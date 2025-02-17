Bring The Live Web to Your AI with LangChain Integration
The official LangChain integration for Decodo’s Web Scraping API gives your AI apps reliable access to real-world data with just a single line of code.
AI is only as smart as the data it sees
Modern AI systems and LangChain agents depend on live, high-quality web data to stay relevant, but getting that data reliably is harder than it should be.
Broken by design
Websites constantly evolve – HTML changes, dynamic JavaScript, bot detection. Custom scrapers can’t keep up, breaking weekly and killing developer velocity.
Blocked at every turn
CAPTCHAs, IP bans, geo-restrictions – you name it. Even simple requests turn into debugging marathons as anti-bot systems tighten the screws.
Stale data, stale AI
Without reliable real-time data, LLMs and agents are forced to work with outdated content – leading to irrelevant answers, low accuracy, and a poor user experience.
A plug-and-play bridge between LangChain and the live web
The Decodo LangChain Loader connects your LangChain project directly to our industrial-grade scraping infrastructure. It handles everything – proxies, JavaScript rendering, retries, and CAPTCHAs, so you can focus on building, not resolving your broken scrapers.
Our clients:
Why developers love it
The LangChain integration cuts through the usual chaos – delivering real-time data, production-grade reliability, and zero scraping headaches.
Official LangChain-native package
Built with TypeScript, published on npm, and maintained by Decodo. No workarounds, no hacks.
Universal web access
Scrape, clean, and structure data from any URL via LangChain.
Structured loaders for key sources
Google Search, Amazon, and Reddit – ready-to-use data straight into your agent logic.
Enterprise reliability, dev-friendly simplicity
125M+ IPs, <0.3s latency, CAPTCHA bypass, and automatic retries – all invisible to you.
AI-native outputs
LLM-friendly Markdown and structured JSON, no post-processing needed.
Faster time-to-value
Ship RAG pipelines in hours, not weeks. Focus on what matters – building smarter AI.
Get support every step of the way
Our dedicated support team is also available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Frequently asked questions
What does the Decodo LangChain integration actually do?
The LangChain integration Decodo loader lets you fetch and clean real-world web data directly inside their AI workflows. No need for custom scrapers, proxies, or parsing – one loader handles it all, powered by Decodo’s Web Scraping API.
How is this different from using the Web Scraping API directly?
The LangChain integration is purpose-built for AI devs. It wraps Decodo’s Web Scraping API in a LangChain-native loader, returning clean Markdown or structured JSON ready for LLMs – no extra code required.
Do I need my own proxy setup?
Decodo handles proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries automatically. You just load the data and focus on building your LangChain agent.
Is it free to use?
The library itself is free, you’ll only pay for usage of Decodo’s Web Scraping API – using the same credentials and billing system as other Decodo products.
Is there a rate limit?
Your rate limit depends on your Decodo Scraping API plan. The LangChain integration doesn’t add any extra throttling – it just abstracts the calls cleanly through LangChain.
