LLM
An LLM (Large Language Model) is a type of artificial intelligence model trained on vast amounts of text data to understand, generate, and manipulate human language. These models use deep learning, specifically transformer architectures, to identify patterns in language and produce context-aware responses, translations, summaries, and more.
Also known as: Large-scale language model, Transformer-based model
Comparisons
- LLM vs. Traditional NLP Models: LLMs outperform earlier natural language processing models by leveraging more data and computational power, resulting in more coherent and nuanced outputs.
- LLM vs. Chatbot: A chatbot is an application; an LLM is the underlying model that can power many chatbots or language-related tools.
Pros
- Generates human-like text across many domains
- Supports multilingual tasks and diverse use cases
- Continuously improves with fine-tuning and new training data
Cons
- Can produce incorrect or biased outputs
- Requires significant computational resources to train and run
- Limited understanding of factual accuracy or intent
Example
An LLM can power a customer support assistant that automatically answers questions, drafts emails, translates documents, or writes code — all by understanding natural language input and generating appropriate responses.