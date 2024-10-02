Shopee Scraper API
Turn public Shopee listings into structured data with the Decodo Shopee scraper API*. Extract product, pricing, seller, and review information while the API automatically manages JavaScript rendering and IP rotation. Results are available in JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown. Ready for analytics, automation, or AI workflows.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
Zero
CAPTCHAs
195+
locations
JavaScript
rendering
Free
starter plan
Trusted by 135K+ users:
What is a Shopee scraper?
The Decodo Shopee scraper API provides structured access to public Shopee data, including product listings, prices, discounts, stock status, seller ratings, and reviews. JavaScript rendering, IP rotation, and data parsing are handled automatically, allowing teams to retrieve structured data through a single Web Scraping API request instead of maintaining their own scraping infrastructure.
What does it do?
The Shopee scraper API takes a Shopee URL or a search query, for example, a product, category, or seller, and returns the matching public data as structured fields. It removes the need to maintain in-house parsers, headless browsers, or proxy infrastructure: JavaScript rendering and IP rotation are handled automatically, and results come back ready to drop into a database, spreadsheet, AI models, or analytics pipeline.
How does it work?
Get Shopee data in 3 simple steps. Submit a URL or search parameters, and Decodo handles retrieval, processing, and delivery of structured results.
- Send a request. Enter a Shopee target URL or search parameters (product, category, seller, region) into the API endpoint.
- Decodo retrieves the page. The Shopee scraper API renders JavaScript and routes the request through Decodo's proxy network with automatic IP rotation.
- Receive structured data. Product, price, or review data returns in your chosen format: JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, or Markdown. Plus, can you always use Decodo’s free AI Parser to easily parse the data for faster analysis.
What data can you get?
Access the information you need to track pricing, monitor competitors, and power market intelligence at scale.
- Product titles and descriptions
- Current prices and discounts
- Stock and availability status
- Seller names and ratings
- Review text and scores
- Star rating distributions
- Product images and media URLs
- Category and listing metadata
Why use Decodo's Shopee scraper API?
Instead of building and maintaining a Shopee scraper from scratch, which requires handling rendering, anti-bot systems, regional routing, and regular updates, you can use Decodo’s Shopee scraper API. Decodo handles it all for you with high success rates, support for multiple output formats, and 24/7 tech support.
Shopee API
Manual data collection
Decodo
Access model
No public product/review API
Manual setup
Authentication token, instant access
Free tier
Not available
Not available
Up to 2K free requests included
Pricing
Not applicable
Infrastructure costs
Pay per successful request
JavaScript rendering
N/A
Manual setup required
Automatic
Anti-bot handling
N/A
Manual configuration
Built-in
Structured output
N/A
HTML
JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown
Maintenance
N/A
Your responsibility
Managed
Uptime
No information
No guarantee
99.99%
What are the use cases for a Shopee scraper API?
How do you track competitor prices across Shopee marketplaces?
Collect prices, discounts, and promotions for the same products across Shopee Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and other regions. Gathered on a recurring basis, the data builds a time-series view of pricing moves, with title, price, and region returned as structured fields.
How do you monitor product stock and availability?
Pull stock status and availability at regular intervals to detect restocks, stockouts, and supply patterns. Structured JSON and CSV outputs make the data easy to feed into inventory planning and demand forecasting workflows.
How do you analyze Shopee reviews and seller reputation?
Collect review text, star ratings, and seller signals at scale to study sentiment in real time. Organizing thousands of reviews into structured records allows you to analyze customer feedback and uncover trends without having to go through each page manually.
How do you power a price comparison or market tool?
Feed structured Shopee listings directly into a price comparison engine, dashboard, or analytics platform. The Shopee scraper API supplies titles, prices, discounts, and seller data in a consistent schema, so listings stay fresh without maintaining a separate pipeline.
How do you build eCommerce and market research datasets?
Build large structured datasets of products, prices, and reviews for market research, pricing optimization, and demand analysis. Combining product, pricing, seller, region, and rating data makes it easy to identify pricing trends and measure demand across Southeast Asia.
How do you integrate the Shopee scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
Any programming language capable of making authenticated HTTP requests can interact with the Shopee scraper API. All you need to do is submit a target URL or search parameters, specify your preferred response format, and use the returned structured data in your application.
How to get started?
Get started in minutes
Use the Shopee scraper API directly from the dashboard by entering a product URL and setting the parameters. Once the scraping is done, download the results as JSON or CSV. This no-code workflow is ideal for exploring the available data before integrating the API.
Connect through the API
When you're ready to automate scraping, authenticate with your API key from the developer documentation and send requests from your preferred environment, including Python, Node.js, or cURL. Responses can be returned in the format you specify and fed directly into databases, analytics platforms, or AI workflows. If you already use automation tools, native integrations, like MCP Server, n8n node, OpenClaw skill, and LangChain, make it easy to plug the API into existing pipelines.
Try it for free
Evaluate the Shopee scraper API with a free starter plan that includes up to 2K requests for extracting Shopee product, pricing, and review data. No credit card is required, and you'll have access to the same scraping engine and core capabilities available on paid plans.
How is the Shopee scraper API priced?
With Decodo, pricing is based on successful requests only, so you pay strictly for completed data extractions. Features like JavaScript rendering (optional), IP rotation, and all supported output formats are included in every request. A free starter plan of up to 2K requests is available to get started, with straightforward scaling afterward.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do users say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
Is the Shopee scraper API free to start?
Yes, you can start with a free plan that includes up to 2K requests – no credit card required. It runs on the same infrastructure as paid plans, including identical output formats, templates, and data extraction quality. This allows teams to evaluate product, pricing, and review data against real use cases before upgrading.
Do I need my own proxies or browser setup?
No setup is required on your side. Decodo manages JavaScript rendering and IP rotation through a global network of 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations. This removes the need to configure proxies, headless browsers, or rendering systems, reducing maintenance and common points of failure.
Does Shopee have an API?
Shopee doesn’t provide a widely available public API for accessing product or review data. Luckily, the Decodo Shopee scraper API delivers structured access to publicly available Shopee data, such as listings, pricing, and reviews, with outputs available in formats like JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.
How do I scrape Shopee data from a specific country?
Set the region parameter to your target marketplace, for example, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, or Brazil, and the Shopee scraper API returns localized pricing and availability for that Shopee website.
What data formats does the scraper return?
The Shopee scraper API supports multiple output formats, including JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown, depending on your request settings. JSON and CSV are typically used for data pipelines and analytics; Markdown is well-suited for LLM and RAG workflows, and PNG provides visual page captures.
Can I scrape Shopee reviews and ratings?
Yes, with Decodo’s Web scraping API, you can retrieve structured review data, such as written feedback, star ratings, rating breakdowns, and seller reputation metrics. This makes it possible to perform large-scale sentiment and reputation analysis.
Can I use the Shopee scraper API with Python?
Yes, you can use the Shopee scraper API with Python, Node.js, and cURL. It also connects with tools like n8n, LangChain, MCP, and OpenClaw. The integration section above includes ready-to-use examples, and Decodo's Python web scraping guide covers environment setup for new users.
What is the success rate of the Shopee scraper API?
The Shopee scraper API is designed for high reliability and delivers a 99.99% success rate across supported Shopee endpoints, including dynamic and JavaScript-heavy pages. This ensures consistent delivery of complete, structured responses.
Can I collect pricing and discount data with the Shopee scraper API?
Yes, you can collect pricing and discount data with the Shopee scraper API. It extracts current pricing, discounts, and promotional details alongside product and seller information. This data can be used for price tracking, monitoring competitors, and broader market analysis.
Start Scraping Shopee Data Today
Collect public Shopee products, prices, and reviews as structured data – start with the free plan with up to 2K requests and scale whenever you're ready.
14-day money-back option