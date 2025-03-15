Note: PATCH wasn't in the original HTTP spec but is widely used. Idempotency depends on implementation.

This REST API constraint has four sub-constraints that together define the interface contract.

Sub-constraint 1: Resource identification and representation

This sub-constraint dictates that every resource in a REST API must be uniquely identifiable via a URI. The representation sent over the wire (JSON, XML) is distinct from the resource itself. Getting URIs right is important since bad URI design can create friction for every developer who uses your API.

Good URI design must follow these consistent principles:

Use nouns (resources), not verbs (actions): /products not /getProducts

not Use plural nouns for collections: /orders not /order

not Use lowercase and hyphens: /product-categories not /ProductCategories

not Nest related resources logically: /customers/123/orders

Avoid deeply nested URIs that reduce readability, like /api/v1/regions/us-west/warehouses/12/inventory/items/sku-456

Resource vs. representation

This distinction trips up many developers.

The resource is the conceptual entity: a customer, an order, a product

The representation is the serialized data format sent over HTTP, which could be JSON, XML, or something else entirely

The same customer resource can be represented as JSON for a web client, XML for a legacy SOAP integration, and Protocol Buffers for an internal gRPC microservice; all from the same endpoint

JSON as the de facto standard

JSON has become dominant for the following reasons:

It's human-readable, lightweight, and language-agnostic

JavaScript parses it natively, and every major language has mature JSON libraries

XML still exists in legacy enterprise systems, but modern public APIs ship JSON by default

Content negotiation example

Clients can request their preferred representation format using the Accept header as shown in the example below:

GET / products / 42 HTTP / 1.1 Host : api . store . com Accept : application / json HTTP / 1.1 200 OK Content - Type : application / json { "id" : 42 , "name" : "Wireless Headphones" , "price" : 129.99 , "in_stock" : true }

GET / products / 42 HTTP / 1.1 Host : api . store . com Accept : application / json HTTP / 1.1 200 OK Content - Type : application / json { "id" : 42 , "name" : "Wireless Headphones" , "price" : 129.99 , "in_stock" : true }

Note: This example shows a simple HTTP GET request and response cycle where a client asks for data in JSON format and the server returns it.

If a client sends Accept: application/xml, a well-designed API returns XML: same resource, different representation, same URI.

Sub-constraint 2: Manipulation through representations

Clients don't directly modify server-side resources. Instead, they send updated representations of those resources and let the server apply the changes. This keeps the interface clean and consistent.

When a client wants to update a product, it sends a representation of what it wants the product to look like, and the server decides how to translate that into the underlying data store, as shown below:

PATCH / products / 42 HTTP / 1.1 Host : api . store . com Authorization : Bearer < token > Content - Type : application / json { "price" : 109.99 , "in_stock" : false } HTTP / 1.1 200 OK Content - Type : application / json { "id" : 42 , "name" : "Wireless Headphones" , "price" : 109.99 , "in_stock" : false , "updated_at" : "2025-03-15T10:24:00Z" }

PATCH / products / 42 HTTP / 1.1 Host : api . store . com Authorization : Bearer < token > Content - Type : application / json { "price" : 109.99 , "in_stock" : false } HTTP / 1.1 200 OK Content - Type : application / json { "id" : 42 , "name" : "Wireless Headphones" , "price" : 109.99 , "in_stock" : false , "updated_at" : "2025-03-15T10:24:00Z" }

This example shows how an HTTP PATCH request works, specifically for partially updating a resource.

Sub-constraint 3: Self-descriptive messages

Every request and response in a RESTful system must contain enough information to describe how to process it. The receiver should never need out-of-band knowledge to handle the message.

In practice, this means:

HTTP headers carry metadata that describes the message: Content-Type , Authorization , Accept , Cache-Control

, , , Status codes communicate the outcome semantically ( 200 OK , 404 Not Found , 429 Too Many Requests )

communicate the outcome semantically ( , , ) The body format is declared, not assumed

POST / webhooks HTTP / 1.1 Host : api . example . com Content - Type : application / json Authorization : Bearer < token > Accept : application / json Idempotency - Key : a3f2c891 - 4d12 { "url" : "https://myapp.com/hook" , "events" : [ "order.created" , "order.shipped" ] }

POST / webhooks HTTP / 1.1 Host : api . example . com Content - Type : application / json Authorization : Bearer < token > Accept : application / json Idempotency - Key : a3f2c891 - 4d12 { "url" : "https://myapp.com/hook" , "events" : [ "order.created" , "order.shipped" ] }

A server receiving this request has everything it needs: the body format, authentication credentials, response format preference, and deduplication key. No session lookup required.

Sub-constraint 4: HATEOAS – hypermedia-driven navigation

HATEOAS (Hypermedia As The Engine Of Application State) is a foundational requirement of the Uniform Interface REST constraint. It dictates that API responses include links to related resources and available actions, so the client can navigate the API dynamically without hardcoding URLs.

Think of it like HTML. A browser doesn't need to know every URL on a website up front. It follows links. HATEOAS applies the same principle to API clients.

Here's how it works:

Response contains not just data, but also a _links (or links ) object

(or ) object Each link declares a relationship: self , next , edit , delete , related

, , , , Client follows links rather than constructing URLs manually

Why uniformity matters for developer experience

When APIs follow these conventions, the learning curve reduces:

Developers can understand a new API quickly because the patterns are shared across the industry

Tools like Postman, cURL, and SDK generators work across different APIs without customization

Reduces cognitive load when integrating multiple third-party services simultaneously.

Example:

{ "order_id" : "ord-4521" , "status" : "pending" , "total" : 49.98 , "_links" : { "self" : { "href" : "/orders/ord-4521" } , "cancel" : { "href" : "/orders/ord-4521/cancel" , "method" : "POST" } , "customer" : { "href" : "/customers/cust-88" } , "items" : { "href" : "/orders/ord-4521/items" } } }

{ "order_id" : "ord-4521" , "status" : "pending" , "total" : 49.98 , "_links" : { "self" : { "href" : "/orders/ord-4521" } , "cancel" : { "href" : "/orders/ord-4521/cancel" , "method" : "POST" } , "customer" : { "href" : "/customers/cust-88" } , "items" : { "href" : "/orders/ord-4521/items" } } }

This example shows a HATEOAS-style API response.

The client doesn't need to know that cancellation lives at /orders/{id}/cancel. It reads the cancel link from the response.

The benefits of hypermedia-driven navigation include:

Discoverability : The API is partially self-documenting through its own responses.

: The API is partially self-documenting through its own responses. Evolvability : Server can change URL structure; clients follow links and adapt automatically.

: Server can change URL structure; clients follow links and adapt automatically. Reduced coupling: Client doesn't need to embed API internals in its code.

Here is a reality check:

Most APIs labeled as REST don't implement HATEOAS, including many widely-used ones like GitHub's, Stripe's, and Twilio's. Instead, they rely on documentation rather than hypermedia controls for navigation.

It adds significant implementation complexity to both server and client. In practice, HATEOAS is most valuable for:

Large public APIs where backward compatibility is a hard requirement

APIs are consumed by many independent clients over long time scales

For internal APIs or tightly-coupled systems with controlled clients, the added complexity rarely justifies the benefit.

4. Cacheability: Improving performance and reducing server load

Caching is one of the biggest performance levers available to API designers, and REST makes it a first-class constraint. This REST API principle follows that responses must explicitly declare whether they can be cached.

Intermediaries such as browsers, CDNs, and proxies can store and reuse responses without ambiguity, so your API infrastructure handles a fraction of the raw request volume.

Why caching matters

Reduces latency for repeated requests

Decreases server load during traffic spikes

Saves bandwidth for clients on limited connections

Improves perceived performance for end users, which enhances user experience

How REST defines cacheability

REST doesn't mandate caching. It provides the mechanism for APIs to opt in or out explicitly. Servers can declare cacheability via HTTP headers. Without explicit cache headers, clients should assume the response isn't cacheable to avoid the dangerous default of silently caching stale data.

Here are key caching headers alongside their purpose: