What is n8n?

n8n is an open-source workflow automation platform designed to connect applications, APIs, and databases without requiring excessive custom coding. It provides a visual interface for building workflows, making it easier to design, monitor, and scale automations. With hundreds of built-in integrations, n8n streamlines complex processes, including web scraping, data transformation, and notifications, enabling teams to focus on insights rather than infrastructure.

What is n8n web scraping, and why use it?

n8n web scraping refers to workflows that automate web data extraction from start to finish. Let's dig deeper into how it all fits together.

Understanding n8n features for web scraping

At its core, n8n is built as a complete automation tool. That means it's not just about setting up a workflow to scrape a web page, but also about what to do with the data after it has been retrieved. With n8n web scraping features, you can fetch data, clean it, and instantly send it to a database, spreadsheet, or even a Slack channel.

Compared to traditional scraping scripts, n8n removes the need for error handling, retries, and endless code maintenance. Its visual flow builder makes workflows transparent and easy to adjust, which is a huge benefit for teams that want maintainable automations instead of one-off hacks.

If you're still deciding between n8n and traditional web scraping solutions, consider which one best fits your needs. If you need a quick, lightweight script or very low-level browser automation, consider using tools like Playwright to write your own code. On the other hand, if you're looking for easy scalability, simple integrations, team collaboration, or a less technical and more visual solution, consider web scraping with n8n.

Practical applications of n8n web scraping

Still unsure about using n8n web scraping? Here are a few n8n scraping workflow examples that might inspire you:

Automated data pipelines . Extract product or market data and push it directly into databases or BI dashboards.

. Extract product or market data and push it directly into databases or BI dashboards. Content monitoring flows . Track blogs, news sites, or social media platforms and set alerts to trigger when new content matches your criteria.

. Track blogs, news sites, or social media platforms and set alerts to trigger when new content matches your criteria. Lead generation processes . Scrape business directories or job listings, then enrich and route leads straight into your CRM.

. Scrape business directories or job listings, then enrich and route leads straight into your CRM. Price tracking systems. Monitor competitor pricing and set up notifications or auto-updates to your internal tools.

These n8n data extraction methods help teams replace fragile custom scripts with scalable, maintainable automations that keep useful data flowing smoothly into channels that are easy to read and analyze.

Getting started: configuring your n8n scraping environment

Ready to see n8n in action? Whether you're eager to dive right in or just testing the waters, let's walk through how n8n workflows actually work and why they're worth your time.

Installation and initial configuration

Before creating workflows, you'll need to get n8n up and running – either by installing it locally or using the cloud version. Self-hosting provides you with full control over your data, while the cloud option enables you to get started quickly without worrying about server maintenance.

Docker setup

For self-hosted deployments, Docker setup is the recommended approach: it simplifies dependencies and ensures consistency across environments. You'll need to ensure your system meets the basic environment requirements, sufficient RAM, and persistent storage for workflow data. While a Docker setup might sound scary, it's actually quite easy to set up: