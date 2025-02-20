Why we built it

Until now, replacing IPs meant raising a support ticket and waiting for manual approval.

That worked, but it wasn’t fast enough for teams that depend on quick, uninterrupted data access. So we built a system that gives you direct control with IP replacement. You can now refresh your proxy pool instantly, cut downtime to zero, and adapt faster to your project’s evolving needs. Think of it as maintenance mode – without the maintenance.

What’s new

Here’s what you’ll find in the new release:

Instant IP swapping allows you to replace any IP in seconds, right from the dashboard.

allows you to replace any IP in seconds, right from the dashboard. ASN & subnet visibility lets you view provider and subnet details for every IP to make smarter choices.

lets you view provider and subnet details for every IP to make smarter choices. One-off replacements ensure you can replace individual IPs as needed, no plan changes or upgrades.

ensure you can replace individual IPs as needed, no plan changes or upgrades. User-friendly interface helps you manage everything directly, no hidden settings or support dependencies.

Proxy management is all about consistency. When IPs get blocked, flagged, or simply slow down, you need a fix immediately, not in hours or days. With IP replacement, you’re not waiting on a queue or relying on support. You’re in full control of your proxy stack, which means:

Less downtime

Cleaner pools

More transparency

Faster recovery from blocks

It’s a small change that makes a big difference for anyone scaling data operations or automation environments.

Use cases

Here’s how teams across industries are already putting IP replacement to work:

Ad verification & digital marketing – instantly swap flagged IPs and keep campaigns running smoothly.

– instantly swap flagged IPs and keep campaigns running smoothly. eCommerce monitoring – replace underperforming IPs to maintain consistent access to regional sites.

– replace underperforming IPs to maintain consistent access to regional sites. AI & data collection – maintain clean datasets and reduce noise from blocked requests.

– maintain clean datasets and reduce noise from blocked requests. Cybersecurity & brand protection – rotate compromised IPs fast to keep monitoring stealthily.

– rotate compromised IPs fast to keep monitoring stealthily. Multi-accounting – replace IPs used for account creation or testing in seconds, no setup resets required.

How it works

Head to your Decodo dashboard and then:



Choose the proxy type. Click on My IP list button under the Setup section. Hover over the IP you want to replace. Click Replace IP. Confirm your selection.

That’s it – your old IP is swapped instantly with a fresh one from the same proxy type.

No service interruption, no support involvement, no surprises. Each replacement is processed as a one-off add-on, so your existing subscription stays untouched.

Bottom line

We continue to build solutions that help you easily test, launch, and scale your web data projects. Keep an eye on your dashboard – IP replacement is just the start. We’re rolling out more tools to give you full autonomy over your proxy management, from on-demand replacements to deeper IP insights. Faster, cleaner, and more transparent, that’s how we believe proxy infrastructure should work.