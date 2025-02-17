Bring The Live Web to Your AI with LangChain Integration

The official LangChain integration for Decodo’s Web Scraping API gives your AI apps reliable access to real-world data with just a single line of code.

AI is only as smart as the data it sees

Modern AI systems and LangChain agents depend on live, high-quality web data to stay relevant, but getting that data reliably is harder than it should be.

Broken by design

Websites constantly evolve – HTML changes, dynamic JavaScript, bot detection. Custom scrapers can’t keep up, breaking weekly and killing developer velocity.

Blocked at every turn

CAPTCHAs, IP bans, geo-restrictions – you name it. Even simple requests turn into debugging marathons as anti-bot systems tighten the screws.

Stale data, stale AI

Without reliable real-time data, LLMs and agents are forced to work with outdated content – leading to irrelevant answers, low accuracy, and a poor user experience.

A plug-and-play bridge between LangChain and the live web

The Decodo LangChain Loader connects your LangChain project directly to our industrial-grade scraping infrastructure. It handles everything – proxies, JavaScript rendering, retries, and CAPTCHAs, so you can focus on building, not resolving your broken scrapers.

Our clients:

Why developers love it

The LangChain integration cuts through the usual chaos – delivering real-time data, production-grade reliability, and zero scraping headaches.

Official LangChain-native package

Built with TypeScript, published on npm, and maintained by Decodo. No workarounds, no hacks.

Universal web access

Scrape, clean, and structure data from any URL via LangChain.

Structured loaders for key sources

Google Search, Amazon, and Reddit – ready-to-use data straight into your agent logic.

Enterprise reliability, dev-friendly simplicity

125M+ IPs, <0.3s latency, CAPTCHA bypass, and automatic retries – all invisible to you.

AI-native outputs

LLM-friendly Markdown and structured JSON, no post-processing needed.

Faster time-to-value

Ship RAG pipelines in hours, not weeks. Focus on what matters – building smarter AI.

Explore our plans for any Amazon scraping task

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with our powerful Scraping API

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.25

$0.88

/1K req

Total:$20 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 30%

$1.2

$0.84

/1K req

Total:$69 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

216K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.15

$0.81

/1K req

Total:$179 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

455K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.1

$0.77

/1K req

Total:$349 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

950K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.05

$0.74

/1K req

Total:$699 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

2M requests

SAVE 30%

$1.0

$0.7

/1K req

Total:$1399 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Scalable plans

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

Get support every step of the way

We’re proud to support a thriving community of 85K+ users. Explore customer feedback and join our community to share your experience, ask questions, and get the most out of our Amazon scraper API. Our dedicated support team is also available 24/7 via live chat or email, so you're never left on your own.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What does the Decodo LangChain integration actually do?

The LangChain integration Decodo loader lets you fetch and clean real-world web data directly inside their AI workflows. No need for custom scrapers, proxies, or parsing – one loader handles it all, powered by Decodo’s Web Scraping API.

How is this different from using the Web Scraping API directly?

The LangChain integration is purpose-built for AI devs. It wraps Decodo’s Web Scraping API in a LangChain-native loader, returning clean Markdown or structured JSON ready for LLMs – no extra code required.

Do I need my own proxy setup?

Decodo handles proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries automatically. You just load the data and focus on building your LangChain agent.

Is it free to use?

The library itself is free, you’ll only pay for usage of Decodo’s Web Scraping API – using the same credentials and billing system as other Decodo products.

Is there a rate limit?

Your rate limit depends on your Decodo Scraping API plan. The LangChain integration doesn’t add any extra throttling – it just abstracts the calls cleanly through LangChain.

Start building now

Install the LangChain loader, connect your API key, and start pulling live web data in minutes.

