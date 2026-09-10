#1 TikTok

TikTok holds the top spot for a second consecutive year. The platform counts close to 2B monthly active users worldwide. Its short-form video format feeds AI training that needs video, audio, and text together.

Key data points collected by our users:

Video content and metadata

Hashtag and trend data

Engagement metrics

Creator analytics

Comment sentiment

#2 Google

Google holds 89.2% of global search market share in 2026. That hasn't changed with AI in the mix. Ranking #1 on the main keyword for your brand used to be the goal. Now AI Overviews answer the question before anyone scrolls down. A top ranking doesn't guarantee a click anymore. Teams scrape Google to see both the classic results and the AI Overview above them. That's the only way to track how a brand actually shows up on the page. Public SERP data also feeds a second use case – teams pull it to train and fine-tune their own AI models on real search behavior.

Key data points collected by our users:

Search result rankings

AI Overview content

Local business listings

Image search results

Auto-suggest keyword data

#3 ChatGPT

ChatGPT enters this list for the first time. OpenAI reported 900M weekly active users in February 2026. That's more than double the figure from a year earlier. Businesses scrape ChatGPT for several distinct reasons. Product and marketing teams check how ChatGPT ranks them against named competitors inside a category. Some track how it describes their pricing, features, or policies. A wrong answer can shape a buying decision before anyone visits the company's site. Others collect prompt and response pairs to train or fine-tune their own models on conversational data. A fourth group tracks which sources ChatGPT cites most often. They then work to get published on those same sources.

Key data points collected by our users:

Response text and structure

Citations and source links

Brand mention frequency

Prompt and response pairs

Ranking of cited sources

#4 Naver

Naver holds 63.8% of South Korea's search market as of March 2026. Google trails at 28.7%. For years, most businesses built their search strategy around Google and stopped there. That approach misses a market where the dominant search engine isn't Google at all. Naver's entry follows Coupang's appearance on last year's list, and the pattern is the same. Businesses expanding into South Korea are learning that ranking on Google doesn't mean much if shoppers are searching on Naver. Teams now collect publicly available data from Naver to localize listings, track pricing against Korean competitors, and see how their brand shows up on a platform.

Key data points collected by our users:

Search rankings and results

Shopping listings

News aggregation data

Local business data

#5 Perplexity

While most users who use AI tools might not say that Perplexity is their first choice, it managed to climb to #5 in our list. Perplexity's answers cite sources directly inside each response. That format sets it apart from ChatGPT's more conversational output. Businesses scrape Perplexity for various reasons. Product and marketing teams check how it ranks them against named competitors inside a category. Some track which sources it cites most often. That list doubles as a roadmap for where to get published. Others pull exact source rankings straight from the response instead of a results page. A fourth group collects query and response pairs. They use that data to train or fine-tune their own models on citation-backed answers.

Key data points collected by our users:

Cited sources and links

Answer text and structure

Source ranking order

Query and response pairs

Follow-up question patterns

#6 Make.com

Make.com connects thousands of apps through visual workflows. Its AI Agents let users build automations that reason through steps on their own. Businesses scrape Make.com for several distinct reasons. Some track integration availability to see which apps and platforms get support first. Others monitor scenario templates to understand which automations are gaining adoption across the market. That data works as a competitive signal, showing which workflows competitors are building around.

Key data points collected by our users:

Integration and app availability

Scenario template structures

Automation trigger patterns

API endpoint data

Workflow documentation

#7 Target

Target's online sales keep growing as a share of total revenue. Its Target Plus marketplace has added more third-party sellers every quarter. That growth means more listings, more sellers, and more prices to track. Retail teams track pricing and promotions against Target's private-label and national brands. Others monitor Target Plus listings to see which third-party sellers are gaining shelf space. Inventory data helps teams spot stock-outs and restocks before competitors do. And there are also competitors that track seasonal pricing patterns to time their own campaigns and adjust prices where their offerings are more expensive.

Key data points collected by our users:

Product listings and pricing

Inventory availability

Target Plus marketplace data

Promotional and seasonal pricing

Customer reviews

#8 Amazon

Third-party sellers account for most of the products sold on Amazon. The platform's drop from #3 to #8 doesn't mean the demand for eCommerce data is shrinking. It means teams now split that demand across more retail targets. Sellers track pricing and Buy Box ownership against thousands of competing listings. Others monitor customer reviews to catch product issues before they escalate. Category teams track best-seller rankings to spot which products are trending. And there are also retailers that watches new seller activity to see who's entering their category.

Key data points collected by our users:

Product listings and specifications

Pricing and Buy Box data

Customer reviews

Seller information

Best-seller rankings

#9 GitHub

GitHub now hosts more than 180M developers and it even added 36M new users in 2025. That scale makes it the largest public source of real code. Businesses scrape repositories to track how open-source projects evolve and which ones gain traction. Others map use cases across repositories to see how developers build with new frameworks. Commit histories and documentation get pulled into training pipelines for code-generation models. That data teaches AI models how real developers write, structure, and document code.

Key data points collected by our users:

Repository code and structure

Commit and pull request history

Issue and documentation content

Contributor activity

License and dependency data

#10 Stack Overflow

Stack Overflow's monthly question volume fell 78% in December 2025. That's compared to the year before. Falling question volume doesn't mean the data lost its value. Its archive holds 16 years of technical answers, and AI companies use that history to train coding models. Others track question and tag volume as a pulse check on where developer interest is heading, which languages are rising, and which tools are falling out of use. These trends double as an early signal for where the broader developer market is moving.

Key data points collected by our users:

Question and answer text

Code snippets and tags

Vote and reputation data

Topic and language trends

Historical archive content

What This Means For 2027

GEO tracking is likely to grow past ChatGPT and Perplexity. Gemini and Copilot are strong candidates for next year's list as their user bases catch up. Naver's entry may open the door to other regional search engines, including Baidu. More businesses are expanding into markets where Google isn't the default search engine. Businesses could use that data to build country-specific intelligence, as they start to understand that one global search strategy won't cover every market.

Make.com's appearance probably isn't a one-off. As agentic AI adoption grows, expect more automation platforms on next year's list. Zapier and n8n are two likely candidates. The bigger shift might be in who's doing the scraping. Right now it's mostly people and their tools. In 2027, AI agents may start pulling this data themselves. That means agent workflows triggering scraping requests without a person in the loop.

"Every year this report gets less about websites and more about where decisions get made," said Vaidotas Juknys. "In 2025 that was search. In 2026 it's AI answers and automation. Next year the agents might be doing the deciding instead of just reading the answers."

Collecting Data Without Getting Blocked

The web is getting harder to read at scale. More sites now run bot detection that flags data collection attempts throughout a browsing session. Some AI platforms add further limits through paywalls, login screens, or rate limits.

That shift changes what open access to public data actually means. Ten years ago, most of this list would have been simple HTML pages. Now half of it is AI-generated answers, highly dynamic marketplaces, or workflow platforms with their own rules. Reaching that data still takes purpose-built infrastructure.

Building that infrastructure in-house means maintaining proxy pools, solving CAPTCHAs, and rewriting parsers every time a target changes its layout. Most teams don't have the headcount for that, and it pulls focus from the actual analysis. Decodo's Web Scraping API handles that layer instead, covering every target on this list through one interface teams can plug into directly. Decodo's MCP Server works differently: it connects straight to AI tools like Claude or Cursor, so they can pull live web data on their own, right inside the tool, without a separate integration step.