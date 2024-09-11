Buy Premium Ukraine proxies
Get real Ukrainian IPs from residential and mobile networks in major cities. Run research, test content, and browse safely while appearing as a local Ukrainian user.
Discover Ukraine proxy solutions
Pick the right Ukraine proxy for your workflow – get residential IPs for authenticity or mobile IPs for versatility. Each option brings unique strengths, so you can match the proxy to your project's goals.
Ukrainian residential proxies
Ukrainian mobile proxies
Best for
- Tracking SEO rankings and monitoring SERPs with Ukrainian IPs
- Researching markets and monitoring prices on Ukrainian eCommerce platforms
- Verifying ads, testing websites, and apps for Ukrainian campaigns
- Testing UX and validating content across major Ukrainian cities
- Optimizing mobile apps for Ukrainian users
- Automating social media and verifying mobile campaigns
- Collecting mobile carrier–specific data and conducting research
- Testing mobile UX across Ukrainian 4G/5G networks
Features
- SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols
- Real IPs from major locations
- City-, state-, country, ASN-, and ZIP-level targeting
- <0.6s response time
- 99.99% uptime
- 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G IPs from local carriers
- Popular Ukrainian locations
- Local and trustworthy mobile carriers
- 99.76% success rate
- City- and country-level targeting
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Pay for
GBs
GBs
Fast and reliable Ukrainian proxy servers
Why choose Ukraine proxies?
Ukraine proxy servers provide businesses and developers with reliable access to Ukrainian IP addresses for data collection, market research, and app testing. Our infrastructure ensures consistent performance and compliance with industry standards.
- Conduct comprehensive market research across Ukrainian digital platforms.
- Analyze search engine rankings and competitive pricing from local Ukrainian perspectives.
- Validate marketing campaign performance. with geo-targeted Ukrainian IP testing
- Monitor advertisement placement and compliance within the Ukrainian digital marketplace.
Features that make a difference
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- Easy setup with extensive documentation
- Flexible subscription options
- 24/7 tech support
- A range of free tools (proxy checker, browser extensions)
How do Ukrainian proxies work?
It's straightforward – obtain access to local Ukrainian IPs in just a few simple steps.
Step #1. Select a Ukrainian proxy type
Choose from residential or mobile proxies located in Ukraine, each optimized for your specific use case.
Step #2. Route your connection through proxies
After setup, your traffic is routed through a Ukrainian IP address, masking your original location.
Step #3. Access the data or website you need
Scrape websites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.
Not sure which proxy type is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
Reliable connections
Choose network infrastructure that adapts to your project demands. Our Ukrainian proxy network achieves 99.99% uptime and ensures superior stability for business-critical operations.
IPs from real devices
Get Ukrainian IPs sourced from genuine desktop, mobile, and other residential devices connected to local networks for authentic geolocation and improved data accuracy.
Advanced geo-targeting
Select specific cities, regions, or mobile carriers in Ukraine to acquire precise local data and market insights required for your business research or application testing.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Rotate IPs automatically for high-volume data collection or maintain consistent IP addresses for extended sessions. Ukrainian proxies excel in both large-scale operations and projects requiring session continuity.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Integrate Ukrainian IPs with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocol support to complete your data collection tasks efficiently without technical limitations or connectivity issues.
Easy setup
Add proxies to your tech stack with quick start guides, code examples, and our award-winning 24/7 technical support team – get the help you need, whenever you need it.
Flexible pricing for Ukraine proxy solutions
Flexible pricing options accommodate projects of all sizes, from individual developers to enterprise teams. Choose between traffic-based billing or dedicated IP allocations based on your usage patterns.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$7.5 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - MOBILE50
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.6s avg. response time
99.86% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Top use cases for Ukraine proxies
Ukrainian proxies serve multiple business applications. With authentic local IPs in your toolkit, you're ready to conduct comprehensive market research, test applications, and gather business intelligence from Ukrainian perspectives.
Market research and competitive analysis
Analyze local market trends, pricing strategies, and competitor positioning with authentic Ukrainian IPs.
Business intelligence gathering
Collect accurate local data to gain insights into consumer behavior and spot fresh opportunities.
Ad verification and campaign testing
Ensure that ads render correctly for Ukrainian audiences, confirm placement, and verify geo-targeting.
SEO monitoring and SERP analysis
Track rankings and review search results exactly as users in Ukraine see them for accurate SEO decisions.
Application and website testing
Test sites and apps from a Ukrainian user viewpoint to confirm functionality, performance, and UX.
eCommerce platform analysis
Research availability, pricing, and positioning across Ukrainian marketplaces to guide merchandising and strategy.
Risks of free Ukrainian proxy IPs
Free Ukraine proxy lists often cost more than you think. What you save in money, you lose in speed, stability, and security:
- Your data can be logged or sold to third parties.
- Slow connections and constant dropouts.
- Higher chances of IP bans and unstable performance.
- Exposure to malware or intrusive ads.
- No support and zero reliability guarantees.
Choose Ukrainian proxies that ensure optimal performance for every business use case and are trusted by companies worldwide.
Frequently asked questions
How to get a Ukrainian proxy IP address?
Getting a Ukrainian proxy IP is straightforward with Decodo's extensive network. We offer Ukrainian IPs through our residential and mobile proxy solutions.
To get a Ukrainian proxy, just follow a few steps:
- Log in to your Decodo dashboard.
- Choose your proxy and adjust the Location settings to Ukraine.
- The proxy addresses will then refresh and assign an IP that’s located in Ukraine.
Find complete setup instructions in our documentation.
What types of Ukraine proxies are available?
We offer 2 types of Ukraine proxies:
- Residential proxies use real IP addresses from actual Ukrainian households and devices. They're perfect for market research, competitive analysis, and accessing geo-restricted content since they look like genuine Ukraine users browsing the web.
- Mobile proxies come from 3G/4G/5G mobile devices across different Ukrainian carriers. These are your best bets for bypassing tough anti-bot systems and testing mobile apps.
Can I buy a Ukraine residential proxy?
Absolutely! Ukraine residential proxies are a part of our massive 115M+ IP network covering 195+ locations. These proxies route through real Ukrainian devices, so your traffic looks completely natural.
You'll get both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols with our <0.6s response time and 99.95% success rate. They're great for market research, competitor analysis, or any project where you need authentic Ukrainian IP addresses.
Which protocols are supported?
We support both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols for all Ukraine proxies. HTTP(S) works perfectly for web scraping and browser stuff, while SOCKS5 gives you more flexibility and better security for apps that need to handle different types of traffic.
Want to learn more? Check out our blog post on the differences between a SOCKS5 proxy and an HTTP proxy.
Are free Ukrainian proxies safe to use?
Free Ukraine proxies are risky business. They often collect your data, inject nasty code, or just plain don't work due to slow speeds and constant blocking. For reliable web data projects, you'll want a trusted provider.
Check out this comparison of the best proxy providers to find what works best for your needs.
How much do Ukraine proxies cost?
Decodo offers flexible pricing for Ukraine proxies starting from competitive rates with volume discounts available. Pricing varies by proxy type (residential or mobile) and usage requirements. We offer traffic-based billing, dedicated IP plans to match your specific needs, and a Pay As You Go option.
Contact our sales team for custom enterprise pricing or check our pricing page for current rates.
Is it legal to buy and use Ukrainian proxies?
Using proxies for legitimate business purposes is legal when accessing publicly available content and services. It's important to ensure your data collection activities respect website terms of service and privacy regulations.
As with any cross-border business activities, consider consulting with legal experts familiar with Ukrainian and international regulations for your specific use case.
How is my privacy protected when using Ukraine proxies?
We prioritize your privacy. All connections are secured using industry-standard protocols. You can choose authentication via username/password or IP whitelist for added security.
What support is available if I have issues with my Ukraine proxies?
Our technical support team is available 24/7 to assist you with setup, troubleshooting, and any questions you may have. You can reach us via LiveChat, email, or through your dashboard.
Buy Ukrainian Proxies
Get fast, secure, and reliable local IPs for browsing, research, and production-grade data collection.
14-day money-back option