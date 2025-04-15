Video: How to Set Up and Use Datacenter Proxies?
Get your datacenter proxies up and running in seconds. We'll explain how to authenticate proxies, generate endpoints, get proxy integration snippets, and track datacenter IP traffic. Do it all in the Decodo dashboard!
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
Datacenter Proxies Setup Guide
Are datacenter proxies detectable?
Datacenter proxies significantly increase your chance of avoiding detection. However, compared to other proxy types, datacenter proxies are more likely to be detected by websites and services. While datacenter proxies effectively hide your real IP address, some platforms have advanced methods to identify and block these IP addresses.
