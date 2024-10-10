The philosophy behind Odysseus: PewDiePie's stance against big tech

The pitch in the launch video is simple. Modern AI is genuinely amazing, and it gets better the more it knows about you, your preferences, your documents, your workflow, your whole digital life. That is also the trap. The more context you feed it, the more of yourself you're handing to whichever giant tech company happens to be hosting the model. Felix's fix is to keep the good part and ditch the surveillance, running the workspace on hardware you own, pointed at models you control, with your data staying exactly where you left it.

He makes his stance on the industry clear. Right after promising that Odysseus will always be free, he ends his video by declaring, "The war on big tech has just begun." The project's website echoes this anti-corporate energy, proudly rejecting standard software sales tactics with the tagline: "No sales team, no demo request, no Trojan horse." It’s a surprising pivot for a creator famous for yelling at video games, but he fully embraces his new era as a privacy-focused, open-source developer. True to form, he jokingly admits that he hates the codebase and only released it because the tool simply became too useful to keep to himself.

Part of why the message lands is timing and the growing dissatisfaction of users. Every big AI platform has spent the last couple of years quietly shuffling the good stuff behind a paywall. Deep research, persistent memory, autonomous agents, the features that actually change how you work, all tend to live in the premium tier. Odysseus bundles the lot for free and asks for nothing back except, in his words, that you help keep building it.

At its core, his argument is really about data sovereignty. Every time you use a mainstream commercial AI, your conversations are beamed to corporate servers and routinely stored to train future models. He sells the point with an impression of a big tech exec shrugging through yet another "oops, we leaked everyone's data again" moment, then gets serious about the downstream reality, the spam calls, the data brokers, the accounts opened in your name. Odysseus bypasses this entire ecosystem. By running models locally, your data never leaves your machine, cutting off the privacy risk at the source.

Here's the catch, which, to his credit, he explicitly points out himself: Odysseus's privacy guarantee only applies when you're running models locally on your own hardware. The moment you plug in an API key for a cloud-based service like OpenAI or OpenRouter to get stronger outputs, your prompts are sent to their servers just like they always were. Odysseus gives you the infrastructure for total privacy, but it doesn't magically make third-party providers private. It's a crucial distinction to remember before pasting in your API keys and assuming you have gone completely off the grid.

Overall, Odysseus is a highly visible entry into a movement that has been quietly building momentum: a growing class of users who want to own their AI stack rather than just rent access to it. For some, the journey ends with self-hosting a workspace. For others, it serves as a gateway to more ambitious projects, like training a model entirely on personal data so the AI answers to them and no one else. PewDiePie didn’t invent this local-first movement, but with a massive global audience and an undeniably compelling demo, he just gave it its biggest megaphone yet.

Getting started with Odysseus

Good news for the non-developers in the room: getting Odysseus running is mostly copy, paste, and wait. You don't need to understand the code, just follow the steps.

Keep in mind that this is a v1.0 release, so expect the odd rough edge and frequent updates, and if any command here ever disagrees with the official repo, trust the repo.

There are two ways to install the workspace. While the official repository recommends the one-command Docker route, the walkthrough below focuses on a native installation. By skipping Docker, the process remains as accessible as possible for non-developers who just want a quick setup without the hassle of installing extra third-party software.

What you need first

A terminal . On Mac, that's the Terminal , on Linux, it's your usual shell, and on Windows, use PowerShell . They should all come pre-installed on your computer.

. On Mac, that's the , on Linux, it's your usual shell, and on Windows, use . They should all come pre-installed on your computer. Git and Python 3.11 or newer installed . Git fetches the code, Python runs it.

. Git fetches the code, Python runs it. Enough hardware to run a model locally. A small model is happy on a laptop with around 16GB of RAM, while bigger ones want a dedicated GPU with more VRAM.

If you don't have a "beefy" machine, no problem. You can skip local models entirely and plug in a cloud API key (OpenAI, OpenRouter) instead. Lighter on hardware, though your data then travels to that provider.

Option A: Docker

If you already have Docker and Docker Compose installed, this is the entire install:

git clone https : // github . com / pewdiepie - archdaemon / odysseus . git cd odysseus cp . env . example . env docker compose up - d - - build

git clone https : // github . com / pewdiepie - archdaemon / odysseus . git cd odysseus cp . env . example . env docker compose up - d - - build

When the containers finish, open http://localhost:7000, then grab your first-login password by running docker compose logs odysseus and looking for the temporary admin password it printed in the terminal.

Option B: Native install (no Docker)

This is the route the rest of the guide follows. Open your terminal and run these one line at a time:

git clone https : // github . com / pewdiepie - archdaemon / odysseus . git cd odysseus python3 - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate pip install - r requirements . txt python setup . py

git clone https : // github . com / pewdiepie - archdaemon / odysseus . git cd odysseus python3 - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate pip install - r requirements . txt python setup . py

Quick translation of what each command does:

Download Odysseus from the official GitHub repository. Enter the downloaded folder to run commands inside it. Create an isolated Python environment (the venv ) so it doesn't tangle with anything else on your machine. Activate the environment so that further commands stay within it. Install its dependencies (tools needed for Odysseus to work) listed in the requirements.txt file. Run the setup script. setup.py handles your admin login, so make sure to create your username and password when prompted and note it down somewhere.

Now start the app:

python - m uvicorn app : app - - host 127.0 .0 .1 - - port 7000

python - m uvicorn app : app - - host 127.0 .0 .1 - - port 7000

Leave that terminal running, because it's your server now. Open a browser and go to http://localhost:7000/login. If something else is already hogging that port, rerun the command with --port 7001 and use localhost:7001 instead. Log in with the admin details from the previous step.