How To Scrape Shopify Stores: Complete Developer Guide

Some stores encode metadata in tags using custom conventions. For example, Allbirds uses namespace::key => value strings for material and carbon scores. Inspect a sample product's tags before building your parser.

Scrape a specific Shopify collection

Append /products.json to any collection URL to get only the products in that category.

The function below reuses fetch_with_retry() from the setup section:

def scrape_collection ( store_url , collection_handle ) : """Scrape products from a specific collection.""" all_products = [ ] page = 1 while True : url = ( f" { store_url } /collections/ { collection_handle } " f"/products.json?limit=250&page= { page } " ) response = fetch_with_retry ( url ) products = response . json ( ) . get ( "products" , [ ] ) if not products : break all_products . extend ( products ) print ( f"Page { page } : { len ( products ) } products" ) page += 1 time . sleep ( 2 ) return all_products sneakers = scrape_collection ( "https://www.allbirds.com" , "mens-sneakers" ) print ( f"Total in mens-sneakers: { len ( sneakers ) } products" )

def scrape_collection ( store_url , collection_handle ) : """Scrape products from a specific collection.""" all_products = [ ] page = 1 while True : url = ( f" { store_url } /collections/ { collection_handle } " f"/products.json?limit=250&page= { page } " ) response = fetch_with_retry ( url ) products = response . json ( ) . get ( "products" , [ ] ) if not products : break all_products . extend ( products ) print ( f"Page { page } : { len ( products ) } products" ) page += 1 time . sleep ( 2 ) return all_products sneakers = scrape_collection ( "https://www.allbirds.com" , "mens-sneakers" ) print ( f"Total in mens-sneakers: { len ( sneakers ) } products" )

The mens-sneakers collection is returned in a single page:

Page 1 : 241 products Total in mens - sneakers : 241 products

Page 1 : 241 products Total in mens - sneakers : 241 products

If you only need pricing data for one category, send a single request to /collections/mens-sneakers/products.json?limit=250. That returns 241 products without paginating the full catalog.

List all collections

The /collections.json endpoint returns the category structure. On Allbirds, that's 1,334 collections across 6 pages:

def get_all_collections ( store_url ) : """Fetch all collections from a Shopify store.""" all_collections = [ ] page = 1 while True : url = ( f" { store_url } /collections.json" f"?limit=250&page= { page } " ) response = fetch_with_retry ( url ) collections = response . json ( ) . get ( "collections" , [ ] ) if not collections : break all_collections . extend ( collections ) print ( f"Page { page } : { len ( collections ) } collections" ) page += 1 time . sleep ( 1 ) return all_collections collections = get_all_collections ( "https://www.allbirds.com" ) print ( f"

Total: { len ( collections ) } collections" ) for c in collections [ : 3 ] : print ( f" { c [ 'handle' ] } ( { c . get ( 'products_count' , 0 ) } products)" )

def get_all_collections ( store_url ) : """Fetch all collections from a Shopify store.""" all_collections = [ ] page = 1 while True : url = ( f" { store_url } /collections.json" f"?limit=250&page= { page } " ) response = fetch_with_retry ( url ) collections = response . json ( ) . get ( "collections" , [ ] ) if not collections : break all_collections . extend ( collections ) print ( f"Page { page } : { len ( collections ) } collections" ) page += 1 time . sleep ( 1 ) return all_collections collections = get_all_collections ( "https://www.allbirds.com" ) print ( f"

Total: { len ( collections ) } collections" ) for c in collections [ : 3 ] : print ( f" { c [ 'handle' ] } ( { c . get ( 'products_count' , 0 ) } products)" )

Allbirds has 1,334 collections across 6 pages:

Page 1 : 250 collections Page 2 : 250 collections Page 3 : 250 collections Page 4 : 250 collections Page 5 : 250 collections Page 6 : 84 collections Total : 1334 collections womens - accessories ( 28 products ) add - on - essentials ( 97 products ) mens - sneakers ( 241 products )

Page 1 : 250 collections Page 2 : 250 collections Page 3 : 250 collections Page 4 : 250 collections Page 5 : 250 collections Page 6 : 84 collections Total : 1334 collections womens - accessories ( 28 products ) add - on - essentials ( 97 products ) mens - sneakers ( 241 products )

Extract product URLs from the XML sitemap

Shopify appends query parameters to sitemap child URLs. Parse the parent sitemap at /sitemap.xml first to get the exact product sitemap path. The function uses fetch_with_retry() from the setup section:

import xml . etree . ElementTree as ET def get_product_urls ( store_url ) : """Extract all product URLs from the Shopify sitemap.""" response = fetch_with_retry ( f" { store_url } /sitemap.xml" ) root = ET . fromstring ( response . content ) ns = { "ns" : "http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9" } product_sitemaps = [ sm . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text for sm in root . findall ( "ns:sitemap" , ns ) if "products" in sm . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text ] if not product_sitemaps : return [ ] urls = [ ] for sitemap_url in product_sitemaps : response = fetch_with_retry ( sitemap_url ) sub_root = ET . fromstring ( response . content ) urls . extend ( url_elem . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text for url_elem in sub_root . findall ( "ns:url" , ns ) if "/products/" in url_elem . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text ) return urls product_urls = get_product_urls ( "https://www.allbirds.com" ) print ( f"Found { len ( product_urls ) } product URLs" ) for url in product_urls [ : 3 ] : print ( url )

import xml . etree . ElementTree as ET def get_product_urls ( store_url ) : """Extract all product URLs from the Shopify sitemap.""" response = fetch_with_retry ( f" { store_url } /sitemap.xml" ) root = ET . fromstring ( response . content ) ns = { "ns" : "http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9" } product_sitemaps = [ sm . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text for sm in root . findall ( "ns:sitemap" , ns ) if "products" in sm . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text ] if not product_sitemaps : return [ ] urls = [ ] for sitemap_url in product_sitemaps : response = fetch_with_retry ( sitemap_url ) sub_root = ET . fromstring ( response . content ) urls . extend ( url_elem . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text for url_elem in sub_root . findall ( "ns:url" , ns ) if "/products/" in url_elem . find ( "ns:loc" , ns ) . text ) return urls product_urls = get_product_urls ( "https://www.allbirds.com" ) print ( f"Found { len ( product_urls ) } product URLs" ) for url in product_urls [ : 3 ] : print ( url )

The function extracts all product URLs from every sub-sitemap:

Found 917 product URLs https : // www . allbirds . com / products / mens - wool - runners - natural - black https : // www . allbirds . com / products / mens - wool - runners https : // www . allbirds . com / products / mens - wool - runners - natural - white

Found 917 product URLs https : // www . allbirds . com / products / mens - wool - runners - natural - black https : // www . allbirds . com / products / mens - wool - runners https : // www . allbirds . com / products / mens - wool - runners - natural - white

The sitemap returns URLs, not product data. Combine it with per-page scraping for stores that disable products.json.

Deduplication note. The sitemap count is often higher than the products.json count. Color variants share a parent product but have separate sitemap URLs. Group by the product handle or product_id rather than treating each URL as unique.

Scrape Shopify HTML when products.json is disabled

Some Shopify Plus merchants disable public access to products.json. When the endpoint returns a 403 or 404, extract product data from the HTML pages instead.

Many Shopify themes embed a <script type="application/ld+json"> block on product pages with schema.org Product structured data. The schema varies – some themes use Product, others use ProductGroup with nested hasVariant arrays.

from curl_cffi import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup import json def scrape_product_from_html ( url ) : """Extract product data from JSON-LD on a product page.""" response = fetch_with_retry ( url ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "html.parser" ) for script in soup . find_all ( "script" , type = "application/ld+json" ) : try : data = json . loads ( script . string ) if data . get ( "@type" ) == "Product" : return data if data . get ( "@type" ) == "ProductGroup" : variants = data . get ( "hasVariant" , [ ] ) if variants : first = variants [ 0 ] first [ "name" ] = data . get ( "name" ) first [ "brand" ] = data . get ( "brand" ) return first except ( json . JSONDecodeError , TypeError ) : continue return None product = scrape_product_from_html ( "https://www.taylorstitch.com/products/" "drift-boardshort-in-ivory-floral-2604" ) if product : offers = product . get ( "offers" , { } ) if isinstance ( offers , list ) : offers = offers [ 0 ] print ( f"Name: { product . get ( 'name' ) } " ) print ( f"Price: { offers . get ( 'price' ) } " ) print ( f"Currency: { offers . get ( 'priceCurrency' ) } " ) print ( f"Available: { offers . get ( 'availability' ) } " ) print ( f"SKU: { product . get ( 'sku' ) } " )

from curl_cffi import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup import json def scrape_product_from_html ( url ) : """Extract product data from JSON-LD on a product page.""" response = fetch_with_retry ( url ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "html.parser" ) for script in soup . find_all ( "script" , type = "application/ld+json" ) : try : data = json . loads ( script . string ) if data . get ( "@type" ) == "Product" : return data if data . get ( "@type" ) == "ProductGroup" : variants = data . get ( "hasVariant" , [ ] ) if variants : first = variants [ 0 ] first [ "name" ] = data . get ( "name" ) first [ "brand" ] = data . get ( "brand" ) return first except ( json . JSONDecodeError , TypeError ) : continue return None product = scrape_product_from_html ( "https://www.taylorstitch.com/products/" "drift-boardshort-in-ivory-floral-2604" ) if product : offers = product . get ( "offers" , { } ) if isinstance ( offers , list ) : offers = offers [ 0 ] print ( f"Name: { product . get ( 'name' ) } " ) print ( f"Price: { offers . get ( 'price' ) } " ) print ( f"Currency: { offers . get ( 'priceCurrency' ) } " ) print ( f"Available: { offers . get ( 'availability' ) } " ) print ( f"SKU: { product . get ( 'sku' ) } " )

The JSON-LD on this Taylor Stitch product page has the same core fields:

Name : The Drift Boardshort Price : 118.0 Currency : USD Available : https : // schema . org / InStock SKU : 2604DBIF28

Name : The Drift Boardshort Price : 118.0 Currency : USD Available : https : // schema . org / InStock SKU : 2604DBIF28

Not every Shopify theme includes JSON-LD. The diagnostic table shows Jeffree Star Cosmetics as an example that lacks it, while most others embed a ProductGroup block. For stores without JSON-LD, use data- attributes like data-product-id and data-handle rather than CSS class names. For a deeper tutorial on HTML parsing, see the Beautiful Soup web scraping guide.

Build a fallback pipeline

Combine both methods into a single function that tries products.json first and falls back to HTML:

def scrape_store ( store_url ) : """Try JSON endpoint, fall back to HTML scraping.""" try : products = scrape_shopify_products ( store_url ) if products : print ( f"JSON endpoint: { len ( products ) } products" ) return products except Exception as e : print ( f"products.json failed: { e } " ) product_urls = get_product_urls ( store_url ) products = [ ] failed = [ ] for url in product_urls : try : product = scrape_product_from_html ( url ) if product : products . append ( product ) except Exception as e : failed . append ( { "url" : url , "error" : str ( e ) } ) time . sleep ( 1 ) if failed : with open ( "failed_urls.json" , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( failed , f , indent = 2 ) print ( f" { len ( failed ) } URLs failed - logged" ) print ( f"HTML fallback: { len ( products ) } products" ) return products

def scrape_store ( store_url ) : """Try JSON endpoint, fall back to HTML scraping.""" try : products = scrape_shopify_products ( store_url ) if products : print ( f"JSON endpoint: { len ( products ) } products" ) return products except Exception as e : print ( f"products.json failed: { e } " ) product_urls = get_product_urls ( store_url ) products = [ ] failed = [ ] for url in product_urls : try : product = scrape_product_from_html ( url ) if product : products . append ( product ) except Exception as e : failed . append ( { "url" : url , "error" : str ( e ) } ) time . sleep ( 1 ) if failed : with open ( "failed_urls.json" , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( failed , f , indent = 2 ) print ( f" { len ( failed ) } URLs failed - logged" ) print ( f"HTML fallback: { len ( products ) } products" ) return products

Failed URLs are logged to failed_urls.json for retry:

[ { "url" : "https://store.com/products/broken-link" , "error" : "HTTP Error 404" } , { "url" : "https://store.com/products/timeout" , "error" : "ReadTimeout" } ]

[ { "url" : "https://store.com/products/broken-link" , "error" : "HTTP Error 404" } , { "url" : "https://store.com/products/timeout" , "error" : "ReadTimeout" } ]

For large catalogs (1,000+ URLs), the HTML loop takes 15–30 minutes at 1 request per second. The complete script at the end includes progress logging.

Handle rate limits and anti-bot protections

Shopify doesn't publish official rate limits for products.json, but enforcement exists. Rapid requests from the same IP can trigger 429 responses or silent empty arrays.

Respect the request cadence

A 2-second delay between paginated requests avoids most rate limit issues. For individual product pages through HTML, use 1–2 seconds. Larger gaps (5–10 seconds) are safer when scraping multiple stores in sequence. For more retry patterns, see the retry guide for Python requests.

Common failure patterns to recognize. These are the signatures you'll see in the terminal when a request fails:

Products: 0 after a successful 200 response → silent rate limit, treat it as a 429 and back off

after a successful 200 response → silent rate limit, treat it as a 429 and back off curl_cffi.requests.exceptions.HTTPError: HTTP Error 403 on .myshopify.com domains → merchant has password-protected the store (B2B or pre-launch) and no proxy helps

on domains → merchant has password-protected the store (B2B or pre-launch) and no proxy helps xml.etree.ElementTree.ParseError: no element found on sitemap → the store's sitemap URL needs query parameters; fetch the parent /sitemap.xml first to get the exact child URL

on sitemap → the store's sitemap URL needs query parameters; fetch the parent first to get the exact child URL JSONDecodeError on products.json → the endpoint returned HTML instead of JSON (usually a 5xx error page or a Cloudflare challenge); retry through a residential proxy

Some stores require cookie consent before serving content. Pass a consent cookie in request headers or use browser automation to handle the consent flow. If is_shopify_store() or the diagnostic returns a 403 or 404, switch to the HTML extraction method.

Rotate proxies for multi-store scraping

Scraping a single Shopify store from one IP address works for small catalogs. But when you scrape multiple stores on a recurring schedule, Cloudflare flags your IP. Most Shopify stores route traffic through Cloudflare, so the protection is similar. Some headless setups (like Gymshark) use different CDNs such as AWS CloudFront, but curl_cffi is good practice for consistent browser-like requests.

For Shopify scraping at scale, residential proxies use IP addresses assigned to real household devices. They're far less likely to be blocked than datacenter IPs. Rotating proxies provide a different IP for each request automatically through a gateway.

Configure Decodo residential proxies

To get started, create an account and generate proxy credentials from the dashboard. The residential proxy quick start guide explains the full setup.

Everything goes through one endpoint: gate.decodo.com:7000. Location, session type, and duration are all controlled through username parameters:

user - USERNAME - country - COUNTRY : PASSWORD@gate . decodo . com : 7000

user - USERNAME - country - COUNTRY : PASSWORD@gate . decodo . com : 7000

For a random global IP without country targeting, drop the country parameter:

from curl_cffi import requests proxy_url = ( "http://user-YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" ":YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" ) response = requests . get ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" , impersonate = "chrome" , proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url } , timeout = 30 ) ip_data = response . json ( ) print ( f"Proxy IP: { ip_data [ 'proxy' ] [ 'ip' ] } " ) print ( f"Country: { ip_data [ 'country' ] [ 'name' ] } " ) print ( f"ISP: { ip_data [ 'isp' ] [ 'isp' ] } " )

from curl_cffi import requests proxy_url = ( "http://user-YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" ":YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" ) response = requests . get ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" , impersonate = "chrome" , proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url } , timeout = 30 ) ip_data = response . json ( ) print ( f"Proxy IP: { ip_data [ 'proxy' ] [ 'ip' ] } " ) print ( f"Country: { ip_data [ 'country' ] [ 'name' ] } " ) print ( f"ISP: { ip_data [ 'isp' ] [ 'isp' ] } " )

The proxy provides a residential IP from a random country:

Proxy IP : 136.158 .70 .151 Country : Philippines ISP : Globe Telecom

Proxy IP : 136.158 .70 .151 Country : Philippines ISP : Globe Telecom

By default, each request gets a new IP. To keep the same IP across multiple requests (better for paginating a single store), add session and sessionduration to the username: user-USERNAME-session-1-sessionduration-10. The default session duration is 10 minutes.

Target a specific country

For stores that serve different prices by region, add the country parameter to the username. This routes requests through a residential IP in that country:

from curl_cffi import requests proxy_url = ( "http://user-YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME-country-us" ":YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" ) response = requests . get ( "https://www.allbirds.com/products.json?limit=1" , impersonate = "chrome" , proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url } , timeout = 30 ) product = response . json ( ) [ "products" ] [ 0 ] print ( f"Product: { product [ 'title' ] } " ) print ( f"Price: $ { product [ 'variants' ] [ 0 ] [ 'price' ] } " )

from curl_cffi import requests proxy_url = ( "http://user-YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME-country-us" ":YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" ) response = requests . get ( "https://www.allbirds.com/products.json?limit=1" , impersonate = "chrome" , proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url } , timeout = 30 ) product = response . json ( ) [ "products" ] [ 0 ] print ( f"Product: { product [ 'title' ] } " ) print ( f"Price: $ { product [ 'variants' ] [ 0 ] [ 'price' ] } " )

The request goes through a US IP and returns US pricing:

Product : Women's Cruiser Slip On Terry - Warm White ( Warm White Sole ) Price : $ 110.00

Product : Women's Cruiser Slip On Terry - Warm White ( Warm White Sole ) Price : $ 110.00

Scrape Shopify with the Decodo Web Scraping API

The code above works for most public Shopify stores. But at 50+ stores on a daily schedule, maintaining retry logic, proxy rotation, and fallback chains becomes its own project. The Decodo Web Scraping API reduces that to a single HTTP call per page. You need an API token. The Web Scraping API quick start guide explains how to get one: