Video: Decodo Dedicated Datacenter Proxies
Want a proxy pool all for yourself? Then our dedicated datacenter proxies are just what you’re looking for. Find out their features and how you can use them.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are remote computers with unique IP addresses and locations. They act as an intermediary between you and the target website, hiding any identifying personal information.
