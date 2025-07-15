AdsPower is an anti-detect browser that helps you run multiple accounts on platforms like Amazon, TikTok, or Shopify without them getting linked together. It works by giving each browser profile its own digital fingerprint, things like user agent, canvas, and WebGL, so every session looks like a real, separate user.

That said, a browser fingerprint alone isn’t enough. You still need high-quality residential proxies to make you appear like a regular internet user. When you pair Decodo proxies with AdsPower, each profile gets its own genuine residential IP, making every account appear as if it’s being used by a real person from a real household device. The result is safer account management, fewer bans, and smoother scaling across multiple platforms.