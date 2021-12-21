How to use partial class name in XPath

If the element you want can have multiple classes, contains() is usually the first XPath pattern people reach for.

The basic syntax looks like this:

// element [ contains ( @ class , "value" ) ]

// element [ contains ( @ class , "value" ) ]

This checks whether the class attribute contains the target text anywhere inside the string. That makes it much more flexible than an exact match.

For example, take a look at this XPath:

// div [ contains ( @ class , "card" ) ]

// div [ contains ( @ class , "card" ) ]

It would match all of these:

< div class = "card" > < / div > < div class = "card featured" > < / div > < div class = "featured card" > < / div >

< div class = "card" > < / div > < div class = "card featured" > < / div > < div class = "featured card" > < / div >

That is why contains() is so common in scraping and automation. It still works when:

the element has multiple classes

the class order changes

the target class appears alongside utility or framework classes

In real pages, that's often the normal case rather than the exception.

The catch is that contains() matches text, not whole class names. So, if you search for:

// button [ contains ( @ class , "btn" ) ]

// button [ contains ( @ class , "btn" ) ]

You may match more than you intended, including classes like:

btn

btn-primary

submit-btn

That makes contains() useful, but not always precise. It's a strong default when you need flexibility, but it can create false positives if the class name you are targeting is short or shared across other class names.

So, the practical rule is simple: use contains() when exact matching is too brittle, but don't assume it's safe just because it returns results.

Selecting elements with multiple classes

Once an element has more than one class, plain contains(@class, "value") becomes risky. It still works in many cases, but it can also match substrings you didn't intend. The safer approach is to match the class name as a whole token, not just as text inside the attribute string.

The most reliable XPath pattern for that is the space-padding technique:

// div [ contains ( concat ( " " , normalize - space ( @ class ) , " " ) , " classname " ) ]

// div [ contains ( concat ( " " , normalize - space ( @ class ) , " " ) , " classname " ) ]

It looks heavier than a basic contains() call, but it solves an important problem. normalize-space(@class) cleans up extra whitespace, concat(" ", ..., " ") adds padding around the full class string, and the final match checks for " classname " as a complete class name. That means it will match card without accidentally matching card-body or flashcard.

If you need to match a specific class combination, you can chain conditions with and:

// div [ contains ( @ class , "card" ) and contains ( @ class , "featured" ) ]

// div [ contains ( @ class , "card" ) and contains ( @ class , "featured" ) ]

That works when you know the element should contain both class names, regardless of order. The key thing to remember is that the order of classes in HTML doesn't matter. class="card featured" and class="featured card" mean the same thing, so the goal isn't to match the full string in a specific order. It's to identify the class names that actually make the element unique.

In practice, the safest rule is simple. If you only need a quick loose match, contains() is fine. If precision matters, especially when the class name is short or likely to appear inside other class names, use the space-padding pattern instead.

Practical examples and use cases

The easiest way to make these XPath patterns stick is to see them against real HTML. Below are 3 common cases using Python and lxml. If you want a deeper refresher on the parser itself, the lxml tutorial on parsing HTML and XML is helpful.

If you're using browser automation instead of plain parsing, our Selenium and Python scraping guide is the closest parallel.

Example 1: Extract all product cards

This is the common "find every card on the page" case:

from lxml import html markup = """ <div class="product-card featured">Laptop</div> <div class="product-card">Phone</div> <div class="product-banner">Sale</div> """ tree = html . fromstring ( markup ) cards = tree . xpath ( '//div[contains(concat(" ", normalize-space(@class), " "), " product-card ")]' ) for card in cards : print ( card . text_content ( ) . strip ( ) )

from lxml import html markup = """ <div class="product-card featured">Laptop</div> <div class="product-card">Phone</div> <div class="product-banner">Sale</div> """ tree = html . fromstring ( markup ) cards = tree . xpath ( '//div[contains(concat(" ", normalize-space(@class), " "), " product-card ")]' ) for card in cards : print ( card . text_content ( ) . strip ( ) )

This returns the 2 product cards and skips the banner. That's the main benefit of the whole-class match pattern: it stays precise even when class names are similar.

Navigation links often carry multiple classes, so this is a good case for token-aware matching.

from lxml import html markup = """ <nav> <a class="nav-link active" href="/home">Home</a> <a class="nav-link" href="/pricing">Pricing</a> <a class="footer-link" href="/contact">Contact</a> </nav> """ tree = html . fromstring ( markup ) nav_links = tree . xpath ( '//a[contains(concat(" ", normalize-space(@class), " "), " nav-link ")]' ) for link in nav_links : print ( link . get ( "href" ) , link . text_content ( ) . strip ( ) )

from lxml import html markup = """ <nav> <a class="nav-link active" href="/home">Home</a> <a class="nav-link" href="/pricing">Pricing</a> <a class="footer-link" href="/contact">Contact</a> </nav> """ tree = html . fromstring ( markup ) nav_links = tree . xpath ( '//a[contains(concat(" ", normalize-space(@class), " "), " nav-link ")]' ) for link in nav_links : print ( link . get ( "href" ) , link . text_content ( ) . strip ( ) )

This gives you only the navigation links, even though one of them has an extra active class.

Example 3: target elements with a dynamic class prefix

Sometimes the class is partly stable and partly generated, like product-123 or product-987. In that case, a partial match is still useful.

from lxml import html markup = """ <div class="product-123 card">Item A</div> <div class="product-456 card">Item B</div> <div class="profile-123 card">User A</div> """ tree = html . fromstring ( markup ) products = tree . xpath ( '//div[contains(@class, "product-")]' ) for product in products : print ( product . text_content ( ) . strip ( ) )

from lxml import html markup = """ <div class="product-123 card">Item A</div> <div class="product-456 card">Item B</div> <div class="profile-123 card">User A</div> """ tree = html . fromstring ( markup ) products = tree . xpath ( '//div[contains(@class, "product-")]' ) for product in products : print ( product . text_content ( ) . strip ( ) )

This is one of the cases where a broader contains() match makes sense, because the changing part is expected. The tradeoff is that you should only use it when the prefix is distinctive enough not to collide with unrelated classes.

These examples show the real pattern behind class selection in XPath. Start loose when the class signal is stable and broad matching is acceptable. Switch to the whole-class technique when precision matters and substring matches become a problem.

Common pitfalls and best practices

Selecting by class in XPath looks easy until the selector starts matching the wrong elements or stops working after a small frontend change. Most of the trouble comes from a few repeated mistakes.

Don't trust plain contains() too much

The biggest trap is substring matching. A selector like the one below can match btn, btn-primary, and submit-btn. That may be fine in a loose search, but it's not precise:

// button [ contains ( @ class , "btn" ) ]

// button [ contains ( @ class , "btn" ) ]

If you need an exact class token, use the safer pattern:

// button [ contains ( concat ( " " , normalize - space ( @ class ) , " " ) , " btn " ) ]

// button [ contains ( concat ( " " , normalize - space ( @ class ) , " " ) , " btn " ) ]

That checks the full class name rather than any matching substring.

Do not use exact matching on multi-class elements

This is another common failure point:

// div [ @ class = "card" ]

// div [ @ class = "card" ]

It only works if the element’s class attribute is exactly card. The moment the HTML becomes this, the selector stops matching:

< div class = "card featured" > < / div >

< div class = "card featured" > < / div >

If the element can carry multiple classes, exact matching is usually too brittle.

Be careful with dynamic classes

Modern sites often generate class names that are unstable, hashed, or build-specific, such as css-1a2b3c. Those may work today and break on the next deployment.

When that happens, class-based XPath is usually the wrong anchor. A better option is to look for:

data- attributes

attributes stable IDs

nearby text

a stronger structural path

This is also where it helps to know when a CSS selector might be simpler than an XPath expression, especially if the page structure is straightforward.

Match the exact case

XPath class matching is case-sensitive. If the HTML says ProductCard and your selector looks for productcard, it won't match.

That sounds obvious, but it's easy to miss when class names are long, framework-generated, or mixed-case.

Test selectors before you put them in code

A good XPath can still fail if you write it against the wrong DOM state or make a small syntax mistake. The fastest way to catch that early is to test it in the browser first.

In DevTools, you can use:

$x ( "//your/xpath" )

$x ( "//your/xpath" )

That gives you quick feedback before you move the selector into Python, Selenium, or another automation tool. If you're testing selectors against pages that depend on browser rendering, it also helps to understand how Playwright web scraping fits into the workflow.

The short version is simple: use exact matching only when the full class value is stable, use the space-padding pattern when precision matters, and don't build your selector around class names that look auto-generated or temporary.

Final thoughts

Selecting by class in XPath looks simple, but the details matter. Exact matching with @class="value" only works when the full class string matches exactly. contains(@class, "value") is more flexible, but it can also match the wrong elements if you're not careful.

That's why the safest pattern for precise class matching is usually the space-padding approach with concat(" ", normalize-space(@class), " "). It's a little longer, but it avoids the substring trap that breaks many otherwise “working” selectors.

The bigger lesson is to treat class names as signals, not guarantees. If the classes are stable, XPath can work very well. If they are generated, inconsistent, or likely to change, you're usually better off combining class checks with structure, text, or more stable attributes.