Best Bing Rank Tracker in 2026: Top Solutions Compared
A Bing rank tracker is a tool or API that monitors where your website ranks in Bing search results for specific keywords. Since Microsoft retired all Bing Search APIs in August 2025, third-party solutions are the only way to track Bing rankings programmatically. This guide compares the best Bing rank trackers in 2026, covering SERP scraping APIs, all-in-one SEO platforms, pricing, and how to set up these tools.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Mar 19, 2026
9 min read
TL;DR
Microsoft retired all official Bing Search APIs on August 11, 2025, eliminating direct programmatic access to Bing search data. Third-party SERP scraping APIs and rank tracking platforms are now the only reliable way to monitor Bing keyword positions. Decodo’s Web Scraping API is the top choice for developers and teams needing scalable, raw Bing SERP data. AccuRanker and SE Ranking are the best options for teams that want ready-made dashboards without writing code. Bing processes over 900 million searches per day, and powers search for ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, making it a high-value tracking target that most competitors ignore.
What is a Bing rank tracker and how does it work?
A Bing rank tracker is a tool or API that monitors where your website appears in Bing search results for specific keywords, delivering position data in structured formats for analysis and optimization. These tools work in the background to give you a consistent, accurate picture of your Bing visibility without the need for manual searches.
The basic workflow follows a simple pattern regardless of the tool you choose. You start by configuring tracking parameters such as keywords, target domain, location, device type, and language. The tracker then queries Bing’s search results pages, either through a scraping API or a platform’s built-in backend. Those results are parsed to extract key data points like keyword position, ranking URL, SERP features present, and timestamps. Finally, the data is stored and visualized so you can analyze trends over time.
Bing rank trackers generally fall into 4 categories:
- SERP scraping APIs like Decodo return raw Bing SERP data that you parse and process according to your own specifications.
- Processed rank tracking APIs like DataForSEO return pre-calculated ranking positions alongside additional SEO metrics.
- All-in-one SEO platforms like AccuRanker and SE Ranking provide dashboards, reports, and API access in a single package.
- Custom-built solutions involve teams building their own tracking infrastructure on top of scraping APIs.
Common data formats for Bing rank tracking include JSON for programmatic parsing and database storage, CSV for spreadsheet analysis, HTML and Markdown for archival or AI pipeline use, and webhook-based delivery for automated tracking workflows.
Why should you track Bing keyword rankings?
Many SEO teams focus exclusively on Google and treat Bing as an afterthought. That approach leaves real traffic and revenue on the table, particularly as Bing’s role in the broader search ecosystem continues to expand.
Despite Google’s dominance, Bing remains a valuable search channel that many marketers overlook. The search engine holds roughly 4% of the global search market and commands nearly 12% of desktop searches worldwide, with an even stronger presence in the United States, where it captures about 17.58% of desktop traffic. Bing also processes over 900M searches per day, and powers results across Microsoft Edge, Windows Search, Xbox, and serves as the search engine behind ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.
Another winning argument – competition on Bing is significantly lighter than on Google. Most SEO teams invest their resources primarily in Google optimization, which means Bing rankings present an untapped growth channel where you can achieve and maintain high positions with less effort.
Who uses Bing rank trackers and why?
Bing rank tracking serves a diverse range of professionals and business models. SEO agencies and consultants use these tools to monitor Bing rankings for multiple clients at scale and generate automated reports comparing Google and Bing performance. SaaS developers build Bing rank tracking features into client-facing dashboards and create white-label solutions. Enterprise in-house SEO teams integrate Bing ranking data into business intelligence platforms like LookerStudio, Power BI, and Tableau. E-commerce businesses monitor product keyword visibility on Bing Shopping and track competitor rankings. AI and machine learning teams feed Bing SERP data into RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pipelines and build AI agents that leverage real-time Bing search results. SEOs also track Bing rankings to understand how improvements in Bing visibility correlate with greater presence in AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, which rely on Bing as their underlying search infrastructure.
What should you look for in a Bing rank tracker?
The best Bing rank tracking match depends on your technical capabilities, scale requirements, and workflow preferences.
Look for tools that neutralize personalization from Microsoft accounts, browsing history, and location data. Think about whether you need real-time data or if daily updates are just enough. Evaluate Bing-specific SERP feature support, location and language targeting precision, device-level tracking capabilities, scalability, and pricing at your anticipated volume, and the quality of developer documentation and support resources.
Best Bing rank trackers in 2026: top solutions compared
The tools below range from developer-focused scraping APIs to turnkey SEO platforms with built-in dashboards. Each entry follows a consistent format covering what the tool does, who it serves best, pricing, and honest pros and cons. Your ideal choice depends on whether you need raw data control and scalability or prefer a plug-and-play interface with minimal setup.
1. Decodo Web Scraping API: Best for scalable Bing rank tracking
Decodo’s web scraper delivers real-time Bing SERP data at scale through a powerful combination of scraping technology and built-in proxy infrastructure. The platform provides access to 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies across 195+ locations, making it one of the largest proxy networks available for search data collection.
Specifically designed to handle the gap left by the Bing Search API retirement, Decodo enables marketers to extract structured Bing search results without worrying about CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, or anti-bot measures.
Key features:
- Real-time Bing SERP scraping with organic results, paid listings, and SERP features
- 125M+ proxy pool with automatic IP rotation and browser fingerprinting
- Multiple output formats, including HTML, JSON, LLM-ready Markdown, XHR, and PNG
- JavaScript rendering option for dynamic pages
- Pre-built scrapers for universal Bing, Bing Search, and 100+ other ready-made templates
- MCP Server, integrations with LangChain, OpenClaw, n8n, and other tools
- 24/7 tech support via LiveChat
- Extensive documentation and code examples available on GitHub for Python, PHP, and Node.js
Pricing: Free plan available. Subscription-based plans priced by number of requests, starting from just $0.09/1K requests. The pay-per-success model means you only pay for requests that return data. Availability to mix & match different features, including regular or premium proxies, JavaScript rendering for even more cost-efficient Bing scraping.
Best for:
- Teams that need reliable real-time data from Bing
- Developers building custom Bing rank tracking systems
- SaaS companies embedding Bing SERP data into their products
- Agencies needing large-scale, cost-effective Bing data collection
- Users migrating from the retired Bing Search API
- AI and RAG pipeline developers needing structured Bing data
Pros:
- Free plan for testing and low-scale data collection
- Massive proxy infrastructure ensures consistently high success rates against Bing’s anti-bot measures
- Flexible output formats suit almost any workflow or data pipeline
- Competitive pay-per-success pricing keeps costs predictable at high volume
- Handles CAPTCHAs and IP blocks automatically with no manual intervention
- Purpose-built alternative to the deprecated Bing API
Cons:
- Not a turnkey rank tracking UI, so you build the tracking logic yourself
- Requires development resources for integration and ongoing maintenance
- Best suited for teams comfortable working with APIs and code
Best way to collect real-time data from Bing
Activate your free plan, access ready-made scraping templates, and get structured data from Bing without a single restriction.
2. DataForSEO: Best for comprehensive Bing SEO data suites
DataForSEO is a flexible API suite built specifically for SEO tool developers and agencies. It offers Bing rank tracking alongside keyword research, backlink analysis, and on-page data through a unified API. The platform supports Bing Organic and Bing Local Pack search types with Regular, Advanced, and HTML functions, giving developers granular control over the data they retrieve.
Key features:
- Bing Organic SERP API and Bing Local Pack SERP API
- Advanced function with full SERP feature coverage, including featured snippets, shopping carousels, knowledge graphs, and answer boxes
- Batch processing supporting up to 15,000 searches per request
- Desktop and mobile device simulation
- Coordinate-level precision for local ranking data
- Sandbox environment for free testing
Pricing: Pure pay-per-request model with no subscriptions or monthly fees. Base pricing starts at $0.0006 per task (Standard Queue), $0.0012 (Priority Queue), or $0.002 (Live Mode). A free $1 credit is included upon signup, and the minimum top-up is $50.
Pros:
- Highly customizable with flexible query parameters and data depth controls
- Extensive Bing SEO data coverage spanning organic, local, and SERP features
- No subscription lock-in, just top up and pay for what you use
Cons:
- Steeper learning curve due to complex pricing multipliers and parameter options
- Documentation, while extensive, can be dense for newcomers
- May require combining with additional tools for visualization and reporting
- Might be too expensive for users who have low usage
3. AccuRanker: Best all-in-one tool with Bing support
AccuRanker is a dedicated, cloud-based rank tracking platform built for speed and precision. It provides real-time keyword tracking across Google, Bing, YouTube, and Baidu with on-demand updates that complete in seconds. The platform serves over 32K customers and is widely regarded as one of the fastest rank trackers on the market. AccuRanker also offers AccuLLM, a prompt tracking solution that monitors brand visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, AI Mode, and AI Overviews.
Key features:
- Real-time, on-demand Bing rank tracking with daily automatic updates
- City-level local rank tracking with GPS-level precision
- Share of Voice metric for understanding organic market position
- SERP feature tracking, including featured snippets, knowledge panels, and local packs
- Unlimited domains and unlimited users on all plans
- AccuLLM for monitoring brand visibility in AI-powered search results
- Integrations with data analytics platforms, like Looker Studio, BigQuery, Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, and Databox
- API access for programmatic data retrieval
- White-label reporting for agency use
Pricing: Keyword-based pricing with all features included on every plan. Starts at approximately $109/month for 1K keywords, around $579 for 10K keywords, and roughly $1,9K+ for 50K keywords. Annual billing offers a discount.
Pros:
- No development required, just set up projects and start tracking immediately
- Built-in dashboards, automated reports, and white-label options
- Tracks both Google and Bing rankings in a single platform
- AccuLLM provides visibility into emerging AI search channels
Cons:
- Less flexible than API-first solutions for custom data pipelines
- Higher per-keyword cost at scale compared to SERP scraping APIs
- Focused on rank tracking only, so you need separate tools for backlinks, audits, and keyword research
4. SE Ranking: Best budget-friendly all-in-one with Bing tracking
SE Ranking is a comprehensive SEO platform that includes Bing rank tracking as part of its broader suite of tools spanning keyword research, site audits, backlink monitoring, competitor analysis, and content marketing features. The platform delivers daily ranking updates across Google, Bing, and Yahoo with support for global, national, and local-level tracking. SE Ranking is positioned as a more affordable alternative to Semrush and Ahrefs.
Key features:
- Daily Bing rank tracking by location, device, and language
- Keyword cannibalization detection that flags competing pages
- Monitoring of up to 37 SERP features, including AI Overviews
- Built-in competitor tracking with up to 20 competitors monitored simultaneously
- Website audit tool for technical SEO analysis
- White-label reporting and client access controls on higher-tier plans
- AI Visibility Tracker for monitoring content in AI Overview results
Pricing: Plans start at $52/month for 500 keywords (billed annually). The Pro plan costs around $95.20/month for 2K keywords, and the Business plan is approximately $207.20/month for 5K keywords. 14-day free trial, add-ons, and custom enterprise options are available.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly pricing that undercuts major competitors like Semrush and Ahrefs
- No coding required, with an intuitive interface and clear data visualization
- Feature-rich platform covering the full SEO workflow beyond just rank tracking
- Free trial lets you evaluate the platform before committing
Cons:
- Less control over the data pipeline compared to API-based solutions
- Limited customization for advanced or large-scale use cases
- Bing-specific tracking depth is solid but secondary to Google-focused features
5. SEO PowerSuite Rank Tracker: Best desktop-based tool
SEO PowerSuite Rank Tracker takes a fundamentally different approach from the cloud-based and API-driven tools above. It runs as a desktop application on Windows, macOS, or Linux, which means it’s not restricted by per-keyword pricing models or cloud query limits.
The tool tracks keyword rankings across 400+ search engines, including Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Baidu, with support for city-level geo-targeting, multiple device types, and SERP feature monitoring. Rank Tracker is part of the broader SEO PowerSuite toolkit, which also includes Website Auditor, SEO SpyGlass, and LinkAssistant.
Key features:
- Unlimited keyword tracking with no per-keyword fees
- Bing rank tracking across 400+ search engines and regional variants
- City-level local rank tracking and multi-regional support
- SERP feature tracking, including featured snippets, image packs, video packs, and knowledge panels
- Competitor tracking for up to 10 competitor domains per project
- Scheduled rank checks with daily, weekly, or custom frequency
- Customizable and white-label reporting for agencies
- Keyword research tools with Google Keyword Planner integration, autocomplete, and related searches
- Data is stored locally on your machine for full ownership and privacy
Pricing: Professional license at $299/year for freelancers and in-house SEO specialists, which includes unlimited keywords, unlimited sites, and all SEO features. Enterprise license at $499/year for agencies needing branded reports and advanced export options. A free plan is available with limited save and export functionality. Search algo updates are included for the first 6 months, with an optional renewal afterward.
Pros:
- Unlimited keywords and unlimited projects make it extremely cost-effective for large-scale tracking
- One-time annual cost is significantly cheaper than monthly SaaS subscriptions at comparable keyword volumes
- Desktop-based architecture means your data stays on your machine with no third-party cloud dependency
- Comprehensive SERP feature and competitor tracking built in
- The free version lets you test the software before purchasing
Cons:
- Desktop-only architecture requires a dedicated machine and doesn’t offer cloud-based access from anywhere
- Rank checks run on your local computer, which can be slow for very large keyword sets
- No real-time API access for feeding data into external pipelines or dashboards automatically
- Reporting and data export features are more limited on the Professional plan compared to the Enterprise plan.
Here are all the Bing rank tracking solutions covered in one place, ready for a quick comparison:
Tool
Type
Starting price
Best for
Decodo Web Scraping API
SERP scraping API
$0.09/1K requests
Users who need scalability and ready-to-digest data
DataForSEO
SEO data API suite
$50 min
Custom dashboards and SEO tools
AccuRanker
Rank tracking platform
$109/month (1K keywords)
Ready-made UI for agencies
SE Ranking
All-in-one SEO platform
$52/month (500 keywords)
Budget-friendly all-in-one
SEO PowerSuite Rank Tracker
Desktop application
$299/year
Unlimited keywords on desktop
Bing vs Google rank tracking: key differences and considerations
Tracking Bing rankings requires a different approach than Google tracking. Both search engines differ in their algorithms, SERP layouts, technical behaviors, and data availability, which all affect how you set up and interpret your rank tracking data. The most critical difference in 2026 is that Google still offers programmatic search data access through various channels, while Bing’s official API no longer exists.
Algorithmic differences
Bing and Google use distinct ranking algorithms. While the exact weighting of signals remains proprietary for both engines, SEO practitioners have observed consistent patterns that distinguish the two. Bing tends to place more weight on social signals from various community platforms. Exact-match domains carry more influence on Bing than they do on Google. Multimedia content, especially images and videos, tends to receive stronger ranking boosts on Bing. Domain age and established authority play a larger role in Bing’s rankings compared to Google’s more content-focused approach. Bing’s crawl frequency is lower than Google’s, which means ranking changes appear more slowly and take longer to reflect content updates.
Technical tracking differences
Bing’s SERP layout differs from Google’s in several meaningful ways. Knowledge panels, related searches, and news modules are formatted differently, and Bing increasingly features Copilot AI summaries and visual content blocks that can push traditional organic results further down the page. Local results integrate with Bing Places rather than Google’s local pack, requiring separate tracking configurations. Mobile and desktop results on Bing can vary more significantly than on Google, making device-specific tracking essential. Bing also personalizes results based on Microsoft account data and browsing history, so accurate rank tracking requires clean, non-personalized sessions using residential proxies and clear browser fingerprints.
Data availability challenges
The most significant difference between Bing and Google rank tracking in 2026 is data access. Microsoft retired all Bing Search APIs on August 11, 2025, removing the official programmatic route to Bing search data. The recommended Microsoft alternative, Grounding with Bing Search in Azure AI Agents, doesn’t provide direct access to raw search results and requires a full Azure platform commitment with resource groups and model deployments. This has made third-party SERP scraping APIs the primary and most practical solution for Bing rank tracking. Bing Webmaster Tools still provides some limited ranking data through its interface, but it lacks a comprehensive API suitable for systematic rank tracking at scale.
How do you set up a Bing rank tracker?
Setting up Bing rank tracking follows a consistent process regardless of whether you choose an API-based solution or an all-in-one platform. Start by defining your tracking requirements – list target keywords, identify locations and languages, determine tracking frequency, and decide on device types.
Then, it’s time to choose your tracking approach. API-based solutions like Decodo or DataForSEO for control and scalability, all-in-one platforms like AccuRanker or SERanking for ready-made dashboards, or a hybrid approach that combines both.
For API solutions (using Decodo as an example):
- Sign up and claim your free plan
- Get your API credentials and configure request parameters, including target URL, keywords, location, and device type
- Set up scheduled jobs or real-time queries
- Parse and store results in your database for historical analysis
For platform solutions:
- Create an account, add your project domain, import your keyword list, and configure location and device settings
- Enable Bing tracking alongside default Google tracking
- Store historical data locally and structure it for time-series analysis
- Integrate with your workflow by connecting to dashboards, setting up notifications, and feeding data into reporting systems
Troubleshooting and accuracy concerns for Bing rank tracking
Even with a reliable tracking tool, getting Bing rank data can be a challenge in some cases.
- Inconsistent ranking data is often caused by Bing personalizing results based on Microsoft account information, location, and browsing history. The solution is to ensure your tracker uses clean, non-personalized sessions with residential proxies.
- Geographic variations happen because Bing results differ significantly by location, so use precise geo-targeting at the city or ZIP code level.
- Mobile versus desktop discrepancies happen because Bing serves different results based on device type, so track these separately.
- Slow ranking updates reflect Bing’s lower crawl frequency compared to Google, so track consistently over time.
- CAPTCHA and blocking issues happen when Bing detects automated queries, which is why APIs with built-in anti-blocking infrastructure, such as Decodo’s 125M+ proxy pool, are essential.
To check accuracy, periodically cross-check API results against manual Bing searches in incognito mode. Test from multiple locations with proxies, compare results across multiple tools if the budget allows, and monitor for anomalies indicating data quality issues.
Bing rank tracker API vs. all-in-one SEO tools: which should you choose?
Choose a Bing rank tracker API when you’re building custom dashboards or SaaS products, need raw data control and flexible integration, are tracking at scale with custom pipelines, have compliance requirements around data ownership, want to combine Bing ranking data with other business metrics, or are migrating from the retired official Bing API.
Choose an all-in-one SEO tool when you need quick setup with minimal development effort, prefer built-in UI with reporting and white-labeling, are working with smaller keyword volumes, or have a team without dedicated technical resources.
A hybrid approach often works best in practice. Use an all-in-one tool for standard tracking and client reporting while supplementing with a SERP API like Decodo for custom data needs, large-scale projects, or AI pipeline integration. From a cost perspective, APIs can be more cost-effective at high volumes, while platform tools offer predictable monthly pricing.
Best practices for Bing rank tracking
Effective Bing rank tracking depends on building a system that is efficient, scalable, and resilient. A well-designed approach helps maintain data accuracy, avoid unnecessary API strain, and surface insights that are actually useful for decision-making. When structured properly, rank tracking can directly support broader performance analysis and optimization efforts.
- Manage requests and system load carefully. Plan request volumes around rate limits to prevent throttling, and use queuing to control how requests are sent. For larger keyword sets, stagger scheduling so data is collected steadily over time, which improves reliability and reduces the risk of interruptions.
- Structure data collection for efficiency and insight. Cache results to minimize redundant API calls, and apply time-to-live (TTL) values that reflect how often rankings tend to change. Keep historical data so you can analyze trends over time and measure ranking velocity, providing more context than single-point rankings.
- Connect rankings to broader performance data. Integrate ranking data with analytics, traffic metrics, conversion data, and competitor insights. Bringing these sources together in unified dashboards makes it easier to understand how rankings influence real business outcomes and where to focus optimization efforts.
- Ensure reliability through robust error handling. Implement retry logic with exponential backoff to handle failed requests without overwhelming the system. Log errors for debugging and pattern detection, and set up alerts so you can quickly respond when failure rates move beyond normal levels.
What happened to Bing’s official API?
Microsoft announced on May 12, 2025, that all Bing Search APIs would be retired on August 11, 2025. The announcement came just a couple of months before the shutdown date, giving developers limited time to find alternatives. Some sources suggest that API creation was quietly disabled in February and March 2025, months before any official announcement, leaving many developers scrambling.
The retirement affected a broad range of services: Web Search, Image Search, News Search, Video Search, Autosuggest, Spell Check, Entity Search, Visual Search, Custom Search, and Local Business Search. Microsoft’s recommended migration path involves grounding with Bing Search within Azure AI Agents, which processes search results through language models rather than providing direct access to raw search data. This approach requires Azure platform commitment, making it unsuitable for traditional rank tracking use cases.
Skip the hassle with Web Scraping API
Use the ready-made scraping template and get Bing data in your preferred format.
Bottom line
Tracking Bing rankings in 2026 means adjusting to a world where Microsoft’s API is no longer available, with options ranging from raw scraping APIs to all-in-one tools. If you want full control and scalability, Decodo’s Web Scraping API is a strong choice, while AccuRanker and SE Ranking work well for teams that prefer ready-made dashboards and reporting.
Bing still drives a huge amount of daily searches and is becoming more important through Microsoft’s ecosystem and AI integrations. Getting started now can give you an edge, especially while many teams are still focused mostly on Google.
About the author
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Content Team Lead
Benediktas is a content professional with over 8 years of experience in B2C, B2B, and SaaS industries. He has worked with startups, marketing agencies, and fast-growing companies, helping brands turn complex topics into clear, useful content.
Connect with Benediktas via LinkedIn.
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