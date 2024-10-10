Understanding ScrapeGraph AI's architecture

The name "ScrapeGraph" comes from the library's graph-based pipeline architecture. Every scraping operation runs as a directed graph, where each node handles one task, and data moves from node to node until you get a structured result.

This design makes the library more modular and easier to follow. Instead of treating scraping as one large process, ScrapeGraph AI breaks it into smaller steps that can be reused, adjusted, or extended when needed.

The core pipeline stages

A typical SmartScraperGraph run moves through 5 stages:

Content acquisition. Fetch the page from a URL or load a local file. For web pages, Playwright spins up a headless browser in the background and renders JavaScript before passing the content downstream. Preprocessing and chunking. Raw HTML is cleaned and split into smaller chunks that fit within the LLM's context window. This is how the library handles large pages without running into token limits. LLM analysis. The chunks and your prompt go to the configured LLM. The model interprets what's on the page and matches it against what you're asking for. Intelligent extraction. The LLM pulls the fields you requested based on meaning rather than fixed markup or selectors. Result formatting: Output is structured as a dictionary, JSON, or whatever shape you specified in the prompt.

LLM integration

ScrapeGraph AI supports multiple LLM providers, allowing you to pick the model that best fits your needs and budget. It also handles the complexities of token limits, prompt engineering, and response parsing, making it easy to apply these powerful LLMs without bogging users with technical details.

Embedding models

For larger pages, ScrapeGraph AI uses an embedding model to chunk content semantically rather than just splitting by character count. Chunks that are topically similar stay together, which improves extraction accuracy.

To learn more about how modern AI systems process and structure web content, read our blog on how AI processes data.

Prerequisites and installation

Before you start, make sure you've got a few basics in place. You should be comfortable writing simple Python scripts and running commands in your terminal. Let's quickly run down a few extra things you need to follow along:

A basic understanding of Python

Python 3.10 or newer. You can confirm your version with python --version

pip package manager – comes with most Python installations

package manager – comes with most Python installations An OpenAI API key , or a machine that can run a local LLM through Ollama

, or a machine that can run a local LLM through Ollama At least 8 GB of RAM for smaller local models, plus enough disk space for model files.

Install ScrapeGraph AI

Start with a clean virtual environment to keep dependencies isolated:

python - m venv scrapegraph - env source scrapegraph - env / bin / activate

python - m venv scrapegraph - env source scrapegraph - env / bin / activate

On Windows:

scrapegraph - env\Scripts\activate

scrapegraph - env\Scripts\activate

If you like to keep your Python projects organized, you can also create a new environment with Poetry and add scrapegraphai as a dependency in that environment. However, this is optional.

Next, proceed to install the ScrapeGraph AI library:

pip install scrapegraphai

pip install scrapegraphai

ScrapeGraph AI now requires Python 3.10+ in current releases. Some older tutorials still mention Python 3.9, but that is no longer accurate for recent versions.

Installing ScrapeGraph AI also installs Playwright, a tool for automating browsers that powers ScrapeGraph AI's web scraping abilities. We've covered Playwright more thoroughly in a previous blog post.

If this is your first time using Playwright, there's an extra step. Run this command to download the necessary browser binaries:

playwright install

playwright install

Local LLM setup with Ollama

If you want to run ScrapeGraph AI locally, Ollama is the easiest way to get started. It handles downloading and serving local models so that ScrapeGraph AI can connect to them through a local endpoint.

If you're looking to save some extra money, this is a smart call because every ScrapeGraph AI extraction is an LLM call, and API bills add up fast at scale. Running locally means you pay for electricity instead of tokens.

Here's how to install Ollama:

Visit the official Ollama website . Select the version that matches your operating system. Follow the installation guide on their website.

Once the install is complete, run ollama, and you should see its version along with an interactive prompt.

Ollama 0.21 .0

Ollama 0.21 .0

Installing Ollama doesn't automatically include a language model. You'll need to select and pull one separately.

Choosing a model

The right model depends on your hardware and the kind of extraction you want to run. Here are some solid options:

LLaMA is a good general-purpose option

is a good general-purpose option Mistral works well for many scraping and text-heavy tasks

works well for many scraping and text-heavy tasks Phi can be a lighter choice for precise tasks

can be a lighter choice for precise tasks Gemma can be useful for multilingual work

Understanding parameter counts

You'll see model names like llama3:8b or llama3:70b. The 'B' stands for billions of parameters, which refers to the number of parameters in the model. More parameters usually mean better reasoning and language understanding, but it also means higher memory and storage requirements.

For reference, LLaMA 8B needs at least 8GB of RAM and around 4.9GB of disk space. LLaMA 70B is significantly larger at 40GB and requires over 32GB of RAM to run smoothly.

Note that bigger isn't always better. It's more about balancing the model to your task and your hardware. For this guide, LLaMA 8B is a safe starting point unless you're running a high-spec machine with plenty of disk space.

Pulling and running the model

In your terminal, download Llama 3.1 along with an embedding model ScrapeGraph AI will use for semantic chunking:

ollama pull llama3 & & ollama pull nomic - embed - text

ollama pull llama3 & & ollama pull nomic - embed - text

We use llama3.1 here instead of llama3 because the 8B version has a 128K context window rather than 8K. That means it can keep much more page content in working memory at once, which is useful for larger documents, longer prompts, and extraction tasks that need more context.

The download may take a few minutes, depending on your connection. Once it's done, verify the setup by running the model:

ollama run llama3

ollama run llama3

You should see an interactive prompt. Type something like "introduce yourself" to confirm the model responds, then type /bye to exit.

If you get a response, it means everything is working as expected. Finally, start serving the model so that ScrapeGraph AI can reach it:

ollama serve

ollama serve

This spins up a local Ollama instance at 127.0.0.1:11434. Keep the terminal window open while you work. If the port is already in use, Ollama may have started automatically after installation, so check your running processes before troubleshooting further.

Cloud LLM setup

If you'd rather skip the local setup, you can point ScrapeGraph AI at a cloud LLM provider. OpenAI is the most common choice, but ScrapeGraph AI also supports Anthropic, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, and Groq out of the box.

For OpenAI, generate an API key from your OpenAI dashboard and keep it handy:

OPENAI_API_KEY = "sk-..."

OPENAI_API_KEY = "sk-..."

For other providers, use the corresponding variable (ANTHROPIC_API_KEY, GOOGLE_API_KEY, etc.).

Configuring and using scraping pipelines

After installation, you'll need to configure ScapeGraph AI to use your preferred LLM provider. The library supports various providers, including the popular ones like OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude, and local models through Ollama. Once that is in place, you can choose the pipeline that matches your task.

ScrapeGraph AI comes with several built-in graphs, each designed for a specific use case. Instead of forcing every job into one workflow, you pick the graph that matches your input type and output goal.