200 Status Code: What It Means And How It's Used
An HTTP 200 status code, or 200 OK, means your request succeeded. You typically see it when a webpage loads or an API returns a result. But a 200 confirms success only at the HTTP level – a blank page, stale data, or an anti-bot challenge can carry the same code. You still need to verify that the response contains the content you requested. Here's when servers use 200, how it differs from other 2xx codes, and what to validate before you trust it.
TL;DR
- A 200 status code confirms that your HTTP request succeeded. The response usually contains the requested resource or action result.
- The exact meaning depends on the request method – GET returns a resource, POST returns an action result, and HEAD returns the headers for an equivalent GET response but no content.
- Use 200 when returning data or an action result, 201 when creating a resource, and 204 when there's no content to return.
- A 200 alone doesn't prove the content is correct or current. Validate it to catch empty responses, soft 404s, stale cached content, and anti-bot challenge pages.
Meaning of 200 status code
RFC 9110 defines the 200 status code, or 200 OK, simply: "the request has succeeded." It belongs to the 2xx class, which indicates that the server received, understood, and accepted the client's HTTP request.
Success depends on the request method and application. For a webpage request, the HTTP response usually carries HTML in its body, the content sent after the headers. An API might return JSON describing a resource or action result.
A 200 response is heuristically cacheable. If headers such as Cache-Control or Expires don't set its freshness, a cache may estimate how long it can reuse the response from other metadata. Other cache rules still apply, so not every 200 will be stored or reused.
"OK" is a reason phrase for people, not protocol logic. It carries no semantics, and HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 don't include reason phrases. Your client acts on the numeric status code.
When and how 200 is returned
For a GET request, a 200 response body contains a representation of the target resource, such as a webpage's HTML or a JSON object or list from a read-only API endpoint.
For POST, 200 means the server completed the action and returned its status or result in the response body. A form endpoint might return a confirmation. If the request created a resource, 201 Created is more precise.
For HEAD, the server sends the headers from an equivalent GET response but no body. You can use HEAD to inspect metadata such as Content-Length, ETag, or Last-Modified without downloading the resource. The server may omit headers it can calculate only while generating the GET body.
For TRACE, the 200 response body echoes the request message as the server received it. The method is mainly diagnostic, and many servers disable it because reflected request data can expose sensitive headers.
PUT and DELETE can return 200 when the response body describes the result. Use 201 Created when PUT creates a resource for the first time and 204 No Content when DELETE succeeds with nothing to return. These distinctions make a REST API's behavior easier for clients to interpret.
Comparison with other 2xx codes
All 2xx codes signal success, but each describes a different outcome. Choose the most specific code so clients understand what happened before parsing the response body.
Status code
What it means
200 OK
The request succeeded, and the response contains the requested resource or action result.
201 Created
The request created a resource. When present, a Location header identifies the primary resource, while the body can describe it.
202 Accepted
The server accepted the request, but processing hasn't finished and may not have started. This fits asynchronous work such as report generation.
203 Non-Authoritative Information
A proxy between the client and origin changed the response metadata or representation instead of forwarding the origin response unchanged.
204 No Content
The request succeeded, and the response contains no content. It's common after a DELETE or preference update.
206 Partial Content
The server fulfilled a Range request by returning only part of a resource, such as a segment of a large file.
If you're designing an API, use 200 OK when you return data or an action result, 201 Created when you create a resource, 202 Accepted when processing continues after the response, and 204 No Content when there's no body to return.
200 status code and SEO
A 200 response tells search engines that a URL loaded successfully and makes its content eligible for indexing. However, it doesn't guarantee indexing. Content quality, canonical tags, robots directives, and other signals still determine the outcome.
Problems start when the HTTP response and page content disagree. A URL that returns 200 while displaying "not found" creates a soft 404: HTTP reports success, but the content reports a missing resource. Search engines may exclude the page from indexing and spend crawl resources revisiting dead URLs. A better practice that should be followed is to return 404 Not Found or 410 Gone when content no longer exists.
When content moves, return 301 Moved Permanently from the old URL for a permanent move or 302 Found for a temporary redirect. Returning 200 from the old URL instead doesn't tell crawlers about the new location. Correct HTTP and proxy status codes keep your site's crawl signals consistent and make indexing problems easier to diagnose.
Limitations and misuse of 200 status code
A 200 confirms HTTP-level success, not application-level correctness. An API can return an empty body, malformed JSON, or the wrong record with 200. If you check only the status code, you may store a broken response as valid data. Validate the expected Content-Type, schema, required fields, and values too.
Soft 404s are the webpage version of the same failure: the HTTP status says success while the content says the resource doesn't exist.
Caching creates another blind spot. A cached 200 can be valid yet stale, which matters when you monitor APIs or scrape time-sensitive data. Inspect Age, Cache-Control, ETag, and Last-Modified, then compare a data timestamp when freshness matters. Don't treat 200 as proof of new data.
Anti-bot systems may return 200 with a CAPTCHA, JavaScript challenge, login wall, or placeholder instead of the requested page. A scraper that validates only the status code will record the block as a success. Detecting these anti-scraping techniques requires content checks, not another status check.
Treat 200 as a protocol signal, not a data-quality verdict.
How to check for 200 status code
In browser DevTools, open Network, reload the page, select the page's document request, and check Status. Images, scripts, and API calls each have their own code, so don't mistake a subresource response for the page's response.
At the command line, curl can discard the body and print only the status code:
curl -s -o /dev/null -w "%{http_code}\n" https://example.com
By default, the command reports the first response. Add -L to follow redirects and report the final code. Otherwise, a 301 redirect leading to a final 200 still appears as 301.
With Python Requests, compare status_code when you require exactly 200:
import requestsresponse = requests.get("https://example.com", timeout=30)if response.status_code == 200:print("Received 200 OK")
response.ok is true for any status below 400, so it also accepts 3xx redirects. Use 200 <= response.status_code < 300 when any 2xx result is valid but a redirect isn't. Requests follow redirects by default, so inspect response.history if you need the original response chain.
In JavaScript's Fetch API, response.ok is true for statuses from 200 through 299. Compare response.status when your logic requires exactly 200:
const response = await fetch("https://example.com");if (response.status === 200) {console.log("Received 200 OK");}
Fetch follows redirects by default, so inspect response.redirected and response.url if you need to confirm whether the request was redirected.
When the response should contain data, validate its content before treating 200 as a usable result.
Monitoring 200 status code responses
An uptime monitor can alert you when a page stops returning 200. That catches obvious 4xx and 5xx failures but misses empty bodies, error templates, and soft blocks that still return 200.
Pair status monitoring with content validation. Require an expected heading or data field, verify the Content-Type, and alert when the response size moves outside its normal range. For frequently changing data, track a timestamp, record count, or content hash so repeated 200 responses don't conceal stale results.
For scraping jobs, flag CAPTCHA titles, challenge-page phrases, unexpected login forms, and redirects your HTTP client followed automatically. Log the status code, final URL, response size, and validation result together. This exposes disguised failures before they enter your dataset.
If 200 responses contain block pages only on certain proxy IPs, rotating proxies can help. Decodo residential proxies support ethically-sourced rotating IPs and sticky sessions that keep the same IP across related requests. Rotation may reduce IP-reputation blocks, but it doesn't replace response validation.
If you don't want to maintain proxy rotation, rendering, retries, and anti-bot handling, the Decodo Web Scraping API manages those steps and can return structured results. Even then, validate the fields your application requires before storing or acting on the data.
Final thoughts
A 200 status code confirms that your request succeeded at the HTTP level. Depending on the method, the response can contain a resource, an action result, or headers without a body. Use 201 Created, 202 Accepted, or 204 No Content when the outcome is resource creation, accepted processing, or success without content.
Before you trust a 200, verify that the response matches the method. Validate the content and structure when you expect a body, then check the final URL and freshness where they matter. These checks keep valid-looking failures out of monitoring results and web data pipelines.
Frequently asked questions
What is the difference between a 200 and 201 status code?
200 OK means the request succeeded, and the response usually contains a resource or action result. 201 Created specifically confirms that the request created a resource. When present, its Location header identifies the primary resource, while the body can describe it.
Is 200 empty or 204?
204 No Content is the code for success without a response body. 200 OK normally includes a body, although it can be zero-length. If your operation has nothing meaningful to return, use 204.
What does a 200 code mean?
200 OK means your HTTP request succeeded. Depending on the method, the response can contain the requested resource, an action result, or headers without a body.
What is HTTP 200 vs. 202 vs. 204?
200 OK means the request succeeded and the response contains its result. 202 Accepted means the server accepted the request for processing, but the work isn't finished and may not have started. 204 No Content confirms success with no response body.