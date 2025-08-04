TL;DR

Local LLMs have no knowledge of events past their training cutoff, so no live prices, news, or updated docs. Unlike cloud-hosted models from OpenAI or Anthropic, they don't ship with built-in web access

Open WebUI's Tools system lets you attach custom Python functions to a model, enabling real-time web retrieval during conversations

We’ll build a fetch_page tool that sends any URL to the Decodo Web Scraping API and returns clean, model-readable text

tool that sends any URL to the Decodo Web Scraping API and returns clean, model-readable text The stack is Ollama + Open WebUI v0.3.x + Docker + Decodo Web Scraping API + basic Python

This tutorial will take ~30 minutes, assuming no prior setup

We’ll cover setting up Ollama and Open WebUI, writing and installing the tool, configuring credentials via Valves, testing in chat, and troubleshooting common errors (auth failures, empty content, tool not firing)

After building, you’ll learn how to extend the tool with search-then-fetch, structured data extraction, or multi-URL summarization – or connect it to n8n and LangChain for larger automated workflows

Why real-time web access changes what a local LLM can do

Because an LLM learns from a fixed training dataset collected up to a certain date, it has no built-in awareness of new information published after that point. To overcome this limitation, the model needs access to live web data.

With web access, the same model can check the current price of an API subscription, read the latest version of a library's documentation, summarize a news article published yesterday, or fact-check a claim against a live source. This reduces reliance on static training data and helps mitigate hallucinations when dealing with fast-changing information.

This capability is especially important for local models. Cloud-hosted AI, such as those from OpenAI and Anthropic, often include built-in retrieval and browsing layers. Local models, however, typically don't ship with web access by default, so developers must implement it themselves.

Adding web access to local LLMs unlocks a whole host of possibilities. For instance, by integrating your local model with a web scraping API, you can automatically collect recent product reviews from a competitor’s Amazon listings, analyze recurring customer complaints, identify missing features users keep requesting, and generate actionable recommendations for improving your own product or marketing strategy.

A related concept worth understanding here is Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Both RAG systems and live web-access via Tools extend an LLM beyond its static training data by accessing external information during inference.

Traditional RAG systems retrieve information from a pre-indexed and embedded document corpus, making them ideal for private knowledge bases or stable datasets. The tool we’ll build later takes a more dynamic approach. Instead of querying a vector database, it retrieves fresh information directly from live web pages through our Web Scraping API during the conversation itself.

The 2 approaches are complementary. In advanced AI agent systems, developers often use RAG for long-term or private knowledge retrieval and live web access for real-time information such as news, pricing, product reviews, or rapidly changing documentation.

Prerequisites and system overview

Before we start building the tool, you’ll need the following prerequisites.

A local model runtime. We recommend downloading Ollama because it’s straightforward to install on Windows, macOS, and Linux, and Open WebUI connects to it automatically. LM Studio works too, as well as any runtime that exposes an Ollama-compatible API endpoint will work.

Open WebUI v0.3.x or later. The Tools system was introduced in v0.3.x. The "Docker run…" installation command pulls its latest version, which is always Tools-compatible.

A Decodo Web Scraping API account. Our Web Scraping API handles JavaScript rendering, anti-bot bypass, and proxy rotation server-side. Python’s requests.get() call may fail on sites that block scrapers, require JavaScript to load content, or implement rate limits. Decodo manages these challenges and returns clean, structured content to your tool.

Basic Python knowledge. The tool is a Python class with one method. If you can read a function definition and understand what a POST request does, you're good to go.

System overview. Here's a visual representation of how the pieces connect at runtime:

User prompt ↓ Open WebUI + Ollama model ↓ ( model decides to call the tool ) fetch_page ( url ) - - Python tool ↓ ( POST request with credentials ) Decodo Web Scraping API ↓ ( returns clean HTML / text ) Model incorporates result → reply

User prompt ↓ Open WebUI + Ollama model ↓ ( model decides to call the tool ) fetch_page ( url ) - - Python tool ↓ ( POST request with credentials ) Decodo Web Scraping API ↓ ( returns clean HTML / text ) Model incorporates result → reply

Practical tip: Get Ollama and Open WebUI connected and working before adding the tool. Send a test message to the model with no tools enabled. A working baseline makes it much easier to isolate issues later.

Open WebUI includes a built-in web search feature under Settings → Web Search. You can connect it to providers like SearXNG, Brave Search, or Google Programmable Search Engine in a few clicks. For many general-purpose queries, this is often enough and works well out of the box.

However, it has limitations. Built-in search is designed around query → search results → snippets. It retrieves and injects summarized search results into the model context, rather than allowing direct, fine-grained access to arbitrary URLs. As a result, it offers limited control over what content is fetched, how it is parsed, and how it is structured before being passed to the model.

Custom tools operate at a lower level. A tool is essentially a Python function that the model can call during a conversation. This allows you to fetch specific URLs, process raw responses, extract structured data, apply custom filtering logic, and return precisely formatted outputs tailored to your use case. In other words, you control the retrieval pipeline end-to-end.

Here’s a simplified comparison: