Scaling up your Etsy scraper

Once you've got the basic scraper working, you'll likely want to collect more data across multiple pages, categories, or time periods. Here's how to scale up your operation:

Implementing pagination

Etsy search results pages include a navigation arrow at the bottom that moves to the next page of results. To scrape multiple pages automatically, add pagination logic to modify the scrape_listings() method to create a new function that loops through pages.

The approach is straightforward: after scraping the first page, locate the next page arrow, click it, wait for the new results to load, then extract the data. Repeat this process until you've collected the desired number of pages or until the arrow disappears (indicating you've reached the last page). Remember to add delays between page transitions to avoid triggering rate limits.

Scraping multiple URLs

To collect data from different categories or search queries, create a list of target URLs and loop through them sequentially. This works well for comparing different product categories or tracking multiple search terms over time.

The key is to treat each URL as a separate scraping session – navigate to it, extract the data, store the results, then move on to the next one. Add delays between different URLs (typically 3-5 seconds or more) to space out your requests and reduce the likelihood of detection. You can also add metadata to each scraped item to track which URL it came from, making analysis easier later.

Storing data in a database

For larger datasets or ongoing collection, CSV files become unwieldy. A database is a better choice. SQLite works perfectly for local projects and doesn't require a separate server. You'd create a table with columns matching your scraped fields (title, URL, shop, price, rating, etc.), then insert each scraped listing as a new row.

The advantage of databases is built-in deduplication – you can set the listing URL as a unique constraint, so attempting to insert the same listing twice simply skips it rather than creating a duplicate. For production environments handling thousands of listings daily, PostgreSQL or MySQL offer better performance and concurrent access.

Scheduling scraping tasks

To run your scraper automatically at regular intervals, you have several options. On Linux or Mac, cron jobs let you schedule scripts to run at specific times (daily at 2 AM, every 6 hours, etc.). On Windows, Task Scheduler does the same thing.

For a platform-independent solution that stays within Python, the schedule library lets you define when and how often to run your scraper, then keeps it running in a loop. This is ideal for tracking price changes, monitoring new listings, or building time-series datasets. Just make sure to log each run's results and any errors so you can monitor performance over time.

Handling errors at scale

When scraping multiple pages or URLs, errors become inevitable – network hiccups, proxy timeouts, page structure changes, or rate limiting can all interrupt your scraper. The solution is robust error handling with automatic retries. Wrap your scraping logic in try-except blocks that catch failures, log what went wrong, wait a bit (exponential backoff works well), then try again.

Typically, you'd retry 3-5 times before giving up on a particular page or URL. This prevents one broken page from crashing your entire multi-hour scraping session. Also consider implementing checkpoint saving, where you store progress after every few successful pages so you can resume from where you left off if something goes wrong.

Rotating proxies for scale

When scraping hundreds or thousands of pages, using a single proxy IP won't cut it. You need rotation. The simplest approach is to maintain a list of different proxy configurations and cycle through them as you make requests.

After scraping a page or two, switch to the next proxy in your list. This distributes requests across multiple IPs, making each individual IP look less suspicious. For even better results, use Decodo's rotating residential proxies with sticky sessions – each session maintains the same IP for several minutes (reducing the chance of mid-scrape blocks), but automatically rotates to a fresh IP for the next session. This gives you the stability of persistent IPs with the protection of automatic rotation, all without writing complex proxy management code yourself.

Skip the complexity with Web Scraping API

If building and maintaining all this infrastructure sounds like more work than you signed up for, there's a simpler path. Scraping APIs handle the heavy lifting for you – proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, retry logic, CAPTCHA solving, and rate limiting all work automatically behind the scenes.

Decodo's Web Scraping API lets you send a target URL and get back clean data in HTML, JSON, or CSV format. It includes 100+ ready-made templates for popular websites. While Etsy isn't among the pre-built templates yet, you can use the Web (universal) target, which returns the fully rendered HTML of any page. From there, you can parse the output using the same extraction logic as in the Playwright script we covered earlier – just without needing to manage browsers, proxies, or anti-detection measures yourself.

For even cleaner results, enable the Markdown option in the API settings. This converts the page into structured text, stripping away unnecessary HTML and making it easier to extract product information programmatically. While Etsy pages contain some extra markup, Markdown output can still simplify parsing for basic data points like titles, prices, and descriptions.

The API approach is especially valuable when you're scraping at scale across multiple marketplaces. Instead of maintaining separate scripts with different selectors, proxy pools, and error handling for each site, you make standardized API calls and let the service handle the complexity. This means faster development, fewer maintenance headaches, and more reliable data collection – all without writing a single line of browser automation code.