Managing proxies just got a lot easier. We’re launching IP replacement, a new feature that lets you replace any IP instantly from your dashboard without requesting help from our tech support or changing your plan. Whether you’re running eCommerce monitoring, multi-accounting, or large-scale scraping projects, you can now keep your IP pool clean, stable, and high-performing in real time.

Lukas Mikelionis

Oct 31, 2025

4 min read

Why we built it

Until now, replacing IPs meant raising a support ticket and waiting for manual approval.

That worked, but it wasn’t fast enough for teams that depend on quick, uninterrupted data access. So we built a system that gives you direct control with IP replacement. You can now refresh your proxy pool instantly, cut downtime to zero, and adapt faster to your project’s evolving needs. Think of it as maintenance mode – without the maintenance.

What’s new

Here’s what you’ll find in the new release:

  • Instant IP swapping allows you to replace any IP in seconds, right from the dashboard.
  • ASN & subnet visibility lets you view provider and subnet details for every IP to make smarter choices.
  • One-off replacements ensure you can replace individual IPs as needed, no plan changes or upgrades.
  • User-friendly interface helps you manage everything directly, no hidden settings or support dependencies.

Proxy management is all about consistency. When IPs get blocked, flagged, or simply slow down, you need a fix immediately, not in hours or days. With IP replacement, you’re not waiting on a queue or relying on support. You’re in full control of your proxy stack, which means:

  • Less downtime
  • Cleaner pools
  • More transparency
  • Faster recovery from blocks

It’s a small change that makes a big difference for anyone scaling data operations or automation environments.

Use cases

Here’s how teams across industries are already putting IP replacement to work:

  • Ad verification & digital marketing – instantly swap flagged IPs and keep campaigns running smoothly.
  • eCommerce monitoring – replace underperforming IPs to maintain consistent access to regional sites.
  • AI & data collection – maintain clean datasets and reduce noise from blocked requests.
  • Cybersecurity & brand protection – rotate compromised IPs fast to keep monitoring stealthily.
  • Multi-accounting – replace IPs used for account creation or testing in seconds, no setup resets required.

How it works

Head to your Decodo dashboard and then:

  1. Choose the proxy type.
  2. Click on My IP list button under the Setup section.
  3. Hover over the IP you want to replace.
  4. Click Replace IP.
  5. Confirm your selection.

That’s it – your old IP is swapped instantly with a fresh one from the same proxy type.

No service interruption, no support involvement, no surprises. Each replacement is processed as a one-off add-on, so your existing subscription stays untouched.

Bottom line

We continue to build solutions that help you easily test, launch, and scale your web data projects. Keep an eye on your dashboard – IP replacement is just the start. We’re rolling out more tools to give you full autonomy over your proxy management, from on-demand replacements to deeper IP insights. Faster, cleaner, and more transparent, that’s how we believe proxy infrastructure should work.

About the author

Lukas Mikelionis

Senior Account Manager

Lukas is a seasoned enterprise sales professional with extensive experience in the SaaS industry. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships with Fortune 500 technology companies, developing a deep understanding of complex enterprise needs and strategic account management.


Connect with Lukas via LinkedIn.

Frequently asked questions

What is IP replacement?

IP replacement is a new feature that lets you instantly swap any IP from your dashboard without contacting support or changing your plan. It helps you keep your proxy pool clean, stable, and fully operational in real time.

When should I replace an IP?

You should replace an IP when it becomes blocked, flagged, or noticeably slower than expected. Instant replacement ensures your projects keep running without interruption.

Does replacing an IP affect my subscription?

No. Each replacement is a one-off add-on that doesn’t change or reset your existing subscription or plan.

How long does it take to replace an IP?

Just seconds. Once you confirm the replacement, a new IP is assigned immediately with no downtime or service disruption.

Can I choose the provider or subnet for the new IP?

Yes. The dashboard displays ASN and subnet details for every IP, allowing you to make smarter choices when managing your pool.

Is IP replacement available for all proxy types?

Currently, IP replacement is available for static residential (ISP) with pay per IP and dedicated option, datacenter proxies with pay per IP option, and dedicated datacenter proxies.

Does IP replacement refresh my entire pool?

No, it’s designed for one-off swaps. You can replace individual IPs as needed, giving you precise control over your proxy pool.

Related articles

DATA COLLECTION

Google Removes num=100 Parameter: Impact on Search and Data Collection

In September 2025, Google officially discontinued the num=100 parameter. If you're an SEO professional, data analyst, or someone who prefers viewing all results at once, you've likely already felt the impact on your workflows. In this article, we'll explain what changed, why Google likely made this move, who it affects, and most importantly, how to adapt.

Kotryna Ragaišytė

Oct 23, 2025

6 min read

HIDE IP

Random IP Address: Examples, Use Cases, Risks, and Alternatives

From web scraping to getting around geo-blocks, IPs play a huge role in how the internet works behind the scenes. But there’s a flip side – using a free or random IP from a sketchy provider can cause way more trouble than you’d expect. It can break compliance rules, mess with your data, or even lead to bigger operational and reputational problems. Dive into this article to learn more about the risks of random IP addresses.

Kotryna Ragaišytė

Aug 19, 2025

8 min read

UNBLOCK
DATA COLLECTION

What Is a Residential Proxy? 2025 Guide, Types & Uses

Residential proxies hide your online activity by routing traffic through real home IPs, making you look like a regular user. They’re more anonymous than datacenter proxies and great for web scraping, ad verification, and dodging geo-blocks. This guide helps you select the right solution while maintaining undetectable online operations.

Kipras Kalzanauskas

May 04, 2025

7 min read

