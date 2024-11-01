How to set up a proxy on Windows 10 & 11?

SOCKS5 configuration

Windows 10 & 11 don't support SOCKS5 natively; therefore, you must choose a different method. Here are a few options:

1. Use a web browser with SOCKS5 support. For example, Mozilla Firefox allows you to configure proxy connections with SOCKS5.

2. Use a third-party tool. Various applications allow you to route all or selected application traffic through a SOCKS5 proxy.

3. Use command-line tools. You can use curl, which supports SOCKS5 proxies directly.