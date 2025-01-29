Data coverage

APIs are limited by whatever the provider chooses to publish. For example, a product endpoint might include product names and prices but omit seller ratings and review information. If you’re interested in buyer opinions or pain points, they’re inaccessible via that API even though reviews are present on the website’s HTML.

Web scraping is automating the process of copying data from a web page. You have access to every element publicly visible in a browser. This is particularly useful in competitive analysis and market research use cases, where a competitor has no incentive to include the data you need in its public API.

Data structure

APIs return responses in a structured format, usually JSON or XML. Fields are named and typed accordingly. A price field is always a number, just like a rate or count field. You can write an API response directly to your database or export it to your application.

A web scraper receives the web page's HTML, which contains raw, unstructured data that must go through two main processes: parsing and data cleaning, to be transformed into a usable data set. For Complex HTML files, these processes can get even more challenging as you navigate text nodes with whitespaces, HTML entities, and nested elements.

Speed and performance

Querying an API endpoint involves a single round trip: the server identifies the data, serializes it, and returns it to the user. For an API architecture with a reasonably fast connection, this entire process resolves in the tens of milliseconds, since the payload is already structured data and there is no document to parse.

Web scraping incurs overhead from HTML parsing and rendering JavaScript. When scraping static sites, this overhead can be negligible. However, it becomes apparent when working with dynamic pages. Most modern websites rely on JavaScript to display content. Scraping these pages requires launching a browser instance, navigating to the target page, waiting for the on-page JavaScript to execute, and then extracting the DOM.

For large-scale projects, launching browser instances, especially in parallel, can consume substantial CPU and memory. Similarly, waiting for JavaScript execution increases the time to result.

Stability and maintenance

APIs are designed and maintained with users in mind. That means endpoints are versioned, deprecation notices show up in advance, and older versions often maintain backward compatibility. Your data pipeline can run unchanged for extended periods when working with an active API.

Web scraping, on the other hand, requires babysitting. They're mostly built on selectors (CSS and XPath) that represent an element's traits or position in the DOM. Any change to the website layout or a migration to a build tool can break a web scraper. You'll need to continuously monitor and update selectors to ensure uninterrupted data flow.

Technical complexity

Web scraping can get really complex depending on the scale and targets. At the base level, you need a basic understanding of HTML and CSS to identify selectors and traverse the DOM. For large-scale projects, you'll need to handle anti-bot evasion, proxy management, retry logics, session states, and JavaScript rendering, to name a few.

That said, requesting data from APIs can also get complex. However, everything you need is often documented by the provider. For a basic API call, you must understand authentication and endpoint structure. As you scale, factors like rate limits, request parameter formats, and pagination patterns become critical. All of which can be straightforward to implement when working with a well-documented API.

Cost

API costs are often predictable, with subscription tiers or per-request pricing. It can range from a few hundred to thousands of dollars per month, depending on your project needs and use case.

Scraping publicly available data has no direct cost, but that doesn't mean it's free. The cost of web scraping comes from infrastructure (proxies, servers, compute, etc.) and engineering time. In cases where the API is an expensive licensed product, web scraping could be cost-effective. However, APIs are often modestly priced, and if web scraping engineering time is correctly costed, APIs could be the cost-saving option.

Scalability

APIs impose rate limits that cap throughput. They're often expressed as a per-minute rate or a point-based cost model. There's no architectural workaround to scale with APIs; you can only opt for a higher tier, which is also capped, or negotiate an enterprise license.



Scaling with web scraping is directly proportional to your infrastructure. More workers, more proxies, and overall infrastructure equals more throughput. Ideally, a well-built system can scale as required and as quickly as it's initiated.

In practice, various factors can inhibit the scalability of web scraping, including the target server's ability to handle traffic, the complexity of making multiple requests without triggering anti-bot measures, the quality of proxy rotation, and request management.

Pros and cons of web scraping and APIs

The pros and cons below highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each approach.

Web scraping pros

Access to any publicly visible data

If it's visible in your browser, a scraper can extract it. It doesn't matter whether an API exists. This is one of the main advantages direct web scraping has over APIs. As explained in previous sections, APIs are limited to what the provider offers, and there's no workaround to access more than that.

Full control over extraction frequency, timing, and data format

You can run a web scraping system according to your project requirements: every 60 seconds for real-time price monitoring, throttle once every other day to manage server resources, or trigger on demand. Web scraping allows you to operate on whatever your use case needs.

You can also decide your data format. If you're scraping an eCommerce page, you don't have to settle for an API payload with unwanted fields. Web scraping allows you to select only what you want. Alter, combine, and clean the data while you extract it, rather than as a part of post-processing, as you would with API responses.

However, while this level of control may seem liberating, much depends on the target server. A change in the HTML layout can break your data pipeline, and servers could block your requests or impose rate limits to conserve resources.

No dependency on third-party API availability, pricing changes, or deprecation

APIs are centralized architectures controlled by the provider and often depend on service uptime, pricing structure, or deprecation decisions. When Twitter (now X) discontinued free API access and raised tiered prices in 2023, hundreds of applications were priced out overnight.

A web scraping system has none of these dependencies. It relies solely on the target server and can be affected only by changes to the web structure or server restrictions, which are often adaptable.

Can collect historical, geo-specific, or contextual data not exposed by APIs

APIs often return general data, such as current price and inventory. In contrast, scraping can collect historical data by tracking data points over time and contextual data by mimicking the context. For instance, a scraper can capture prices displayed to users in specific geographic regions using regional proxies. These types of data are rarely published via APIs.

Web scraping cons

Fragile

Scrapers often involve selectors tied to specific HTML document structures. Any change that affects those selectors breaks the scraping pipeline.

Requires handling anti-bot protections

While direct scraping gives you full control over extraction frequency and timing, modern websites employ anti-scraping measures that you must navigate to access data. Rate limiters can detect bot-like request frequency and silently limit access. IP blockers restrict access from data center IPs or IP addresses with a bad reputation.

Websites also use advanced solutions such as Cloudflare and PerimeterX that analyze hundreds of signals, including TLS handshake parameters, HTTP headers, behavioral patterns, and more, to identify automated traffic.

Navigating these systems requires mimicking real user behavior, which is much easier said than done manually. Residential proxies can help with IP blocking. Including delays or throttling requests can avoid rate limiting. However, you'll require a lot more configurations to navigate advanced anti-bot solutions.

Significant development and ongoing maintenance effort

Setting up initial data access and pipeline isn't the whole job when web scraping, especially for production scrapers. Continuous monitoring is required to stay ahead of web layout changes and other changes that can silently break data flow. Anti-bot solutions frequently update their detection mechanisms, so you must keep up with them as well.