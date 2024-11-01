200 Status Code: What It Means And How It's Used

An HTTP 200 status code, or 200 OK, means your request succeeded. You typically see it when a webpage loads or an API returns a result. But a 200 confirms success only at the HTTP level – a blank page, stale data, or an anti-bot challenge can carry the same code. You still need to verify that the response contains the content you requested. Here's when servers use 200, how it differs from other 2xx codes, and what to validate before you trust it.

TL;DR

A 200 status code confirms that your HTTP request succeeded. The response usually contains the requested resource or action result.

The exact meaning depends on the request method – GET returns a resource, POST returns an action result, and HEAD returns the headers for an equivalent GET response but no content.

Use 200 when returning data or an action result, 201 when creating a resource, and 204 when there's no content to return.

A 200 alone doesn't prove the content is correct or current. Validate it to catch empty responses, soft 404s, stale cached content, and anti-bot challenge pages.

Meaning of 200 status code

RFC 9110 defines the 200 status code, or 200 OK, simply: "the request has succeeded." It belongs to the 2xx class, which indicates that the server received, understood, and accepted the client's HTTP request.

Success depends on the request method and application. For a webpage request, the HTTP response usually carries HTML in its body, the content sent after the headers. An API might return JSON describing a resource or action result.

A 200 response is heuristically cacheable. If headers such as Cache-Control or Expires don't set its freshness, a cache may estimate how long it can reuse the response from other metadata. Other cache rules still apply, so not every 200 will be stored or reused.

"OK" is a reason phrase for people, not protocol logic. It carries no semantics, and HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 don't include reason phrases. Your client acts on the numeric status code.

When and how 200 is returned

For a GET request, a 200 response body contains a representation of the target resource, such as a webpage's HTML or a JSON object or list from a read-only API endpoint.

For POST, 200 means the server completed the action and returned its status or result in the response body. A form endpoint might return a confirmation. If the request created a resource, 201 Created is more precise.

For HEAD, the server sends the headers from an equivalent GET response but no body. You can use HEAD to inspect metadata such as Content-Length, ETag, or Last-Modified without downloading the resource. The server may omit headers it can calculate only while generating the GET body.

For TRACE, the 200 response body echoes the request message as the server received it. The method is mainly diagnostic, and many servers disable it because reflected request data can expose sensitive headers.

PUT and DELETE can return 200 when the response body describes the result. Use 201 Created when PUT creates a resource for the first time and 204 No Content when DELETE succeeds with nothing to return. These distinctions make a REST API's behavior easier for clients to interpret.

Comparison with other 2xx codes

All 2xx codes signal success, but each describes a different outcome. Choose the most specific code so clients understand what happened before parsing the response body.