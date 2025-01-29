API vs. Web Scraping: How to Choose the Right Data Collection Method
Web data extraction typically follows two main paths: requesting through an API or directly scraping target pages. If you're building distributed data pipelines, your choice can impact scalability, reliability, and overall cost. In this guide, we'll explore what each path entails, provide a detailed comparison between them, and explain when to use APIs, web scraping, or both.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: May 27, 2026
12 min read
TL;DR
- APIs provide structured data, usually in JSON or XML, but limit you to what the provider chooses to publish
- Web scraping gives you access to any publicly accessible data, but requires significant maintenance effort and technical know-how
- For production use cases, a hybrid approach (combining both APIs and web scraping) or a Web Scraping API offers the best balance of data coverage, scalability, and reliability
What are APIs and web scraping?
APIs are a set of endpoints that a service deliberately exposes to allow other applications to communicate and exchange data. This system is mostly common among large companies like Google, Facebook (Meta), and Reddit, which employ measures to mitigate scraping bots but provide APIs that grant controlled access to their data.
When you make a request to an API endpoint, you're interacting with its data server. These requests are often authenticated with the provider's key or token and return structured responses (JSON/XML) that you can quickly export to your application or database.
Here's what this looks like in practice:
Let's assume an eCommerce website exposes its backend through the Fake Store API (a mock eCommerce API). You can access this data by calling one of its endpoints, as in the example below.
import requestsresponse = requests.get('https://fakestoreapi.com/products')print(response.json())
Note that the request above isn't authenticated because we're interacting with a free API. In real-world scenarios, you'll need to include your authentication credentials (e.g., API key or token) in your request.
If your request is successful, the data server responds with structured data, in this case, a JSON.
{"id": 1,"title": "Fjallraven - Foldsack No. 1 Backpack, Fits 15 Laptops","price": 109.95,"description": "Your perfect pack for everyday use and walks in the forest. Stash your laptop (up to 15 inches) in the padded sleeve, your everyday","category": "men's clothing","image": "https://fakestoreapi.com/img/81fPKd-2AYL._AC_SL1500_t.png","rating": {"rate": 3.9,"count": 120}}
The fields in the response above are all determined by the API provider. That means you can only access what the provider offers, and it doesn't always include the full dataset rendered in the website's HTML.
Web scraping, on the other hand, gives you access to any publicly visible data on a web page. It's the process of automatically extracting data from the web by downloading HTML pages and parsing them to retrieve specific elements.
This process is completely different from calling API endpoints. Your code interacts directly with the web server to request the page's HTML, similar to how a human user would visit the page in a browser. It then parses the HTML and navigates the document to pull specific data points.
If we want product data from an eCommerce site that doesn't provide a public API, or the data we're after isn't accessible via its API, we'll need a web scraping script like the following;
import requestsfrom bs4 import BeautifulSoupresponse = requests.get("https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/a-light-in-the-attic_1000/index.html")soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "html.parser")name = soup.select_one("h1").textprice = soup.select_one("p.price_color").textstock = soup.select_one("p.instock.availability").text.strip()print("Product Name:", name)print("Price:", price)print("Stock:", stock)
This script makes a request to the target server, downloads the page's HTML, and parses it using Beautiful Soup (a Python parsing library) to extract product data (name, price, and stock count).
Here's the expected output:
Product Name: A Light in the AtticPrice: 51.77Stock: In stock (22 available)
Keep in mind that the script above assumes a basic static eCommerce page that provides all its data in the initial HTML response.
Real-world scenarios often involve complex web structures, such as dynamic single-page applications that require your script to render the page's JavaScript as a browser would, before downloading the HTML. In these cases, a basic HTTP request like the one above will return a near-empty HTML file. You'll need browser automation tools like Selenium and Playwright to execute the page's JavaScript and display its content.
Web scraping is also often used interchangeably with web crawling, but they're two distinct concepts. For more information on the differences between the two, check out our web scraping vs web crawling guide.
API vs web scraping: Head-to-head comparison
Both methods can accomplish the same result: delivering structured data to your application. However, the right choice depends on various factors, including project requirements, data availability, and resource constraints.
Below is a detailed comparison of the two data extraction methods, starting with a quick side-by-side table.
Criterion
API extraction
Web scraping
Data coverage
Limited to what the provider offers
Anything publicly rendered in a browser
Data structure
Returns structured JSON or XML. Fields are consistent across responses.
Returns raw HTML. You must parse HTML, clean the resulting data, and normalize inconsistent formatting before the data is usable.
Speed and performance
Low overhead per request. The server returns only the requested data.
Incurs overhead from HTML parsing and JavaScript rendering
Stability and maintenance
API Providers issue deprecation notices in advance. Since your code targets a fixed endpoint contract, it won't break even if the site changes its layout.
Scrapers target HTML structure, which is fragile. A change to the web layout or a migration to a different build tool can break the data pipeline.
Technical complexity
Requires understanding authentication, endpoint structure, query parameters, and pagination patterns
At the base level, it requires a basic understanding of HTML/CSS. At production scale, you'll need to handle JavaScript-rendered content, anti-bot evasion, and proxy management.
Cost
Cost is predictable: subscription tiers, per-call pricing, or enterprise contracts.
No direct data fee for publicly available web data. Costs accumulate in infrastructure (proxies, servers, compute, etc.)
Scalability
Imposes rate limits that cap throughput. Scaling up means purchasing a higher tier; there is no infrastructure workaround.
Scaling can be directly proportional to infrastructure.
Data coverage
APIs are limited by whatever the provider chooses to publish. For example, a product endpoint might include product names and prices but omit seller ratings and review information. If you’re interested in buyer opinions or pain points, they’re inaccessible via that API even though reviews are present on the website’s HTML.
Web scraping is automating the process of copying data from a web page. You have access to every element publicly visible in a browser. This is particularly useful in competitive analysis and market research use cases, where a competitor has no incentive to include the data you need in its public API.
Data structure
APIs return responses in a structured format, usually JSON or XML. Fields are named and typed accordingly. A price field is always a number, just like a rate or count field. You can write an API response directly to your database or export it to your application.
A web scraper receives the web page's HTML, which contains raw, unstructured data that must go through two main processes: parsing and data cleaning, to be transformed into a usable data set. For Complex HTML files, these processes can get even more challenging as you navigate text nodes with whitespaces, HTML entities, and nested elements.
Speed and performance
Querying an API endpoint involves a single round trip: the server identifies the data, serializes it, and returns it to the user. For an API architecture with a reasonably fast connection, this entire process resolves in the tens of milliseconds, since the payload is already structured data and there is no document to parse.
Web scraping incurs overhead from HTML parsing and rendering JavaScript. When scraping static sites, this overhead can be negligible. However, it becomes apparent when working with dynamic pages. Most modern websites rely on JavaScript to display content. Scraping these pages requires launching a browser instance, navigating to the target page, waiting for the on-page JavaScript to execute, and then extracting the DOM.
For large-scale projects, launching browser instances, especially in parallel, can consume substantial CPU and memory. Similarly, waiting for JavaScript execution increases the time to result.
Stability and maintenance
APIs are designed and maintained with users in mind. That means endpoints are versioned, deprecation notices show up in advance, and older versions often maintain backward compatibility. Your data pipeline can run unchanged for extended periods when working with an active API.
Web scraping, on the other hand, requires babysitting. They're mostly built on selectors (CSS and XPath) that represent an element's traits or position in the DOM. Any change to the website layout or a migration to a build tool can break a web scraper. You'll need to continuously monitor and update selectors to ensure uninterrupted data flow.
Technical complexity
Web scraping can get really complex depending on the scale and targets. At the base level, you need a basic understanding of HTML and CSS to identify selectors and traverse the DOM. For large-scale projects, you'll need to handle anti-bot evasion, proxy management, retry logics, session states, and JavaScript rendering, to name a few.
That said, requesting data from APIs can also get complex. However, everything you need is often documented by the provider. For a basic API call, you must understand authentication and endpoint structure. As you scale, factors like rate limits, request parameter formats, and pagination patterns become critical. All of which can be straightforward to implement when working with a well-documented API.
Cost
API costs are often predictable, with subscription tiers or per-request pricing. It can range from a few hundred to thousands of dollars per month, depending on your project needs and use case.
Scraping publicly available data has no direct cost, but that doesn't mean it's free. The cost of web scraping comes from infrastructure (proxies, servers, compute, etc.) and engineering time. In cases where the API is an expensive licensed product, web scraping could be cost-effective. However, APIs are often modestly priced, and if web scraping engineering time is correctly costed, APIs could be the cost-saving option.
Scalability
APIs impose rate limits that cap throughput. They're often expressed as a per-minute rate or a point-based cost model. There's no architectural workaround to scale with APIs; you can only opt for a higher tier, which is also capped, or negotiate an enterprise license.
Scaling with web scraping is directly proportional to your infrastructure. More workers, more proxies, and overall infrastructure equals more throughput. Ideally, a well-built system can scale as required and as quickly as it's initiated.
In practice, various factors can inhibit the scalability of web scraping, including the target server's ability to handle traffic, the complexity of making multiple requests without triggering anti-bot measures, the quality of proxy rotation, and request management.
Pros and cons of web scraping and APIs
The pros and cons below highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each approach.
Web scraping pros
Access to any publicly visible data
If it's visible in your browser, a scraper can extract it. It doesn't matter whether an API exists. This is one of the main advantages direct web scraping has over APIs. As explained in previous sections, APIs are limited to what the provider offers, and there's no workaround to access more than that.
Full control over extraction frequency, timing, and data format
You can run a web scraping system according to your project requirements: every 60 seconds for real-time price monitoring, throttle once every other day to manage server resources, or trigger on demand. Web scraping allows you to operate on whatever your use case needs.
You can also decide your data format. If you're scraping an eCommerce page, you don't have to settle for an API payload with unwanted fields. Web scraping allows you to select only what you want. Alter, combine, and clean the data while you extract it, rather than as a part of post-processing, as you would with API responses.
However, while this level of control may seem liberating, much depends on the target server. A change in the HTML layout can break your data pipeline, and servers could block your requests or impose rate limits to conserve resources.
No dependency on third-party API availability, pricing changes, or deprecation
APIs are centralized architectures controlled by the provider and often depend on service uptime, pricing structure, or deprecation decisions. When Twitter (now X) discontinued free API access and raised tiered prices in 2023, hundreds of applications were priced out overnight.
A web scraping system has none of these dependencies. It relies solely on the target server and can be affected only by changes to the web structure or server restrictions, which are often adaptable.
Can collect historical, geo-specific, or contextual data not exposed by APIs
APIs often return general data, such as current price and inventory. In contrast, scraping can collect historical data by tracking data points over time and contextual data by mimicking the context. For instance, a scraper can capture prices displayed to users in specific geographic regions using regional proxies. These types of data are rarely published via APIs.
Web scraping cons
Fragile
Scrapers often involve selectors tied to specific HTML document structures. Any change that affects those selectors breaks the scraping pipeline.
Requires handling anti-bot protections
While direct scraping gives you full control over extraction frequency and timing, modern websites employ anti-scraping measures that you must navigate to access data. Rate limiters can detect bot-like request frequency and silently limit access. IP blockers restrict access from data center IPs or IP addresses with a bad reputation.
Websites also use advanced solutions such as Cloudflare and PerimeterX that analyze hundreds of signals, including TLS handshake parameters, HTTP headers, behavioral patterns, and more, to identify automated traffic.
Navigating these systems requires mimicking real user behavior, which is much easier said than done manually. Residential proxies can help with IP blocking. Including delays or throttling requests can avoid rate limiting. However, you'll require a lot more configurations to navigate advanced anti-bot solutions.
Significant development and ongoing maintenance effort
Setting up initial data access and pipeline isn't the whole job when web scraping, especially for production scrapers. Continuous monitoring is required to stay ahead of web layout changes and other changes that can silently break data flow. Anti-bot solutions frequently update their detection mechanisms, so you must keep up with them as well.
Anti-bot? Already handled
Cloudflare, Akamai, CAPTCHAs, TLS fingerprinting. Decodo's Web Scraping API gets past all of it, so your requests return data, not error pages.
API pros
Clean structured data output (JSON/XML)
API responses are clean, structured JSON or XML data that you can immediately process into a database schema or export to your application. Fields are named and typed consistently.
Stable and versioned interfaces with documented changes
APIs are designed for user consumption, creating a kind of contractual agreement to maintain stability. Endpoints are versioned, and changes, such as deprecation, are documented and communicated in advance. Major platforms often maintain backward compatibility in older versions, allowing your data pipeline to run uninterrupted for long periods.
Official permission and clear terms of service
Any website that exposes and documents an API authorizes users to communicate with its data server. This eliminates any legal ambiguity. The terms of service, which define how you can access, store, or redistribute data and what rate limits apply, are often clear and enforced by the API's architecture.
Built-in authentication and access control
API providers use authentication to control access to their data servers. This also gives users uninterrupted access to the provider's system, within the defined limit. Since the platform knows who's making the request, it won't randomly halt your data extraction or flag you as a bot, as might happen with web scraping.
API cons
Limited to the data the provider chooses to expose
An API schema is based on what the provider offers. These are often business decisions that may or may not include the data you need for your use case. Not all data points publicly visible on a website are available via its API.
Rate limits restrict throughput and can bottleneck large-scale collection
APIs often use hard ceilings that restrict the amount of data you can collect per day, hour, or minute. If your project requires more bandwidth, you'll need to opt for a higher tier if available or negotiate an enterprise license.
Costs can escalate quickly at high volumes
Since APIs impose rate limits that cap throughput, costs can escalate quickly as you scale. A pipeline that costs $200 per month at 1 million records per month may cost $10,000 per month at 50 million records per month.
API deprecation or pricing changes can disrupt production pipelines
Providers can deprecate endpoints, introduce breaking changes to data schemas, raise prices dramatically, or restrict access to certain use cases. The provider controls everything, and any such action can disrupt the production pipeline.
When to use web scraping, APIs, or both
The right approach reliably meets your project requirements. It delivers the data you need at the required volume and frequency, within a sustainable legal and cost structure.
When to choose APIs
The target platform offers an official API with sufficient data coverage
When a service exposes an API that provides all the data you need, and at the required volume, there's no need to scrape a web page directly. APIs are a cleaner, more efficient approach, as long as they meet your project's data requirements.
Scraping a platform that offers an API is basically taking on more work for less reliability. You're evading anti-bot measures, parsing HTML, or intercepting internal API calls to reconstruct data the API would hand you directly. Not to mention the maintenance effort required or the legal exposure.
Payment processors, CRM platforms, email platforms, and business intelligence tools are examples of services that expose APIs with sufficient data coverage. The APIs are stable and often well-documented.
You need real-time or near-real-time data with high reliability
APIs built for real-time use deliver data using a persistent, bidirectional architecture or endpoints with very low latency. Financial data feeds and stock stickers have spent years building this infrastructure to offer APIs for reliable real-time use.
Direct scraping can't match this standard or reliability. You're parsing HTML and cleaning raw data on each cycle, increasing latency as you go. If the target page relies on JavaScript to display content, that's an extra layer of latency.
In any use case where data latency is critical, APIs are the only responsible choice. A trading algorithm acting on information that is a few seconds late due to scraping overhead could lead to the wrong outcome in a fast-moving market.
Compliance and audit trails are critical
In most industries, compliance and audit trails are critical. Regulators need to know where data came from, how it was collected, and if the process was authorized. APIs answer these questions. You make authenticated requests with server logs and, in most cases, have a signed data licensing agreement.
To ensure compliance with direct web scraping, you must obtain permission from the target's host and log every step. However, this isn't sustainable and is rarely the case in large-scale web scraping projects.
Financial services, healthcare, and government agencies are among the most regulated industries, and lacking a data licensing agreement can pose serious compliance issues.
When to choose web scraping
No API exists, or the available API doesn't expose the data you need
Most of the internet offers no API. No avenue to programmatically communicate with their data servers. In these cases, web scraping isn't an option; it's the only viable workaround. Even when APIs exist, they often omit valuable data that is visible on the corresponding web page. If this sounds like your reality, prefer web scraping.
You need data from multiple sources that don't all provide APIs
If your use case requires extracting data from multiple sources, expecting these targets to all offer compatible APIs is somewhat unrealistic. Property listings aggregators often face this issue. The sources are heterogeneous. The APIs, when they exist, are structured differently, and some expose no APIs at all. In these cases, web scraping is the only option.
AI training data collection
AI and LLM training requires extremely large datasets, often extracted from thousands, if not millions, of sources. As implied earlier, if your use case requires data from multiple sources, web scraping is the only viable approach. The largest language models today (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, etc.) were trained mainly on text scraped from the web. No API can provide the data coverage necessary for such a use case.
When to use both APIs and web scraping
APIs cover your data needs, and scraping can fill the remaining gaps
The most reliable data pipelines don't treat both methods as options. They build systems that use each method where it fits. If APIs cover your main data needs, use web scraping only to fill the gaps. This hybrid approach keeps a narrow scraping layer and minimizes maintenance overhead. The result is a data pipeline with adequate data coverage and reliability from data APIs.
Building a competitive intelligence pipeline that combines first-party API data with scraped competitor data
A hybrid approach allows you to collect first-party API data and scrape competitor signals from public web pages within the same pipeline. This approach is a common practice among companies where data offers a competitive edge. For instance, pricing teams can monitor competitor prices using web scraping and compare them with their own data from internal APIs.
Hybrid approaches: Combining APIs and web scraping
This section outlines concrete architectural patterns that teams use to combine both approaches, including practical implementation details.
Pattern 1: API first with scraping fallback
This pattern uses APIs as the default data source and web scraping, like a backup generator that only fires when the API is down or missing data fields. That means data pipelines benefit from the reliability advantages of API access while also ensuring adequate data coverage.
In practice, this architecture uses a router component that must distinguish among a complete API response, a partial API response (missing data fields), and API downtimes ( failed responses). Partial responses are often the most challenging to detect because they're successful requests. A 200 status code, with or without missing fields, appears the same.
Pattern 2: API for core, scraping for enrichment
This architecture is similar to pattern 1. APIs are the core data sources in both cases, but they differ only in the role that web scraping plays. Here, web scraping is complementary, with different responsibilities. The API provides base records (e.g., product catalog), and the web scraper enriches the pipeline with additional details not available via the API (e.g., customer reviews, visual content, and regional pricing).
This pattern is common in eCommerce and real estate research analysis: APIs handle catalog and inventory data, while web scraping covers the remaining categories of important data points.
In practice, the critical component of this architecture is the "enrichment engine". The system that collects data from multiple sources, normalizes them, and produces a single entity. Large-scale projects involving multiple APIs often use enrichment queues that scraper workers act on asynchronously.
Pattern 3: Scraping for discovery, API for ongoing feeds
This pattern uses web scraping to identify new data sources or targets, then switches to APIs for ongoing structured data collection where available. This is common among data product companies. They scrape to identify and qualify new sources, then sort qualified sources for API access.
All 3 patterns above solve the problem of reliably meeting data requirements. However, bringing together multiple structurally distinct data sources poses a new challenge: making the data uniform for downstream applications (e.g., a database). Downstream systems should be source agnostic, and data normalization (merging API and scraped data into a unified schema) is what makes that happen.
Web Scraping APIs: the best of both worlds
Direct web scraping and maintaining data flow from a service's API both require infrastructure or engineering investment. There's a third path, a middle ground between building a scraper from scratch and relying on data APIs: Web Scraping APIs.
This isn't the API we've referred to up until now. A Web Scraping API is a third-party service that wraps the entire scraping pipeline (request management, proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, anti-bot bypass, data parsing) behind API endpoints.
A service's API (what we've discussed up until now) grants you access to its data on its own terms. Web Scraping APIs provide access to publicly available data from any website on the user's terms, and are managed and maintained entirely by the provider.
The best ones, such as the Decodo Web Scraping API, go beyond providing website access to handling everything necessary for a clean, structured response. From the user's perspective, the entire web scraping pipeline collapses into a single API call. The response is whatever the user wants: rendered HTML or clean structured JSON directly from the page.
Decodo also offers tailored solutions for various use cases, including SERP, eCommerce, and social media web scraping. These APIs return corresponding data as clean, structured JSON that you can immediately export to your application or write to a database.
When scraping APIs make sense
The table below defines scenarios where a Web Scraping API offers a clear advantage.
Scenario
Why scraping API fits
Production systems that need reliable data from scraping-heavy sources
A Web Scraping API is more operationally predictable than a custom scraper that breaks when a target site changes. For production systems where data freshness directly affects revenue, customer experience, or operational decisions, the reliability of a Web Scraping API can't be overemphasized.
Teams without a dedicated scraping infrastructure
Proxy management, TLS fingerprinting, CAPTCHA solving, and anti-bot evasion require extensive technical know-how. Web Scraping APIs allow teams that lack this technical knowledge to access any data without hiring a skilled developer.
Projects where time-to-data matters more than per-request cost
Web Scraping APIs deliver data in minutes: register, get a key, call the endpoint, and receive a response. When time-to-data matters, the faster path has real value even at a higher per-request price.
Final thoughts
Overall, APIs and web scraping are complementary data extraction methods, not competing ones. The real question isn't which method is better? Rather, it's "what does this specific use case require?" For most production data pipelines, a hybrid approach or a scraping API delivers the best balance of coverage and reliability. If you'd rather keep things flexible and simple, the Decodo Web Scraping API can help you get started.
Stop building, start scraping
Proxies, CAPTCHAs, fingerprinting, rendering. Decodo handles every layer between your code and the data. All you do is parse the response.
About the author
Justinas Tamasevicius
Director of Engineering
Justinas Tamaševičius is Director of Engineering with over two decades of expertise in software development. What started as a self-taught passion during his school years has evolved into a distinguished career spanning backend engineering, system architecture, and infrastructure development.
Connect with Justinas via LinkedIn.
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