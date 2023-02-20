TL;DR

Microsoft retired all official Bing Search APIs on August 11, 2025, eliminating direct programmatic access to Bing search data. Third-party SERP scraping APIs and rank tracking platforms are now the only reliable way to monitor Bing keyword positions. Decodo’s Web Scraping API is the top choice for developers and teams needing scalable, raw Bing SERP data. AccuRanker and SE Ranking are the best options for teams that want ready-made dashboards without writing code. Bing processes over 900 million searches per day, and powers search for ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, making it a high-value tracking target that most competitors ignore.

What is a Bing rank tracker and how does it work?

A Bing rank tracker is a tool or API that monitors where your website appears in Bing search results for specific keywords, delivering position data in structured formats for analysis and optimization. These tools work in the background to give you a consistent, accurate picture of your Bing visibility without the need for manual searches.

The basic workflow follows a simple pattern regardless of the tool you choose. You start by configuring tracking parameters such as keywords, target domain, location, device type, and language. The tracker then queries Bing’s search results pages, either through a scraping API or a platform’s built-in backend. Those results are parsed to extract key data points like keyword position, ranking URL, SERP features present, and timestamps. Finally, the data is stored and visualized so you can analyze trends over time.

Bing rank trackers generally fall into 4 categories:

SERP scraping APIs like Decodo return raw Bing SERP data that you parse and process according to your own specifications.

like Decodo return raw Bing SERP data that you parse and process according to your own specifications. Processed rank tracking APIs like DataForSEO return pre-calculated ranking positions alongside additional SEO metrics.

like DataForSEO return pre-calculated ranking positions alongside additional SEO metrics. All-in-one SEO platforms like AccuRanker and SE Ranking provide dashboards, reports, and API access in a single package.

like AccuRanker and SE Ranking provide dashboards, reports, and API access in a single package. Custom-built solutions involve teams building their own tracking infrastructure on top of scraping APIs.

Common data formats for Bing rank tracking include JSON for programmatic parsing and database storage, CSV for spreadsheet analysis, HTML and Markdown for archival or AI pipeline use, and webhook-based delivery for automated tracking workflows.

Why should you track Bing keyword rankings?

Many SEO teams focus exclusively on Google and treat Bing as an afterthought. That approach leaves real traffic and revenue on the table, particularly as Bing’s role in the broader search ecosystem continues to expand.

Despite Google’s dominance, Bing remains a valuable search channel that many marketers overlook. The search engine holds roughly 4% of the global search market and commands nearly 12% of desktop searches worldwide, with an even stronger presence in the United States, where it captures about 17.58% of desktop traffic. Bing also processes over 900M searches per day, and powers results across Microsoft Edge, Windows Search, Xbox, and serves as the search engine behind ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

Another winning argument – competition on Bing is significantly lighter than on Google. Most SEO teams invest their resources primarily in Google optimization, which means Bing rankings present an untapped growth channel where you can achieve and maintain high positions with less effort.

Who uses Bing rank trackers and why?

Bing rank tracking serves a diverse range of professionals and business models. SEO agencies and consultants use these tools to monitor Bing rankings for multiple clients at scale and generate automated reports comparing Google and Bing performance. SaaS developers build Bing rank tracking features into client-facing dashboards and create white-label solutions. Enterprise in-house SEO teams integrate Bing ranking data into business intelligence platforms like LookerStudio, Power BI, and Tableau. E-commerce businesses monitor product keyword visibility on Bing Shopping and track competitor rankings. AI and machine learning teams feed Bing SERP data into RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pipelines and build AI agents that leverage real-time Bing search results. SEOs also track Bing rankings to understand how improvements in Bing visibility correlate with greater presence in AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, which rely on Bing as their underlying search infrastructure.

What should you look for in a Bing rank tracker?

The best Bing rank tracking match depends on your technical capabilities, scale requirements, and workflow preferences.

Look for tools that neutralize personalization from Microsoft accounts, browsing history, and location data. Think about whether you need real-time data or if daily updates are just enough. Evaluate Bing-specific SERP feature support, location and language targeting precision, device-level tracking capabilities, scalability, and pricing at your anticipated volume, and the quality of developer documentation and support resources.

Best Bing rank trackers in 2026: top solutions compared

The tools below range from developer-focused scraping APIs to turnkey SEO platforms with built-in dashboards. Each entry follows a consistent format covering what the tool does, who it serves best, pricing, and honest pros and cons. Your ideal choice depends on whether you need raw data control and scalability or prefer a plug-and-play interface with minimal setup.

1. Decodo Web Scraping API: Best for scalable Bing rank tracking

Decodo’s web scraper delivers real-time Bing SERP data at scale through a powerful combination of scraping technology and built-in proxy infrastructure. The platform provides access to 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies across 195+ locations, making it one of the largest proxy networks available for search data collection.

Specifically designed to handle the gap left by the Bing Search API retirement, Decodo enables marketers to extract structured Bing search results without worrying about CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, or anti-bot measures.

Key features:

Real-time Bing SERP scraping with organic results, paid listings, and SERP features

125M+ proxy pool with automatic IP rotation and browser fingerprinting

Multiple output formats, including HTML, JSON, LLM-ready Markdown, XHR, and PNG

JavaScript rendering option for dynamic pages

Pre-built scrapers for universal Bing, Bing Search, and 100+ other ready-made templates

MCP Server, integrations with LangChain, OpenClaw, n8n, and other tools

24/7 tech support via LiveChat

Extensive documentation and code examples available on GitHub for Python, PHP, and Node.js

Pricing: Free plan available. Subscription-based plans priced by number of requests, starting from just $0.09/1K requests. The pay-per-success model means you only pay for requests that return data. Availability to mix & match different features, including regular or premium proxies, JavaScript rendering for even more cost-efficient Bing scraping.

Best for:

Teams that need reliable real-time data from Bing

Developers building custom Bing rank tracking systems

SaaS companies embedding Bing SERP data into their products

Agencies needing large-scale, cost-effective Bing data collection

Users migrating from the retired Bing Search API

AI and RAG pipeline developers needing structured Bing data

Pros:

Free plan for testing and low-scale data collection

Massive proxy infrastructure ensures consistently high success rates against Bing’s anti-bot measures

Flexible output formats suit almost any workflow or data pipeline

Competitive pay-per-success pricing keeps costs predictable at high volume

Handles CAPTCHAs and IP blocks automatically with no manual intervention

Purpose-built alternative to the deprecated Bing API

Cons: