Web Scraping Real Estate Data
Access fresh real estate market insights with our Real Estate Data scraping API* – extract detailed property listings to enhance your analytics workflows, pricing engines, and investment research.
* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
7-day
free trial
Trusted by:
Why real estate data experts choose Decodo
Manual scraping
Other APIs
Decodo
Proxy rotation needed
Limited proxy pool
125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies
Custom CAPTCHA solving
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Retry handling required
Charges for failed requests
Billing for successful requests only
High maintenance
Complex documentation
Quick start guides and 100+ ready-made templates
Long setup time
Limited output formats
HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown format
No customer support
Customer support not guaranteed
24/7 tech support, Discord community, and Knowledge Hub
Collect real estate data faster than your competition
What is Real Estate Data scraping API?
Real Estate Data scraping API automates the collection of property data straight from the most popular real estate platforms.
Use our API to collect:
- Property titles, listing prices, and availability status
- Rental rates, long-term pricing history, and yield indicators
- Property attributes, like bedroom count, floor plans, amenities, and features
- Visual assets, gallery images, and structured descriptions
Collect real estate data from any platform
Our Web Scraping API is powered by 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies – essential for bypassing CATPCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks on popular real estate platforms.
The API is built with:
- JavaScript rendering
- Straightforward API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- Pre-configurations
- CAPTCHAs handling
- AI Parser
Scale your real estate scraping projects
Instant results
Get data in <0.2s with unlimited concurrent sessions. Choose HTML, XHR, or Markdown output to match your pipeline.
99.99% success rate
Extract data reliably with 99.99% success rates. Automatic retries handle failed requests, and you're only charged for successful ones.
Real-time or on-demand results
Run instant scraping requests or automate data collection tasks hourly, daily, weekly, or at custom intervals.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Bypass even the most advanced anti-bot systems automatically with integrated browser fingerprints and JavaScript rendering.
Easy integration
Start collecting data in minutes with quick start guides, ready-made code examples, and straightforward API documentation.
Geo-targeted results
Access location-specific pricing and listings from 195+ locations. Target by continent, country, state, city, and ZIP code for precise market coverage.
Scrape dynamic content
Don't let dynamic pages stop you from collecting data – leverage built-in JavaScript rendering to handle them automatically, no setup required.
Built for AI
Automate workflows with AI-powered integrations like our MCP server, n8n node, and LangChain integration.
Free trial
Claim your 7-day free trial with 1K requests and all Advanced plan features to test your setups without commitment.
Get the market insights you need with Real Estate Data scraper API
Track pricing changes
Regularly check property prices and use historical pricing data to foresee trends, compare markets, and adjust your valuation strategies.
Benchmark against competitors
Compare your pricing and rental rates against listings on major platforms to find pricing gaps and undervalued properties.
Monitor listing availability
Be the first to see new properties, price cuts, or listing updates, and react to opportunities faster than your competition.
Evaluate investment potential
Extract property details and collect pricing history to evaluate real estate acquisition potential.
Find the scraper that meets your data collection needs
Start with Core for cost-effective scraping, or choose Advanced for the complete feature set.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
99.99%
99.99%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Advanced geo-targeting
US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO
Worldwide
Requests per second
30+
200
Output
HTML
HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown
Free trial
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Target all popular real estate platforms
Collect data from any real estate site without dealing with CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.
Zillow
Realtor.com
Trulia
Redfin
Compare pricing plans that grow with your data projects
Scale your scraping from thousands to millions of requests without rebuilding your setups, and pay only for the requests you actually get.
23K requests
$1.25
$0.88
/1K req
Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
82K requests
$1.2
$0.84
/1K req
Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
216K requests
$1.15
$0.81
/1K req
Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
455K requests
$1.1
$0.77
/1K req
Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
950K requests
$1.05
$0.74
/1K req
Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
2M requests
$1.0
$0.7
/1K req
Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly
Need more?
Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
Results in HTML, JSON, or CSV
n8n integration
LLM-ready markdown format
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Here's what users think about our proxy solutions
Read real customer reviews and consider joining 135K+ developers and businesses already using our platform.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
Why do teams and businesses scrape real estate data in the first place?
Real estate professionals scrape data to automate market research and spot opportunities faster than competitors. Common use cases include tracking pricing trends, comparing properties across platforms, monitoring rental rates, and identifying undervalued listings.
What kinds of property or real estate market information can be extracted?
With our scraper, you can extract listing prices, property details (bedrooms, square footage, amenities), photos, rental rates, pricing history, availability status, and location data. In other words, any publicly visible information on real estate platforms can be scraped and structured for analysis.
Do I need any coding skills to collect real estate data?
No, simple setups require no coding. Our intuitive dashboard and ready-made examples let you start scraping without code. However, more complex setups require some coding knowledge, but our documentation makes integration as simple as possible.
Which property-listing platforms can Decodo Web Scraping API pull data from?
Our Web Scraping API works across major real estate platforms, including Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, Trulia, Apartments.com, Rightmove, Idealista, and other publicly accessible listing sites. If you're targeting a specific platform, test it during your free trial to confirm compatibility.
How do real estate investors typically leverage web scraping tools?
Investors scrape to monitor markets, track pricing changes, and find properties matching their criteria. Common uses include tracking price reductions, comparing rental yields across different areas, and building databases of properties that meet specific investment criteria.
Real Estate Data Scraping API Built for High-Volume Property Data Extraction
Pull fresh property-market data in bulk without handling proxy rotation or tackling site restrictions.
14-day money-back option