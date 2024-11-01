Buy Mexico Proxy Servers

Grow your business and scale your online activities, such as web scraping, SEO monitoring, and market research. Our mobile and residential Mexico proxies will give you the reliability and performance you are looking for.

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14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

#1

response time

Mexico proxies tailored for your needs

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Quality IPs from Mexico

Our diverse pool of Mexico IP addresses offers numerous advantages for your personal and business needs. Whether you're involved in web scraping, market research, SEO, or data mining, our award-winning residential proxies will be a game-changer! 

If you need to access specific information within Mexico, such as local prices or geo-restricted content, we invite you to become a part of urban hubs such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and more, with just a few clicks. By opting for our residential proxies in Mexico, sourced from everyday households, you'll easily remain incognito while appearing as if you're surfing the web as a Mexico resident.

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Premium Mexican mobile proxies

Choose our Mexican mobile proxies, powered by robust 3G/4G/5G networks, appear as a regular smartphone or tablet user, and start working on your goals. We offer Mexican mobile IPs that earned an exceptional reputation for their remarkably versatile features, such as advanced country-level and city-level targeting options, and 700+ ASNs.

Mobile proxy use cases include web scraping, AdTech, fraud prevention, social media automation, mobile app development, accessing geo-restricted content, and more! The sky’s the limit with our mobile proxy network.

Key benefits of using Decodo

Secure & reliable

We have strict privacy policies and security protocols HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 on your side, so you can sleep easy, knowing all personal information and details are hidden from third parties looking to sell your data.

User-friendliness

Our comprehensive documentation guides you through the whole proxying process. And if you still encounter any difficulties, our 24/7 LiveChat support will help you.

Impressive success record

It’s safe to say that you can trust our performance because our residential proxies have an impressive success rate of 99.92%.

We’ve got you covered

We offer a 14-day money-back, allowing you to dip your toes into proxy waters and see if you want to jump in. If our product fails to meet your expectations, we'll refund you (terms apply). 

Leverage top-notch proxies from Decodo

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195+ locations

Amazing speeds

Unlimited connections & threads

Advanced proxy rotation

HTTP(S) + SOCKS5

Spartan setup

24/7 tech support

Sticky & rotating sessions

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If you're thinking about free proxies

The idea of using a free Mexico proxy might seem as sweet as that pistachio croissant with the morning coffee, but it carries a number of dangers and drawbacks. Free proxies often lack the robust security features of premium proxy services, leaving your personal data and online activities vulnerable to cyber threats and privacy breaches. Furthermore, their performance is often unreliable and has slow speeds, limited bandwidth, and frequent downtime.

For a safer and more reliable proxy experience, consider using a reputable proxy service like Decodo. Our premium proxies offer enhanced security, performance, and support to meet your most demanding needs.

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Learn how to use our proxies

Flexible proxy plans

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

3 GB

$3.75

/GB

Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10 GB

$3.5

/GB

Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

25 GB

POPULAR

$3.25

/GB

Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

$3.0

/GB

Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

$2.75

/GB

Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Pay as you go

$4.0

/GB

Total:$4+ VAT

Buy now

With each residential proxy plan, you access:

115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

Rotating and sticky session options

<0.5s avg. response time

99.92% success rate

99.99% uptime

Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Not sure which plan to go for?

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What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

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Frequently asked questions

What is a Mexico proxy IP address?

A Mexico proxy is an intermediary server that links to your intended internet destination. In other words, Mexico's proxy IP address serves as a virtual address in Mexico while engaging in online activities.

How much does Mexico proxy cost?

Our residential proxies start from $1.5/GB with a 14-day money-back and Pay As You Go options. See pricing plans here

Can I track my Mexico proxy usage?

Certainly! Once you've enrolled in one of our subscription plans and entered the Decodo dashboard, click the "Traffic Usage" tab. There, you'll find a clear breakdown of your traffic consumption.

Can I change it to a different country if I already have a Mexico IP address?

Absolutely. You will have the flexibility to choose from a vast selection of 195+ countries. Easily switch your IP address through our dashboard regardless of the country-specific content you require access to.

Do you offer free tools & scrapers?

When it comes to your online activities, having the right tools at your disposal can make all the difference. With our mobile or residential Mexican proxies, you'll enjoy complimentary free tools.

Buy the Finest Mexican Proxies

Fast, reliable, and secure Mexican proxies – only at Decodo.

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