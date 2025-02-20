What to expect in real runs

On Amazon listing pages, some fields will be missing. Prices may not be present for every card. Rating and review count can be absent. Some cards are not products at all (sponsored modules, banners, layout experiments), which is why filtering matters.

If you want the more realistic version of this workflow, including how to handle Amazon's variability and extraction pitfalls across listings and product pages, the "How to scrape Amazon product data" guide is a great starting point.

Handling pagination and multi-page scraping

In practice, pagination scraping breaks in predictable ways. This section focuses on how pagination behaves on eCommerce sites and how you handle it in code.

Recognizing the pagination pattern

The first step is recognizing which pattern you're dealing with. Most eCommerce sites fall into a small set of categories:

Query-based pagination is the simplest. Page numbers or offsets appear as query parameters like ?page=1 or ?offset=48. Changing the number in the URL returns a different slice of products.

is the simplest. Page numbers or offsets appear as query parameters like ?page=1 or ?offset=48. Changing the number in the URL returns a different slice of products. Path-based pagination encodes the page in the URL path, such as /laptops/page/2. These are easy to generate programmatically once you see the pattern.

encodes the page in the URL path, such as /laptops/page/2. These are easy to generate programmatically once you see the pattern. Cursor-based pagination shows up when the frontend talks to an API. Instead of page numbers, requests include a cursor token returned by the previous response. This is common in modern backends because it scales better than numeric pages.

shows up when the frontend talks to an API. Instead of page numbers, requests include a cursor token returned by the previous response. This is common in modern backends because it scales better than numeric pages. Infinite scroll and "Load More" buttons hide pagination behind JavaScript. The browser still requests data in chunks, but you don't see page numbers. The data is usually fetched via an API that accepts an offset, cursor, or batch size.

You identify the pattern by watching network traffic while paging through products. The URL structure tells you how to proceed.

Implementation strategies

You look for a "Next" link or button and extract its URL. After each request, you check whether that link exists. When it disappears or becomes disabled, you've reached the last page.

This approach adapts automatically when catalogs grow or shrink, but it depends on stable pagination markup.

URL construction

If pagination parameters are predictable, URL generation is faster than parsing pagination controls.

Generate URLs in a loop and stop when responses no longer contain product cards. This avoids scraping UI elements entirely and is easy to parallelize.

If the site exposes total result counts in HTML or JSON, you can estimate an upper bound by dividing by products per page. Treat that as a hint, not a guarantee. Filters, experiments, and backend changes can invalidate the math.

Handling infinite scroll

Infinite scroll is often the simplest to scrape once you find the underlying request.

As you scroll, the browser triggers background requests that return JSON with the next batch of products. These requests usually include parameters like offset, cursor, or pageToken.

You don't need to simulate scrolling if you can reproduce those requests directly. You call the same endpoint, update the parameters, and stop when the response is empty or a flag indicates the end.

When there's no clear API, browser automation may be the only way to trigger loading. In that case, you scroll incrementally, wait for new items to appear, and keep track of how many products you've seen to avoid loops.

Why eCommerce scrapers fail in production

Most eCommerce scrapers fail because production conditions are different from local tests. This section describes the symptoms you'll see and the underlying causes.

Dynamic content and JavaScript rendering

Your scraper fetches a page successfully, but prices, availability, or ratings are empty. Locally, everything looked fine in the browser. In production, the HTML responses don't contain the data you expect.

This happens when product data is rendered dynamically by JavaScript after the initial HTML load. Basic HTTP clients only see the server-rendered markup. From their point of view, the data never arrives.

You can usually detect this by comparing the page source to the inspected DOM or by observing background requests in the Network tab. In production, this mismatch leads to partial records and silent data loss rather than hard errors.

Another symptom is inconsistent results. The same URL returns different content depending on timing, cookies, or client headers. JavaScript-heavy sites often rely on client-side state, which makes responses less deterministic.

Anti-scraping measures

After a few hundred or a few thousand requests, you start seeing slower responses, unexpected redirects, empty product lists, or pages that look like category pages but contain no real products.

That's a common pattern on protected eCommerce targets. Instead of returning a clean block page, the site returns responses that technically succeed but are designed to waste your time or poison your output.

Sometimes you'll get a verification page. Sometimes you'll get a "soft block" where the markup loads, but the data is missing. Either way, your scraper keeps running and your dataset quietly stops being trustworthy.

CAPTCHAs and verification challenges

Different eCommerce platforms use different challenge types. Some are interactive. Others are invisible and triggered by behavioral scores. In both cases, the scraper sees either a challenge page or an unexpected response format.

In production, CAPTCHAs often appear mid-run rather than at the start. That's what makes them dangerous. You collect partial datasets without realizing that later pages were never scraped.

Strategies for effective and responsible scraping

This section focuses on how you design scrapers that keep working under real-world conditions.

Build selectors you can maintain

Selectors fail more often than requests. eCommerce frontends change constantly, often through small experiments that don't alter visible behavior but do alter markup.

Prefer attributes meant to carry meaning, such as data-* attributes, over purely stylistic classes. When possible, use multiple selector fallbacks.

Rotating proxies for scale

Rotating proxies distribute traffic across multiple IPs, reducing the footprint of any single source.

Different proxy types behave differently:

Datacenter IPs are fast and cheap, but easier to identify

Residential IPs map to real devices and networks, which makes them harder to distinguish from organic traffic

For eCommerce sites that closely monitor access patterns, Decodo residential proxies are often necessary to maintain consistent access.

User-Agent and header rotation

A static User-Agent repeated thousands of times stands out quickly. Rotating User-Agents across realistic browser and operating system combinations reduces that signal.

Headers should be coherent. User-Agent, Accept headers, language preferences, and encoding options should make sense together. Random combinations often look worse than no rotation at all.

Including a referrer header when navigating between pages helps maintain natural request flows, especially on category-to-product transitions.

Request timing and patterns

Add variability to delays to make traffic patterns less uniform. Even small randomness reduces correlation across requests.

New scraping sessions that immediately send high request volumes attract attention. Gradually increase scraping volume to look more like normal browsing behavior.

Session management

Many eCommerce sites rely on session state. Cookies track preferences, location, and browsing flow. Ignore them, and responses become inconsistent.

Maintain sessions across requests to keep behavior coherent. For some targets, sticky IPs paired with persistent cookies are necessary to avoid resets between pages.

Cleaning, validating, and saving scraped data

Start by normalizing text – remove whitespace, line breaks, invisible characters. HTML entities and special characters should be decoded early so downstream logic works with plain text.

Prices need special attention. eCommerce sites mix currency symbols, thousands separators, and locale-specific decimal formats. A value like "$1,299.99" or "1.299,99 €" must be converted into a numeric representation you can compare and aggregate. This step is easy to get wrong if you assume a single format.

Data validation

Validation is how you detect that your scraper is "working," but output quality is dropping. For example:

Prices should be numeric

Ratings should fall within expected ranges

Dates should parse cleanly

When types don't match expectations, you flag the record instead of forcing it through.

Range validation catches subtle errors. A price of 0.99 might be valid for accessories, but suspicious for a laptop. Upper and lower bounds help detect parsing mistakes or layout changes.

Cross-field validation gives you additional context. A discounted price higher than the original price is a data error, not a business insight.

Handling missing and inconsistent data

Missing fields are normal in eCommerce. New products might not have ratings. Out-of-stock items might hide prices. Represent absence as None, not as 0 or an empty string, so downstream logic can distinguish "missing" from "real."

When you can't extract a field, record why. A simple missing_fields array or data_quality flag makes debugging faster than scanning logs. If you ever impute values, like carrying forward the last known price, store the imputed value separately and mark it as imputed.

Export formats

For pipelines, JSON Lines is a strong default because each line is one product record, and optional fields stay optional

CSV is fine for flat exports, but it gets painful once you add variants, multiple prices, and metadata

If you need history, deduplication, and "latest versus previous" queries, store data in a database and treat scraping as an append-only event stream. You'll thank yourself when you need to explain why a price changed on a specific date.

If you want deeper guidance on storage patterns and formats, check out our "How to save your scraped data" guide for more details.

Legal and ethical considerations

This section focuses on how teams typically reason about risk and responsibility when scraping eCommerce sites.

Understanding robots.txt

robots.txt signals which parts of a site operators prefer automated agents to avoid. It does not enforce anything technically.

Reading it helps you understand where operators draw boundaries. Respecting those signals is a sign of good faith and lowers the likelihood of conflict when access patterns are reviewed.

eCommerce sites often block cart, search, or account-related paths while leaving category and product pages open. Treat that distinction as intentional.

Terms of service considerations

Terms of service define how a site expects its content to be used. Violating them is not the same as unlawful behavior, but it still carries consequences.

For commercial projects, teams assess risk based on data criticality, visibility, and potential impact. Scraping publicly visible product data is evaluated differently from extracting user-generated or account-bound content.

When scraping becomes business-critical, teams often seek explicit permission or alternative access channels rather than relying on ambiguity.

Legal landscape overview

The legal environment around web scraping varies by jurisdiction and context.

In the US, cases involving the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act have shaped how courts view access to public websites. In the EU, GDPR affects how personal data can be collected and processed.

The important distinction is between public data and protected content. Pages that require authentication or expose personal information carry different expectations and risks.

For specific use cases, especially commercial ones, consulting a legal professional is standard practice.

Ethical scraping practices

Scraping at reasonable rates reduces the chance of disrupting normal site operations. Identifying your scraper through a custom User-Agent with contact information increases transparency. Avoiding the collection of personal data without a clear basis protects both users and your project.

When sites provide opt-out mechanisms or alternative data access, respecting them helps maintain a healthier ecosystem. Ethical scraping considers the impact on the site's business, not just what's technically possible.

When not to scrape

Login-required or subscription-only content is a common one. Personal user data, especially reviews tied to identifiable individuals, carries additional risk. Content explicitly marked as copyrighted or restricted should be treated with caution.

If a site has clearly and repeatedly denied automated access, continuing to scrape usually creates more problems than value.

Responsible eCommerce scraping balances technical capability with restraint. Long-term access depends as much on judgment as on code.

Scaling up: From scripts to production

Scaling an eCommerce scraper is about making it cheaper to maintain and predictable enough that other people can depend on it.

When DIY scraping hits its limits

Your first scaling wall is maintenance. eCommerce targets change constantly, and the failure you see most often is a silent degradation. A selector still matches, but it matches the wrong thing. A price field goes missing for 20% of products. A category page starts returning empty product cards. If you don't catch that fast, you ship bad data with high confidence.

The second wall is operational overhead. Scheduling, retries, logging, alerting, storage, and backfills aren't difficult individually. Together, they become a second product. The moment multiple sites and categories are involved, "just update the selector" turns into a recurring workflow: detect the change, reproduce it, patch extraction, validate output, deploy, and monitor.

The hidden wall is an opportunity cost. Every hour spent chasing extraction drift is an hour not spent building features your users care about.

Deciding whether to outsource the scraping infrastructure layer

Managed solutions exist because scraping can get pretty operationally expensive. You either pay in engineering time, on-call load, and maintenance cycles, or you pay a provider to absorb part of that volatility. The right choice depends on how expensive downtime is for your use case and how many targets you need to keep stable at the same time.

If you consider a managed approach, evaluate it like any other production dependency. Does pricing match your request volume? And do you get enough control to keep your own validation and storage model intact?

A great example is Decodo's eCommerce Scraping API, which can scrape all major eCommerce platforms for you, while Site Unblocker helps you improve access reliability on protected sites.

Hybrid approaches that make economic sense

Hybrid setups are common because not every target deserves the same investment:

You keep DIY scraping for simpler sites where breakage is rare and fixes are cheap

You use a managed layer for targets where maintenance cost is predictably high, or where reliability matters because the dataset feeds decisions

You can also split by workflow:

Use your own crawler for discovery and URL collection

Switch to structured extraction only for product pages that matter

Or separate by reliability requirements:

stable workflows for high-impact categories

lighter coverage for everything else

The key is that your downstream pipeline shouldn't care how you collected the data. Whether it came from a script, a browser run, or an API, it should land in the same schema, go through the same validation, and produce the same quality signals.

Scaling to production is mostly an organizational decision. The more people rely on the output, the more you need predictable maintenance costs, monitoring, and accountability.