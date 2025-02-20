Instantly Swap Your IPs with IP Replacement
Managing proxies just got a lot easier. We’re launching IP replacement, a new feature that lets you replace any IP instantly from your dashboard without requesting help from our tech support or changing your plan. Whether you’re running eCommerce monitoring, multi-accounting, or large-scale scraping projects, you can now keep your IP pool clean, stable, and high-performing in real time.
Lukas Mikelionis
Oct 31, 2025
4 min read
Why we built it
Until now, replacing IPs meant raising a support ticket and waiting for manual approval.
That worked, but it wasn’t fast enough for teams that depend on quick, uninterrupted data access. So we built a system that gives you direct control with IP replacement. You can now refresh your proxy pool instantly, cut downtime to zero, and adapt faster to your project’s evolving needs. Think of it as maintenance mode – without the maintenance.
What’s new
Here’s what you’ll find in the new release:
- Instant IP swapping allows you to replace any IP in seconds, right from the dashboard.
- ASN & subnet visibility lets you view provider and subnet details for every IP to make smarter choices.
- One-off replacements ensure you can replace individual IPs as needed, no plan changes or upgrades.
- User-friendly interface helps you manage everything directly, no hidden settings or support dependencies.
Proxy management is all about consistency. When IPs get blocked, flagged, or simply slow down, you need a fix immediately, not in hours or days. With IP replacement, you’re not waiting on a queue or relying on support. You’re in full control of your proxy stack, which means:
- Less downtime
- Cleaner pools
- More transparency
- Faster recovery from blocks
It’s a small change that makes a big difference for anyone scaling data operations or automation environments.
Use cases
Here’s how teams across industries are already putting IP replacement to work:
- Ad verification & digital marketing – instantly swap flagged IPs and keep campaigns running smoothly.
- eCommerce monitoring – replace underperforming IPs to maintain consistent access to regional sites.
- AI & data collection – maintain clean datasets and reduce noise from blocked requests.
- Cybersecurity & brand protection – rotate compromised IPs fast to keep monitoring stealthily.
- Multi-accounting – replace IPs used for account creation or testing in seconds, no setup resets required.
How it works
Head to your Decodo dashboard and then:
- Choose the proxy type.
- Click on My IP list button under the Setup section.
- Hover over the IP you want to replace.
- Click Replace IP.
- Confirm your selection.
That’s it – your old IP is swapped instantly with a fresh one from the same proxy type.
No service interruption, no support involvement, no surprises. Each replacement is processed as a one-off add-on, so your existing subscription stays untouched.
Bottom line
We continue to build solutions that help you easily test, launch, and scale your web data projects. Keep an eye on your dashboard – IP replacement is just the start. We’re rolling out more tools to give you full autonomy over your proxy management, from on-demand replacements to deeper IP insights. Faster, cleaner, and more transparent, that’s how we believe proxy infrastructure should work.
About the author
Lukas Mikelionis
Senior Account Manager
Lukas is a seasoned enterprise sales professional with extensive experience in the SaaS industry. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships with Fortune 500 technology companies, developing a deep understanding of complex enterprise needs and strategic account management.
Connect with Lukas via LinkedIn.
