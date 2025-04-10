Web Scraping Real Estate Data

Access fresh real estate market insights with our Real Estate Data scraping API* – extract detailed property listings to enhance your analytics workflows, pricing engines, and investment research.


* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start scraping for free Sign up with Google

14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

7-day

free trial

Trusted by:

Why real estate data experts choose Decodo

Manual scraping

Other APIs

Decodo

Proxy rotation needed

Limited proxy pool

125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies

Custom CAPTCHA solving

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Retry handling required

Charges for failed requests

Billing for successful requests only

High maintenance

Complex documentation

Quick start guides and 100+ ready-made templates

Long setup time

Limited output formats

HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown format

No customer support

Customer support not guaranteed

24/7 tech support, Discord community, and Knowledge Hub

Collect real estate data faster than your competition

What is Real Estate Data scraping API?

Real Estate Data scraping API automates the collection of property data straight from the most popular real estate platforms.

Use our API to collect:

  • Property titles, listing prices, and availability status
  • Rental rates, long-term pricing history, and yield indicators
  • Property attributes, like bedroom count, floor plans, amenities, and features
  • Visual assets, gallery images, and structured descriptions
Get Real Estate Data Scraping API

Collect real estate data from any platform

Our Web Scraping API is powered by 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies – essential for bypassing CATPCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks on popular real estate platforms.

The API is built with:

  • JavaScript rendering
  • Straightforward API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • Pre-configurations
  • CAPTCHAs handling
  • AI Parser
Try our Web Scraping API for free

Scale your real estate scraping projects

Instant results

Get data in <0.2s with unlimited concurrent sessions. Choose HTML, XHR, or Markdown output to match your pipeline.

99.99% success rate

Extract data reliably with 99.99% success rates. Automatic retries handle failed requests, and you're only charged for successful ones.

Real-time or on-demand results

Run instant scraping requests or automate data collection tasks hourly, daily, weekly, or at custom intervals.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Bypass even the most advanced anti-bot systems automatically with integrated browser fingerprints and JavaScript rendering.

Easy integration

Start collecting data in minutes with quick start guides, ready-made code examples, and straightforward API documentation.

Geo-targeted results

Access location-specific pricing and listings from 195+ locations. Target by continent, country, state, city, and ZIP code for precise market coverage.

Scrape dynamic content

Don't let dynamic pages stop you from collecting data – leverage built-in JavaScript rendering to handle them automatically, no setup required.

Built for AI

Automate workflows with AI-powered integrations like our MCP server, n8n node, and LangChain integration.

Free trial

Claim your 7-day free trial with 1K requests and all Advanced plan features to test your setups without commitment.

Start free 7-day trial

Get the market insights you need with Real Estate Data scraper API

Track pricing changes

Regularly check property prices and use historical pricing data to foresee trends, compare markets, and adjust your valuation strategies.

Benchmark against competitors

Compare your pricing and rental rates against listings on major platforms to find pricing gaps and undervalued properties.

Monitor listing availability

Be the first to see new properties, price cuts, or listing updates, and react to opportunities faster than your competition.

Evaluate investment potential

Extract property details and collect pricing history to evaluate real estate acquisition potential.

Find the scraper that meets your data collection needs

Start with Core for cost-effective scraping, or choose Advanced for the complete feature set.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

99.99%

99.99%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

200

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown

Free trial

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.8/1K req.
From $0.1/1k req

Target all popular real estate platforms

Collect data from any real estate site without dealing with CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.

Zillow

Realtor.com

Trulia

Redfin

Compare pricing plans that grow with your data projects

Scale your scraping from thousands to millions of requests without rebuilding your setups, and pay only for the requests you actually get.

23K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.25

$0.88

/1K req

Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 30%

$1.2

$0.84

/1K req

Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.15

$0.81

/1K req

Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.1

$0.77

/1K req

Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.05

$0.74

/1K req

Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 30%

$1.0

$0.7

/1K req

Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Buy now

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

Need more?

Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you

Contact sales

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

Results in HTML, JSON, or CSV

n8n integration

LLM-ready markdown format

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Here's what users think about our proxy solutions

Read real customer reviews and consider joining 135K+ developers and businesses already using our platform.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews-small-icon.svg
hackernoon-small-icon.svg
techjury-small-icon.svg
techradar-small-icon.svg
yahoo-news-small-icon.svg
cybernews-small-icon.svg
hackernoon-small-icon.svg
techjury-small-icon.svg
techradar-small-icon.svg
yahoo-news-small-icon.svg

Frequently asked questions

Why do teams and businesses scrape real estate data in the first place?

Real estate professionals scrape data to automate market research and spot opportunities faster than competitors. Common use cases include tracking pricing trends, comparing properties across platforms, monitoring rental rates, and identifying undervalued listings.

What kinds of property or real estate market information can be extracted?

With our scraper, you can extract listing prices, property details (bedrooms, square footage, amenities), photos, rental rates, pricing history, availability status, and location data. In other words, any publicly visible information on real estate platforms can be scraped and structured for analysis.

Do I need any coding skills to collect real estate data?

No, simple setups require no coding. Our intuitive dashboard and ready-made examples let you start scraping without code. However, more complex setups require some coding knowledge, but our documentation makes integration as simple as possible.

Which property-listing platforms can Decodo Web Scraping API pull data from?

Our Web Scraping API works across major real estate platforms, including Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, Trulia, Apartments.com, Rightmove, Idealista, and other publicly accessible listing sites. If you're targeting a specific platform, test it during your free trial to confirm compatibility.

How do real estate investors typically leverage web scraping tools?

Investors scrape to monitor markets, track pricing changes, and find properties matching their criteria. Common uses include tracking price reductions, comparing rental yields across different areas, and building databases of properties that meet specific investment criteria.

Real Estate Data Scraping API Built for High-Volume Property Data Extraction

Pull fresh property-market data in bulk without handling proxy rotation or tackling site restrictions.

Start free trial

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved