRAPER_API_PASSWORD ; const apiKey = process . env . GOOGLE_API_KEY ; // Validate that all necessary API credentials are set if ( !username | | !password ) { throw new Error ( `Missing Decodo API credentials . Please set : - SCRAPER_API_USERNAME - SCRAPER_API_PASSWORD Get these from : https : // decodo . com / scraping / web` ) ; } if ( !apiKey ) { throw new Error ( `Missing Google API key . Please set : - GOOGLE_API_KEY Get this from : https : // aistudio . google . com` ) ; } // Initialize the Decodo tool for scraping content from any URL const universalTool = new DecodoUniversalTool ( { username , password , } ) ; // Override with more detailed description for better agent decision - making universalTool . name = "web_content_scraper" ; universalTool . description = `Use this tool to extract the full text content from any URL . Input should be a single valid URL ( e . g . , https : // example . com / article ) . Returns the main article content in markdown format , removing ads and navigation elements . Perfect for scraping news articles , blog posts , and research papers . Always use this tool AFTER finding URLs with the search tool . ` ; // Initialize the Decodo tool for performing Google searches const googleSearchTool = new DecodoGoogleSearchTool ( { username , password , } ) ; googleSearchTool . name = "google_search" ; googleSearchTool . description = `Use this tool to search Google for relevant articles and websites . Input should be a search query string ( e . g . , "artificial intelligence trends 2024" ) . Returns a list of relevant URLs with titles and snippets . Use this tool FIRST to find articles , then use the web_content_scraper to get full content . Include terms like "news" , "latest" , "trends" , "recent" for current information . ` ; const tools = [ googleSearchTool , universalTool ] ; // Initialize the Google Gemini model const model = new ChatGoogleGenerativeAI ( { model : "gemini-2.5-flash" , apiKey : apiKey , temperature : 0.3 , // Slightly higher for creative trend analysis } ) ; // Create the ReAct agent , wiring together the model and the tools this . agent = createReactAgent ( { llm : model , tools : tools , } ) ; } / ** * Performs the main trend analysis workflow . * @param config The configuration for the analysis , including the topic . * @returns A promise that resolves to the final executive report string . * / async performTrendAnalysis ( config : TrendAnalysisConfig ) : Promise < string > { const { topic , timeframe = "recent" , geoLocation = "global" , articleCount = 3 , } = config ; // Construct the detailed , multi - step prompt for the agent const analysisQuery = this . buildAnalysisQuery ( topic , timeframe , geoLocation , articleCount , ) ; try { console . log ( `Analyzing "${topic}" . . .

` ) ; // Invoke the agent with the user's query const result = await this . agent . invoke ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : analysisQuery , } , ] , } ) ; console . log ( "Analysis complete.

" ) ; // The final response from the agent is the last message in the sequence return result . messages [ result . messages . length - 1 ] . content ; } catch ( error ) { throw new Error ( `Trend analysis failed : $ { error } ` ) ; } } / ** * Builds the 'SEARCH' part of the agent's instructions . * / private buildSearchInstructions ( topic : string , articleCount : number , timeframe : string , ) : string { return `Use google_search to find $ { articleCount } recent news articles about "${topic}" . Search for : $ { topic } latest news Do NOT worry about date filtering in search - just find relevant articles . You will validate dates after scraping content . ` ; } / ** * Builds the 'ANALYZE' part of the agent's instructions , including validation and logic . * / private buildAnalysisInstructions ( timeframe : string ) : string { const now = new Date ( ) ; let cutoffDate : string ; // Determine the date cutoff based on the requested timeframe switch ( timeframe . toLowerCase ( ) ) { case "this week" : const weekStart = new Date ( now ) ; weekStart . setDate ( now . getDate ( ) - now . getDay ( ) ) ; cutoffDate = weekStart . toISOString ( ) . split ( "T" ) [ 0 ] ; break ; case "this month" : cutoffDate = `$ { now . getFullYear ( ) } - $ { String ( now . getMonth ( ) + 1 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" ) } - 01 ` ; break ; default : // 'recent' const recentStart = new Date ( now ) ; recentStart . setDate ( now . getDate ( ) - 30 ) ; cutoffDate = recentStart . toISOString ( ) . split ( "T" ) [ 0 ] ; break ; } return `STRICT DATE VALIDATION : 1. Check each article's publication date 2. ONLY use articles published on or after $ { cutoffDate } 3. If an article is older than $ { cutoffDate } , REJECT it completely FLEXIBLE SOURCE HANDLING : - If you find 3 + valid sources : Use all for comprehensive analysis - If you find 1 - 2 valid sources : Use them and note limited scope - If you find 0 valid sources : Respond with "No recent articles found for this topic in the specified timeframe." DO NOT use old articles just to fill the report . Work with whatever valid recent sources you find . For articles that pass date validation ( $ { timeframe } only ) : - Focus on business impact and competitive implications - Extract actionable intelligence executives can act on immediately - No academic analysis - think like a business consultant briefing a CEO` ; } / ** * Builds the 'REPORT' part of the agent's instructions , defining the output format . * / private buildReportFormat ( ) : string { return `Create an executive - focused intelligence briefing with this EXACT format : [ Topic ] [ X ] recent sources analyzed MARKET REALITY : • [ Key trend 1 with business impact ] • [ Key trend 2 with business impact ] • [ Key trend 3 with business impact - adapt based on sources available ] BOTTOM LINE : [ One clear sentence on what this means for business strategy ] YOUR MOVE : 1. [ Specific actionable item ] 2. [ Specific actionable item ] 3. [ Specific actionable item - adapt based on insights available ] RULES : - No academic language - executive communication only - Lead with impact , end with action - If 0 sources : "No recent intel found for this topic. Try different terms." - If 1 - 2 sources : Use "EMERGING INTEL:" instead of "MARKET REALITY:" - Keep total length under 150 words for busy executives` ; } / ** * Builds the 'REPORT' part of the agent's instructions , defining the output format . * / private buildAnalysisQuery ( topic : string , timeframe : string , geoLocation : string , articleCount : number , ) : string { return `Analyze business trends for : "${topic}" TASK : Create actionable business intelligence report . Timeframe : $ { timeframe } | Region : $ { geoLocation } | Articles : $ { articleCount } STEPS : 1. SEARCH : $ { this . buildSearchInstructions ( topic , articleCount , timeframe ) } 2. EXTRACT : Use web_content_scraper for full article content 3. ANALYZE : $ { this . buildAnalysisInstructions ( timeframe ) } 4. REPORT : $ { this . buildReportFormat ( ) } Focus on business value , not academic analysis . Start now . ` ; } / ** * Prompts the user for input via the command line . * @param question The question to ask the user . * @returns A promise that resolves to the user's trimmed input . * / private askUser ( question : string ) : Promise < string > { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) = > { this . readlineInterface . question ( question , ( answer ) = > { resolve ( answer . trim ( ) ) ; } ) ; } ) ; } / ** * Starts the interactive command - line interface loop . * / async startInteractiveCLI ( ) { console . log ( "AI Trend Analysis Agent

" ) ; while ( true ) { try { const topic = await this . askUser ( "Topic to analyze: " ) ; if ( topic . toLowerCase ( ) == = "exit" ) { break ; } // Smart defaults - no need to ask users const config : TrendAnalysisConfig = { topic , timeframe : "recent" , geoLocation : "global" , articleCount : 3 , } ; const report = await this . performTrendAnalysis ( config ) ; console . log ( report ) ; const continueAnalysis = await this . askUser ( "

Analyze another topic? (y/n): " , ) ; if ( continueAnalysis . toLowerCase ( ) != = "y" & & continueAnalysis . toLowerCase ( ) != = "yes" ) { break ; } } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Error:" , error instanceof Error ? error . message : error ) ; const retryChoice = await this . askUser ( "Try again? (y/n): " ) ; if ( retryChoice . toLowerCase ( ) != = "y" & & retryChoice . toLowerCase ( ) != = "yes" ) { break ; } } } this . readlineInterface . close ( ) ; } } / ** * Main function to create and run the agent . * / async function main ( ) { const agent = new TrendAnalysisAgent ( ) ; await agent . startInteractiveCLI ( ) ; } // Entry point for the script if ( require . main == = module ) { main ( ) . catch ( console . error ) ; }